Date: Tuesday, 21 November 2017 at 12:35 PM
Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by 36govs: 8:52am
She shared the Pictures On Instagram With No Bad Intention , But Things Fall Apart ..See Caption With Fans Reaction Below.
Caption ..
Always a pleasure and a great happiness working with this my daddy the LIVING LEGEND of our time my love for him is undiluted may God almighty continue to protect and keep u with long life IJN Amen @destinyetikoteampage @sopuruetiko#unlimiteddramadoll#grace#passion#
Reactions
VIA : http://www.ogadonald.com/2017/11/pete-edochie-and-actress-destiny-etiko.html
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by kunlesufyan(m): 8:55am
kunlesufyan(m): 8:55am
Haba...shes like a daughter to him...
The way the bobby just rest for the man chest..
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by 36govs: 9:07am
kunlesufyan:
Even Manchester .... just rest for the man chest
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by NeeKlaus: 9:10am
Where is the romantic pose?
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by ObaKlaz(m): 9:12am
Baba Pete be like....
"Yeah Yeah, Baby, come closer"
6 Likes
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by Benita27(f): 9:12am
See as she carry body dash the old man. E don see your types tire, no be Nollywood girls again?.
3 Likes
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by Rokia2(f): 9:24am
Acting duh.
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by pyyxxaro: 9:26am
You want to kill the father of the next governor of Anambra state abi
Yul come and see this Delilah oh
2 Likes
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by Alwaysking: 9:41am
The ways Nigerians are reacting everyday, this shows how jobless and frustrated they are.
2 Likes
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by teresafaith(f): 10:26am
We really need to change our thoughts and mindset, but if it's the whites that post something like this, we'll be applauding them
Gush!! My people which way
2 Likes
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by LesbianBoy(m): 11:05am
This girl is a hoe. She is always posing like this even with old men
2 Likes
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by nairavsdollars: 11:34am
Baba Edochie wey sabi better thing...forget age, the man can still knack triplets for woman body
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by NwaAmaikpe: 11:34am
Just her sitting on that man's lap can trigger a violent chain reaction.
His preek and his heart may not handle the steam.
My only advice to Pete Edochie is to remember what killed Odimegwu Ojukwu.
5 Likes 5 Shares
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by DemonHunTER: 11:34am
Yu wan break baba leg??
Check out my signature guys, it's totally amazing
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by miqos02(m): 11:35am
cool
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by justscorchone(m): 11:37am
See her fat face like Mrs Doubtfire abi na big momma
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by Deejavu1(m): 11:38am
This Girl always photoshops her curves, Look at the walking stick and her hand.
1 Like
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by Keneking: 11:39am
This is how to live long
Pete Edochie would live longer than Ekwueme
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by DopeBoss(m): 11:39am
Na wa for pple sha... Abeg is the old man complaining..
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by WHOcarex: 11:39am
Lol. Its obvious on the man's face that his mind is saying something.
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by Dizu(m): 11:40am
No big deal, no ill feelings toward it
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by soberdrunk(m): 11:40am
See the expression on Pete Edochies face like "young girl you dont know the thing, you are playing with the thing........"
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by AlexCk: 11:41am
Hmm.
Harmless pix, but people will always see something wrong,
#mindset, not everything is about Bleep, jeez
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by riczy(m): 11:42am
Don't be among d tins dt will make baba fall apart
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by davodyguy: 11:46am
early grave
She wants the man to die early abi?
Ok oo.
No proverb can save Pete Edochie (Okonkwo of things fall apart) from this one. Not even Ikhemefuna or ebebedike
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by Memphis357(m): 11:47am
My prick oooooooo
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by Austinoiz(m): 11:47am
He's like a daddy to you and you're sparking his plug...OK nah! Keep chest-beating him
Re: Destiny Etiko Sits On Pete Edochie's Lap; Fans React by WINDSOW(m): 11:48am
It seemed photoshopped. Check the walking stick and her hand. Her hand is quiet bent and thin somehow. Photoshop gone wrong.
