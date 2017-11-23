₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,289 members, 3,925,535 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 November 2017 at 03:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director (3377 Views)
Keystone Bank Appoints Hafiz Bakare Acting CEO As It Prepares For Change Of Name / Wema Bank Appoints New Non-executive Director / Fidelity Bank Appoints Mohammed Balarabe As Acting Managing Director (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by BloggerDonald: 1:42pm
BY : OGA DONALD
Diamond Bank Plc, Nigeria’s fastest growing retail bank, has appointed Mr. Christopher Ubosi as a Non-Executive Director.
VIA : http://www.ogadonald.com/2017/11/diamond-bank-appoints-chris-ubosi-as.html
CC; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by free2ryhme: 2:48pm
The guy try
abeg wey davido,
I hear his is celebrating his birthday
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by DONSMITH123(m): 2:48pm
Congrats
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by Worksunlimited: 2:48pm
Hmmm
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by free2ryhme: 2:48pm
Congrats Ubosi
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by Bizzysmitty: 2:48pm
Ok
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by kayzee2374(m): 2:48pm
Congrat
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by Rimimafia: 2:49pm
Congrats
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by BruncleZuma: 2:49pm
And?
1 Like
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by Keneking: 2:49pm
Classic FM Oga
Great news, Igbos are indeed doing very well
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by engwari: 2:49pm
Lorache Group is a Marketing Management, Human Capital Development and Business Process & Strategist Consultancy Outfit, registered with Company & Allied Commission (CAC) of Nigeria to perform such businesses.
Lorache works cut across multiple industries, including the consumer goods, finance, capital market, pharmaceutical, telecommunication, entertainment and leisure sectors etc. Basically, we develop integrated sales and marketing strategies focused around the point of purchase.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Account Executive
Location: Head Office, Lagos
Department: Accounts and Finance
Reports to: Accounts Supervisor/Head
Position Summary
The Accounts Executive’s primary role is to assist the CFO in the administration of financial accounts. Good management decisions rely heavily on accurate and timely presentation of financial information.
As such the overall financial health of the organisation is supported from this area through the delivery of effective accounts department services.
The role is to be performed with high standards of service to external and internal stakeholders.
Major Responsibilities and Deliverables
Supervise all financial reports and day to day data capturing activities. Well versed in Reconciliations:
Bank
Stock
Debtors & Creditors
Collections
Statutory liabilities
Inter-branch & Inter-company
Expense & Income analysis:
Prepare expenses and Income schedules
Analyse trend and variances
Assist in month-end and year-end activities:
Analysing General ledgers
Preparing financial statement and schedules thereof
Internal and external audits
Compliance Activities
Other tasks where required
Essential Attributes:
Analytical skills Eye for details Well versed in Excel
Desired Attributes:
Sound accounting fundamentals
Requirements, Qualification and Desired Experience
B.Sc graduate in Accounting or related field with 5 to 7 years of experience.
Age limit:
Less than 35 years.
Other Requirement:
Working knowledge up to Balance Sheet.
Application Closing Date
23rd November, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Cover Letters (indicating current and expected salary) and CV's to: jobs@lorachegroup.com
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by aleeyus(m): 2:49pm
This bank stole my money
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by engwari: 2:50pm
leading company in Flexible Laminates, Adhesive Labels and Light Packaging for its Expansion Programme, invites applications from qualified and suitable candidates for the position below:
Job Title: Account Officer
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
HND/B.Sc in Accounting & Professional Certificates in Accounting.
5 years Industrial experience.
Application Closing Date
28th November, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and Passport Photograph to: grp.hrm@gmail.com
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by nairavsdollars: 2:50pm
wHO HIM BE?
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by alignacademy(m): 2:51pm
BloggerDonald:
Congratulations!
He'll certainly bring some clarity to the board...
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by konkonbilo(m): 2:52pm
He's an alumni of federal government college Lagos. Set 1983. Former president of old student association fed govt college Lagos.
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by engwari: 2:52pm
A flagship trading company in Nigeria with head office in Lagos is seeking for the employment of highly qualified and experience personnel to join our organization, in the position below:
Job Title: Admin Manager
Location: Lagos
Qualifications
Good first Degree in Social Science, Management, related discipline from a reputable institution with a minimum of 4 years postgraduate experience as head of department.
CIPM, NIM, ClA and higher degree(s), such as MBA, will be an advantage.
Application Closing Date
28th November, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV's to: freshjobnow@gmail.com
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by engwari: 2:55pm
A reputable aviation company operating in Abuja, requires the services of suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Personal Assistant to the Managing Director
Location: Abuja
Requirements
Applicant must:
Have a degree in Law and called to the Nigerian Bar with a minimum of 2.1.
Have a flair for both commercial law and litigation
Have NYSC discharge certificate.
Have a minimum of 2 years’ experience in similar role.
Have excellent research and proof reading skills.
Be Computer literate and tech savy.
Between the ages of 23 - 30 years (and preferably a Male)
Have a high business acumen and knowledge in drafting business proposals and supporting documents.
Have Knowledge of financial management and interpreting financial statement.
Application Closing Date
1st December, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and detailed Resumes to "The Human Resource Manager" via: recruitnewjobs@gmail.com Using the "Job Title" as the subject of the mail.
Note: All Applicants should be resident in Abuja as position is in Abuja.
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by cescky(m): 3:02pm
Keneking:
The beat fm
Naija something something I can't remember
Mtech
Etc amongst others
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by Anslemchiboy(m): 3:17pm
The owner of beatfm, nigerfm, clasicfm, lagostalksfm,
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by davodyguy: 3:19pm
Before nko?
na Damola then wan appoint or Mustapha?
|Re: Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director by lakesider(m): 3:31pm
Most tribalistic bank in Nigeria
1 Like
(0) (Reply)
Geo Fluid Private Placement Update / Nigerian Made Electric Cables Are The Best ! / Customer Service Training Institute: Would You Sign Up?
Viewing this topic: TPAND, Temitoppe(m), clintz(m), hakanby09, excelsiorfarm(m), VV2A(m), Andy2274, kujix101(m), Deen4all, skydon(m), SolidGenius(m), Ricky97(m) and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7