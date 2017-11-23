Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Diamond Bank Appoints Chris Ubosi As New Non-executive Director (3377 Views)

Diamond Bank Plc, Nigeria’s fastest growing retail bank, has appointed Mr. Christopher Ubosi as a Non-Executive Director.

Diamond Bank appoints Chris Ubosi as new Non-Executive Director



Mr. Christopher Ubosi holds a B.Sc. in Quantity Surveying from the University of Ife and an M.Sc from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. Mr Ubosi has over twenty years experience in the Built Environment, Telecommunications and Broadcasting Industries. He has been actively involved in private Radio Broadcasting in Nigeria since 1993. Chris is a pioneer in private broadcasting and new media, having run, operated and consulted severally for various top private radio stations in the country. He consulted for the Federal Government in the establishment of 32 digital stations Nationwide. Chris is the founder and CEO of Megalectrics Limited which operates 12 radio stations in Nigeria.



Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Chris Ogbechie, Chairman of Diamond Bank, said: “I am extremely elated that Mr. Ubosi will be joining Diamond Bank’s Board, as he brings with him a wealth of experience to the Board. His experience and expertise will help maintain the Bank’s strong commitment to the highest governance standards and help support our continued success as Nigeria’s fastest growing retail bank.



Commenting on his appointment, Mr Uboi said: “I am delighted to be joining Diamond Bank’s board and look forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise to assist the Bank redefine Nigeria’s 21st century economy.



His appointment is effective from November 3, 2017.

Great news, Igbos are indeed doing very well

Congratulations!



He'll certainly bring some clarity to the board... Congratulations!He'll certainly bring some clarity to the board...

He's an alumni of federal government college Lagos. Set 1983. Former president of old student association fed govt college Lagos.

