₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,289 members, 3,925,534 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 November 2017 at 03:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do (13571 Views)
5 Reasons Why Farting Is Good For You! / Men: Does Your Private Part Smell? Then Do This / Men: Does Your Private Part Smell? Then Do This (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by FitnessDoctor: 1:36pm
Hello, guys, it's your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
It is certainly embarrassing to smell down there. To have your abode smelling like a rotten fish or worse, it is sickening. it can hurt your sex life and your health too.
The smell emanating from the private part can be caused by a whole lot of factors and you should be worried. The most common being due to a condition called bacterial vaginosis (which causes the vagina to have a fishy smell). On the men's' side a bad smell can be due to poor hygiene and this article is all about men.
So what do you do if you smell so bad down there? As your favorite health blogger, I did some research on this to find out the general solutions that could work for everyone, but I will also shamelessly say that I once had this bad smell down there, so I am sharing some of my solution I used too.
So if your private part oozes, it is simply because of:
1. Your Hygiene
Good sexual hygiene is very important, as poor hygiene leads to a poor state of life and a poor health status.
Hygiene, in this case, refers to how clean you are, how many times a day you bath, how frequently you change your clothes, if you smell down there you need to bath at least 3 times a day, i.e. in the morning, then after work or school and before sleep to help keep clean.
Also, you need to change clothes at least twice a day and when I say clothes I am referring to your boxers or briefs, (and try to wear clean trousers as often as you can, a bad smelling trouser can mess your boxers up and also your body)...
2. How You Sweat
Sweat is definitely the biggest culprit here.
If you sweat a lot, you should take your bathing and cloth changing routine seriously to help prevent any odor from oozing from your personal area. If you read one of my articles in which I talked about how bacteria through sweat causes body odor, then you will perfectly understand what am talking about here.
So if you sweat a lot, you should bathe at least 3 times a day and change your boxer immediately after sweating heavily to keep you clean and fresh (good hygiene is not for the lazy).
Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)
3. How You Bathe
Bathing which is important for cleaning up the body can affect the way you smell down there, also how you bathe is so important to prevent you from smelling down there.
Seriously, readers, there is a style to bathing and it is not about jumping in the shower and scrubbing for 3 minutes and running out or staying in the bathroom for 30 minutes and you still come out the same.
There is something like washing adequately, precisely and carefully, like a sensual wash, don't just wipe some soap around the area and think you are done, because there may be a lot of gunk which accumulates in many folds and cleft that comprise your groin area.
These parts that you miss, just add up and leave you with a smelling area.
4. Pubic Hair
Your pubic hair might be the suspect here, compiled with other factors the pubic hair may amplify the smell as it traps odors and dampness, which makes that place ooze ten times over.
Consider shaving, a simply trimming would do, and you don't have to shave bare, to help keep odors at bay.
5. What You Do After Ejaculating
It is a common thing for men to fall asleep after sexual activity and most don't even take a bath after they wake. This goes for even those who masturbate, remember to clean down there after ejaculating. Leftover semen can be really nasty if not properly cleaned up.
So there you have it.
Source: http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/10/5-reasons-why-your-private-part-smells.html
cc: lalasticlala
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by Oyindidi(f): 1:52pm
Mtcheeew
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by MhizzAJ(f): 2:20pm
Wearing and sleeping with tight underwear can cause vaginal odour
But don't you think excessive cleaning of the vagina can also cause it to smell too?
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by FitnessDoctor: 2:23pm
MhizzAJ:
Yes, excessive washing may irritate the vagina and possibly cause unpleasant odour.
Guys, my HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT AND KEEP IT THAT WAY EBOOK is coming out. If you want to lose weight and maintain your shape after losing weight then the ebook is for you. There is a money back guarantee, so if you don't see changes you want after 2 months, I will give you your money back. You can make a order yours, by sending a mail to info@realfitbody.com where I will give you more details about the ebook and get your copy now. Price: N2,000
Stay Healthy, Stay Wise
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by RETIREDMUMU(m): 2:25pm
i can lives with my private region full of mature hair, with 3 days boxer still i won't get a bit stench of foul odour, compare with a punna be releasing whitish odour,that can't a day try not to change their pants.
men r truly blessed
9 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by PointZerom: 2:45pm
These people can smell for Africa.
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by BruncleZuma: 2:45pm
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by tspun(m): 2:46pm
Not again, am tired of reading this all the time
if you consider your vaginal odor abnormal: What’s normal? Vaginas have natural odors and each woman’s odor is different. A healthy vagina’s typical scent may best be described as “musky” or “fleshy.” A menstrual cycle might cause a slightly “metallic” scent for a few days. Intercourse may change the smell temporarily.
Your vagina cleanses itself naturally. If you leave your vagina to its own devices, it can naturally maintain a healthy pH and keep unhealthy bacteria at bay. But if you notice a stark difference in your odor, then you may be experiencing a sign of a potential problem. Strong odors, itching and irritation, and unusual discharge are all signs you may have something other than just unusual vaginal odor.
6 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by FTrebirth(m): 2:46pm
it's because it's PRIVATE PART!
you don't go there all the time.
7 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by Sunkyphil: 2:46pm
some body odour can wake a dead rat
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by bentlywills(m): 2:47pm
Hygiene is everything ; forget these slay queens n mama's ; Bros if u off them pant ........ Oh blood of moses u wee jus pick race
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by KreativGenius: 2:48pm
FTrebirth:
Abi o
Regardless of hygiene, food, type of food, moist and bacteria play significant role in how the private part smells. Not to forget that it's almost completely under lock and keys
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by deebrain(m): 2:48pm
Hmmm
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by Folaoni(m): 2:48pm
OP why using picture of Germany national team coach, did you smell his private part?
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by Oyindidi(f): 2:49pm
RETIREDMUMU:Go shave, you want braid your pubic hair?
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by HARDLABOR: 2:49pm
Guys when a pussy is smelling yhu shud be careful as it contains numerous deceases and the funny part is those diseases may not be affecting the lady but when a guy contact it, it starts affecting them imediately
http://www.nairaland.com/4187993/why-women-not-affected-gonorrhea
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by timibare: 2:49pm
Guys Wey dey eat pussies dey try sha
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by jerflakes(m): 2:49pm
Ok
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by bizhop01(m): 2:49pm
Am eating pls
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by SnakeXenzia(m): 2:50pm
PointZerom:
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by Kenzico(m): 2:50pm
So JOACHIM Low really scratched his scrotum in public
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by cutefergiee(m): 2:50pm
ARE KIDNEYING ME?
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by Jarus(m): 2:50pm
Hmnn
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by phrankchek(m): 2:52pm
Nice read.... Also for guys after bathing try and dry your privates... Don't just ruffle the towel around your privates and then put on a tight boxers. Imagine when you sweat and it mixes with the bathing water that is still there all covered in a tight boxers.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by DAVE41(m): 2:52pm
Airforce1 ishi love. Come and see oh
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by omanifrank(m): 2:53pm
na wa
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by Kaetoh: 2:53pm
This OP is insanely shallow. These are the kinds that (un)educate our students and pupils. No single authentic information in both the topic and the vague points listed by him. Pity for those who put this delusion on front page. What a country.
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by Actuarydeji(m): 2:54pm
If a guy decided to tell some ladies that their underneath dey smell, they will take you as their enemy. Yeyenatu sets of confused creation. Ladies!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5 Reasons Why Your Private Part Smells And What To Do by Audray(f): 2:55pm
My dear ladies,Do NOT DOUCHE!
YOU'RE not doing your self any good douching.
Having odours down there is totally normal.
Sign that you're healthy down there.
Its only bad when it's rather excessive and extremely unpleasant. When this is constant no matter how clean u are,then go see ur Gynecologist Asap.
A trim of the hairs and regularly rinsing off with water after peeing is all you need.
Basically good hygiene habits.
Say no to douching.
The End.
2 Likes
Monkeypox: Cross River Places Surveillance In Border Communities (video) / Jang Plans World-class Hospital To Check Foreign Medical Trips / Save Money; Lose Weight Without Surgical Procedures
Viewing this topic: femi4, washer, LordIsaac(m), WORLDPEACE(m), rukz, bloomin, Lemon1(m), majekdom2, Solution4u0(m), Veedon(m), Critiker, Alhkerimu(m), Mskrisx(f), Youngeasy1, BGGW, Samguine, Iboboiz93(m), adatemi, jodeci(m), NAYOMI01, blossom2(m), Raskasal(m), Swashi007(m), idom101, roqrules04(m), Austema(m), 1N9a, 2tpick, Solonzo17(m), Wandeayo, 4Gzus, chrisbest2013, Jbsky, velai(m), johnshagb(m), Safiaa(f), donhils, TheManOfTheYear, LesbianBoy(m), UDOKABESTLUV(m), blithe, queezer(f), Tobium1(m), mhizclair(f), ayulaopute, Yorisb, zaramgrand(f), checkpoint(m), Kylekent59, Kenox, lynliks(f), Mavin1, Iambehorlah(m), Clasyrach, Follysho707, BIGTinfotech, utepu, KELVINXY, Bennyidu(m), Jonlafrika(m), Twemi(m), donilalasky, az65, MetalJigsaw(m), Amebo1(m), davbaba, Yourbest, opabs1(m), jaysmama(f), bukolaar, Akell(m), MANNABBQGRILLS, Hustlerlomo(m), Hawx(m), mzfash1(f), yublings(m), titiforever and 225 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17