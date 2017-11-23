₦airaland Forum

Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by BloggerDonald: 1:42pm
Diamond Bank Plc, Nigeria’s fastest growing retail bank, has appointed Mr. Christopher Ubosi as a Non-Executive Director.
Mr. Christopher Ubosi holds a B.Sc. in Quantity Surveying from the University of Ife and an M.Sc from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. Mr Ubosi has over twenty years experience in the Built Environment, Telecommunications and Broadcasting Industries. He has been actively involved in private Radio Broadcasting in Nigeria since 1993. Chris is a pioneer in private broadcasting and new media, having run, operated and consulted severally for various top private radio stations in the country. He consulted for the Federal Government in the establishment of 32 digital stations Nationwide. Chris is the founder and CEO of Megalectrics Limited which operates 12 radio stations in Nigeria.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Chris Ogbechie, Chairman of Diamond Bank, said: “I am extremely elated that Mr. Ubosi will be joining Diamond Bank’s Board, as he brings with him a wealth of experience to the Board. His experience and expertise will help maintain the Bank’s strong commitment to the highest governance standards and help support our continued success as Nigeria’s fastest growing retail bank.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Uboi said: “I am delighted to be joining Diamond Bank’s board and look forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise to assist the Bank redefine Nigeria’s 21st century economy.

His appointment is effective from November 3, 2017.

Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by free2ryhme: 2:48pm
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by DONSMITH123(m): 2:48pm
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by Worksunlimited: 2:48pm
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by free2ryhme: 2:48pm
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by Bizzysmitty: 2:48pm
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by kayzee2374(m): 2:48pm
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by Rimimafia: 2:49pm
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by BruncleZuma: 2:49pm
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by Keneking: 2:49pm
Classic FM Oga

Great news, Igbos are indeed doing very well cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by engwari: 2:49pm
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by aleeyus(m): 2:49pm
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by engwari: 2:50pm
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by nairavsdollars: 2:50pm
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by alignacademy(m): 2:51pm
Congratulations!

He'll certainly bring some clarity to the board...
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by konkonbilo(m): 2:52pm
smiley He's an alumni of federal government college Lagos. Set 1983. Former president of old student association fed govt college Lagos.
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by engwari: 2:52pm
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by engwari: 2:55pm
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by cescky(m): 3:02pm
Keneking:
Classic FM Oga

Great news, Igbos are indeed doing very well cheesy cheesy cheesy


The beat fm
Naija something something I can't remember
Mtech
Etc amongst others
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by Anslemchiboy(m): 3:17pm
The owner of beatfm, nigerfm, clasicfm, lagostalksfm,
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by davodyguy: 3:19pm
Before nko?

na Damola then wan appoint or Mustapha?
Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by lakesider(m): 3:31pm
Most tribalistic bank in Nigeria
Most tribalistic bank in Nigeria

1 Like

Geo Fluid Private Placement Update / Nigerian Made Electric Cables Are The Best ! / Customer Service Training Institute: Would You Sign Up?

