Caption ..



Always a pleasure and a great happiness working with this my daddy the LIVING LEGEND of our time my love for him is undiluted may God almighty continue to protect and keep u with long life IJN Amen @destinyetikoteampage @sopuruetiko#unlimiteddramadoll#grace#passion#

Haba...shes like a daughter to him...

The way the bobby just rest for the man chest..

Where is the romantic pose?





See as she carry body dash the old man. E don see your types tire, no be Nollywood girls again?. 3 Likes

Acting duh.





You want to kill the father of the next governor of Anambra state abi



The ways Nigerians are reacting everyday, this shows how jobless and frustrated they are. 2 Likes

We really need to change our thoughts and mindset, but if it's the whites that post something like this, we'll be applauding them



Gush!! My people which way 2 Likes

This girl is a hoe. She is always posing like this even with old men 2 Likes

Baba Edochie wey sabi better thing...forget age, the man can still knack triplets for woman body







Just her sitting on that man's lap can trigger a violent chain reaction.

His preek and his heart may not handle the steam.





cool

See her fat face like Mrs Doubtfire abi na big momma

This Girl always photoshops her curves, Look at the walking stick and her hand. 1 Like



Pete Edochie would live longer than Ekwueme This is how to live longPete Edochie would live longer than Ekwueme

Na wa for pple sha... Abeg is the old man complaining..

Lol. Its obvious on the man's face that his mind is saying something.

No big deal, no ill feelings toward it

See the expression on Pete Edochies face like "young girl you dont know the thing, you are playing with the thing........"

Hmm.



Harmless pix, but people will always see something wrong,



#mindset, not everything is about Bleep, jeez

Don't be among d tins dt will make baba fall apart

early grave



She wants the man to die early abi?



Ok oo.



No proverb can save Pete Edochie (Okonkwo of things fall apart) from this one. Not even Ikhemefuna or ebebedike

My prick oooooooo

He's like a daddy to you and you're sparking his plug...OK nah! Keep chest-beating him