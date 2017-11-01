₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by CastedDude: 3:35am
A young man identified as Abdulmalik Kabir Yaro, has died after he was allegedly beaten by a gang of boys in Malumfashi Local Government Area in Katsina State. According to Maiwada Dammallam, the young man passed away on Monday morning (yesterday) after he was attacked by the gang for trying to prevent them them for seeing his younger sister.
Below are some parts of what was shared on Facebook;
YET ANOTHER SENSELESS MURDER
This is Abdulmalik Kabir Yaro, a wonderful son of my friend from childhood. Abdulmalik lost his younger brother to leukemia about 4 weeks ago. This morning he’s dead, killed (read, executed) by a local gang. Abdulmalik’s offense which earned him death sentence in the court of this gang was his effort to stop the wayward gang from seeing his young sister who’s hardly the age of courtship.
The gang somehow cornered Abdulmalik and beat him up to pulp yesterday. He was rushed to the hospital in coma and gave up the ghost today around 11 am. This is not in Katsina, Kano, Lagos or Port Harcourt, this happened in the heart of Malumfashi, my sweet serene hometown. I’m devastated!
That the victim was my son while my hometown was the theatre of this ungodly violence, made it even more disturbing. That it’s another crime induced by passion and possibly drugs when Nigeria is debating yesterday’s callous murder of a young man by his wife in a case of domestic violence made it even more tragic and cause for concern.
My heartfelt condolence to the parents of Abdulmalik for the tragic lost of another promising son when yet to overcome the pain of an earlier bereavement. Allah ya jikanshi da rahama.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-man-dies-attacked-group-boys-younger-sister-photos.html
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by cummando(m): 3:41am
And eve claims another Adam!
Cummando ... I like myself. Ordinary gbagaun I don piaun. B run!
My name na cummando no be CUMMANDIE
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by Luxuryconsult: 3:41am
I don't understand.. Though i didn't read. Someone talk to me please.
1 Like
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by lalanice(f): 4:07am
cummando:tchewww learn to comprehend before you comment.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by BuariCopyPaste: 4:13am
Not any of my business
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by cummando(m): 4:16am
lalanice:Learn to listen to your teachers in school. Mumu. Read again slowly. Ode
2 Likes
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by ImperialYoruba: 4:20am
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by lalanice(f): 4:32am
cummando:don't just read, comprehend sigh. ......your case is irredeemable.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by SmartchoiceNGR: 4:40am
ENGAGE YOUR BRAIN IN DRIVE NOT REVERSE!
cummando:
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by cummando(m): 4:47am
SmartchoiceNGR:obviously you're not smart. That's why you'll keep hustling till you die. slowpoke
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by cummando(m): 4:49am
lalanice:Stay off my comments. Make good use of your mb. Its still too early for me to go to bed. But for you to be up and trolling at this time? I wonder how the rest of your day will be.
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by SmartchoiceNGR: 4:49am
lol I do NOT hustle...I break new grounds...a trailblazer ... watch my dust and remain mouth wide agape until your brain is geared in D and not R!
cummando:
3 Likes
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by SmartchoiceNGR: 4:50am
SHE IS RIGHT YOU KNOW?
cummando:
7 Likes
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by noblealuu: 4:52am
Too many unjustifiable deaths in Nigeria. So sad
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by cummando(m): 4:53am
SmartchoiceNGR:what's your name? Omo go sleep jare. Moon moon trail blazer. You think its everybody you can troll. No let me open your yansh o. Else you will blaze a trail out of this forum like some eediots. I won't warn you again.
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by SmartchoiceNGR: 4:58am
cummando:
gay something open yansh ko...open vagina ni,...just confess you want your anus bleeped ... but sowie ain't cut out for the poo
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by cummando(m): 5:01am
SmartchoiceNGR:You asked for it homie....I told you....you're not smart.
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by cummando(m): 5:02am
Booked
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by SmartchoiceNGR: 5:03am
cummando:brain leak. you don't get it do you?
3 Likes
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by pyyxxaro: 6:01am
Luxuryconsult:
The summary is
Jim lyke has impregnated Aishaa Buhari
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by lalanice(f): 6:48am
SmartchoiceNGR:lol ..you get time, ....I replied him twice, I no try??
4 Likes
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by falcon01: 7:45am
Am not supporting the killing but its his fault yoy know how hausa ghetto boys are but you still claim super man
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by jerryunit48: 8:09am
RIP . For clarifications people Malumfashi is a town in Katsina State
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by 9jaBloke: 8:10am
It's a systemic problem. The Nigerian social system is on the brink of total collapse and the adolescents are worst hit.
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by zombieHUNTER: 8:15am
Something must kill a man
We all die someday
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by CarlyX8(m): 8:23am
RIP, Allah loves u more
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by Sunkyphil: 8:23am
these people again,they can do anything just to achieve their aim
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by MaryBenn(f): 8:23am
Nawa
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by agarawu23(m): 8:25am
Rip
|Re: Gang Of Boys Attack Young Man For Preventing Them From Seeing His Sister. Photos by sotall(m): 8:26am
OK
