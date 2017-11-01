Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos (6013 Views)

Below are some parts of what was shared on Facebook;



YET ANOTHER SENSELESS MURDER



This is Abdulmalik Kabir Yaro, a wonderful son of my friend from childhood. Abdulmalik lost his younger brother to leukemia about 4 weeks ago. This morning he’s dead, killed (read, executed) by a local gang. Abdulmalik’s offense which earned him death sentence in the court of this gang was his effort to stop the wayward gang from seeing his young sister who’s hardly the age of courtship.



The gang somehow cornered Abdulmalik and beat him up to pulp yesterday. He was rushed to the hospital in coma and gave up the ghost today around 11 am. This is not in Katsina, Kano, Lagos or Port Harcourt, this happened in the heart of Malumfashi, my sweet serene hometown. I’m devastated!



That the victim was my son while my hometown was the theatre of this ungodly violence, made it even more disturbing. That it’s another crime induced by passion and possibly drugs when Nigeria is debating yesterday’s callous murder of a young man by his wife in a case of domestic violence made it even more tragic and cause for concern.



My heartfelt condolence to the parents of Abdulmalik for the tragic lost of another promising son when yet to overcome the pain of an earlier bereavement. Allah ya jikanshi da rahama.



A young man identified as Abdulmalik Kabir Yaro, has died after he was allegedly beaten by a gang of boys in Malumfashi Local Government Area in Katsina State. According to Maiwada Dammallam, the young man passed away on Monday morning (yesterday) after he was attacked by the gang for trying to prevent them them for seeing his younger sister.

Source: https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-man-dies-attacked-group-boys-younger-sister-photos.html

The Nigerian social system is on the brink of total collapse and the adolescents are worst hit.

RIP . For clarifications people Malumfashi is a town in Katsina State

It's a systemic problem. The Nigerian social system is on the brink of total collapse and the adolescents are worst hit.

