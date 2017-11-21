₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by kidap: 2:04pm
Nollyzone actress, ebube nwagbo looks stylish as she took mirror selfies in her camouflage bum shorts and army green t shirt.
See more photos below...
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-ebube-nwagbo-slays-camo-bum-shorts/
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 2:06pm
This one cannot frog jump but can do sumthing else in the other room
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 2:51pm
Marketing her business.
Market must sell.
4 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:32pm
Go girl
Keep slaying
Haters can go to hell for all i care
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by Izzy002(m): 3:32pm
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by luvlymabel: 3:32pm
okoooo
seen
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by Iwritemusic(m): 3:33pm
hm
luvlymabel:
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by crownfierce: 3:33pm
Chai I still try number seven. TNK God!!!
Peeps do you know the lady up there
I don't know her too
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by NoFavors(f): 3:33pm
MhizzAJ:Go where?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by Zane2point4(m): 3:33pm
All na packaging...
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by Izzy002(m): 3:33pm
MhizzAJ:
Who get ur time?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by Sirhenry07: 3:33pm
Keep slaying ..
Slay the Army too.
Rubbish
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by Starkid3010(m): 3:33pm
let me fry
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by sinisters(m): 3:34pm
The defense headquarters is watching oo
if army people catch you ...........
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by rodrirodri(m): 3:35pm
::fine... this lady is me full American specification... 100% .. cute as fu...ck... wish I could have her.... slaps myself... wake up dude..
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by Kendroid: 3:43pm
Sorry i have only 1 Fvck left, and its not meant for her!!!
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:44pm
kidap:
wear am come outside
whether you know go Unclad go house
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 3:46pm
Something tells me this girl is seeing apostle
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by loneatar: 3:47pm
Always beautiful
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Slays In Camo Bum Shorts (Photos) by TheBossAnnie(f): 3:49pm
kidap:
Pretty.
