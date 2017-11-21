Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 5 Countries That Don't Want You To Visit Them (pics) (7065 Views)

These countries don't want you and you shouldn't visit either. As much as we feel it is okay to travel to all the countries of the world. Some countries jut don't want you to visit.



Not like we blame them anyway, some are at war while other jut don't care about International relation. These countries don't want you and you shouldn't visit either. At least for your own good.



1. North Korea

North Korea does not want you in their country and they would not go out of their way to hide it.

They require all visitors to book a full package tour before visiting. During your visit, you’ll be required to stay with your guides the entire time. The lack of North Korean embassy in Nigeria means you’ll need to travel to China before booking a tour.

2. Iran

If you are able to secure an Iranian visa through the Pakistani embassy, you will need to show that you’re travelling with a tour group. If not, just stay in your country.

3. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia requires all visitors to be sponsored by a legal resident or citizen before entry.

Even if you’re sponsored properly, there’s no guarantee that you’ll then be awarded a visa as the application process is highly selective.

4. Syria

Syria is currently in the midst of conflict and they have no visa for anyone.

Since each visa has to be approved through a complex process, potential visitors face an indefinite wait to be approved or declined.



Somalia is known for the vast number of pirates roaming the seas around it, which should be a good reason not to go. Even if you make it past the pirates, you’ll need a sponsor and an invitation to visit the country.



how many people are even interested in visiting these countries self (aside saudi). we self dont want, dey can stick their visas up their ***** 15 Likes

Op this list of yours smacks of crass ignorance. For instance,I remember digging up the address of the North Korean Embassy in Nigeria some time ago and I got this(I want somebody to confirm this): Plot 350 Cadastral Zone AO,Central Business Dist.,Garki,Abuja. What's more? There is a Nigerian community doing one or two things over there in North Korea,especially Pyongyang and I hear Nigeria also has a foreign mission over there too. 6 Likes

IRAN! C'mon,man,Iran has a functioning embassy in Nigeria. Abuja to be precise. So why would you need to head off to the Pak Embassy to get an Iranian Visa? What do you mean by "if you are able to secure an Iranian Visa through the Pakistani Embassy"? I don't understand. Please elucidate. 6 Likes

5. Somalia

Somalia is known for the vast number of pirates roaming the seas around it, which should be a good reason not to go. Even if you make it past the pirates, you'll need a sponsor and an invitation to visit the country.

Pirates operate at sea. I hope you know that? Most of the tourists who go to Somalia,especially the break-away enclave Somaliland,which is the English-speaking part of Somalia to the north-west,go by air cos there is an airport in Hargeisa,the capital of Somaliland. There is concerted effort by the government of that encourage tourists to visit that country but the thing is many are either too scared or skeptical which is understandable. So,it is the other way around: Somalia wants people to visit,but people don't want to visit. Comprehend,hombre? 2 Likes

UchaNwababa:

Explorer can we believe this ebukahandsome:

I dont really believe.

Except it came from explorers

So because Explorer copies and pastes information from other sites to this forum, any information posted by any other nairalander should be discarded or must be reviewed by him before it can be considered noteworthy? So because Explorer copies and pastes information from other sites to this forum, any information posted by any other nairalander should be discarded or must be reviewed by him before it can be considered noteworthy? 28 Likes 1 Share

Chop your visa What am I even looking for in these countries?Chop your visa 4 Likes

wetin I wan go do there when Canada de look for me 2 Likes

Hozier:





So because Explorer copies and pastes information from other sites to this forum, any information posted by any other nairalander should be discarded or must be reviewed by him before it can be considered noteworthy?

Oga, go and take several seats and let those who have something to say come forward. That list up there is copy and paste without brain.



North Korea has an Embassy in Nigeria and Nigeria has an Embassy in North Korea.



Secondly, Iran has an Embassy in Nigeria and Nigeria has one in Iran. It's wrong information for him to say you have to contact the Pakistani Embassy to obtain an Iranian visa.



No one has the exclusive preserve of knowledge, but he should not pollute this place with wrong info. Oga, go and take several seats and let those who have something to say come forward. That list up there is copy and paste without brain.North Korea has an Embassy in Nigeria and Nigeria has an Embassy in North Korea.Secondly, Iran has an Embassy in Nigeria and Nigeria has one in Iran. It's wrong information for him to say you have to contact the Pakistani Embassy to obtain an Iranian visa.No one has the exclusive preserve of knowledge, but he should not pollute this place with wrong info. 7 Likes





only Saudi Arabia is worthy of visit. the rest is a scam.

Wetin sane person go wan find go any of these listed countries. Ghana better

Even if they are picking gold on the floor of those countries, i'd rather stay in Nigeria and be picking grass, atleast grass doesn't cause bloodshed Who wan visit them before ?Even if they are picking gold on the floor of those countries, i'd rather stay in Nigeria and be picking grass, atleast grass doesn't cause bloodshed

No be North Korea dem say person no fit browse, born, laff and take Selfie in peace like my guy below?

Norths and their wahala 1 Like

Iran? Saudi Arabia? Syria? NK? Somalia? Smh. Complete junk. And it was moved to the front page.

mansakhalifa:

IRAN! C'mon,man,Iran has a functioning embassy in Nigeria. Abuja to be precise. So why would you need to head off to the Pak Embassy to get an Iranian Visa? What do you mean by "if you are able to secure an Iranian Visa through the Pakistani Embassy"? I don't understand. Please elucidate.

The list was made for America. They don't have a functioning embassy. The list was made for America. They don't have a functioning embassy. 1 Like

