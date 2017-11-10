₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by inspire700(m): 2:05pm
Banky W is the latest celebrity to leave the bachelor's club thereby leaving a number celebrities behind. We know how difficult it is for celebrities to get married after the fame and money come probably because of a lot of distractions and lack of trust for who really is in love with them.
We take a look at 10 eligible celebrity couples now Banky W is married.
1. Wizkid
Wizkid is unarguably one of the biggest musicians in Africa at the moment which means he has a lot of fame, money, and ladies around him. Despite still single, the music star is a father of three from three different women. It is reported that his manager, Jada Pollock just gave birth to his third child, maybe this will be his final bus stop.
2. Eyinna Nwigwe
Eyinna Nwigwe is one of the most eligible and good looking actors in the Nollywood industry. Even though he lives a very private life as nothing is known about his romantic relationships, the star from the blockbuster movie "The Wedding Party" will definitely look great to be the next celebrity to walk down the aisle.
3. Iceberg Slim
It's no news that Iceberg Slim is in a romantic relationship with Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim. The two aren't shy to show off their love for each other. This well might just sign for the next big celebrity wedding that will take place in the entertainment industry.
4. Don Jazzy
Ok, he is rich, famous, his sense of humor is amazing but he is still single. Don Jazzy is probably the most eligible celebrity bachelor on this list. He has everything going for him and we wonder why he hasn't tied the knot yet. Even though he hasn't made it publicly known about who he is dating, we can assure you that his wedding would probably be the biggest wedding in the entertainment industry.
5. M.I
Yes, he is smart and a master of his craft, M.I is still not married. He is reported to be in a relationship which has been on for years. Well, we guess very soon M.I would take that bold step of moving to the next level and walk down the aisle with that amazing lady.
6. Ikechukwu
Ikechukwu is one rapper that everyone fell in love with the moment he moved back to Nigeria. Since then he has had a very successful career. However, Ikechukwu recently showed us his new found talent, acting in the movie " The Wedding Party" and he sure does know how to act. Well, Ikechukwu once dated top model Sarah Ofili but their relationship did not lead to marriage. Ikechukwu is one of the most eligible bachelors in the game right now.
7. Ice Prince
Ice Prince is also a member of this gang. He is one of the most eligible celebrities in the entertainment industry. Not too long ago, Ice Prince was linked romantically to Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, well the relationship didn't last for a long time. Even though he has a son already, doesn't dispute the fact that we can't wait for him to get married.
8. Alex Ekubo
He is not just eligible but also a very handsome actor, so we wonder why the model turned actor has not tied the knot. Maybe with the recent wedding of Banky W, Alex Ekubo would join the next set of celebrities who would take that bold step.
9. Uti Nwachukwu
Uti Nwachukwu is another celebrity who over the years have made a big name for himself, thereby making him not just a popular guy but also a rich celebrity. He has never made his romantic relationship public which makes a lot of his fans wonder who he is dating. Uti is another eligible celebrity who might be the next to leave the bachelor's club.
10. Lynxxx
Lynxxx is probably the most good-looking celebrity on this list. Over the years he has grown to be loved by the ladies because of his dashing looks. Well, he isn't married and hasn't even given the hints that he would be getting married soon. Well, let's just hope that he would pull a surprise on everyone and get married soon.
SOURCE: http://www.gistparkmedia.com/2017/11/10-eligible-celebrity-bachelors-now.html
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by inspire700(m): 2:09pm
cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Fynestboi, Missyb3
more photos at http://www.gistparkmedia.com/2017/11/10-eligible-celebrity-bachelors-now.html
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by lalanice(f): 2:36pm
who is lynxx
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by SirMichael1: 3:16pm
lalanice:
He's a good looking, self-proclaimed, born again alpha-male Nigerian rapper
#No homo
4 Likes
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by ayokenny37(m): 3:21pm
Wetin Wizkid dey do for the list?
so to you op, wizkid na bachelor with baby mamas
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by lalanice(f): 3:24pm
SirMichael1:Oh ok... ......but I think I still like Nwigwe better
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by Smellingmouth: 3:34pm
So Iceberg Slim is now a celebrity? Na wa o
1 Like
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by DirtyGold: 3:34pm
All these monitoring spirits sef. Someone cannot stay single in peace again
What's tha business?
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by BruncleZuma: 3:34pm
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by DeutschJunge: 3:35pm
Did i just see wizkid there? hahaha
But why davido no dey there? it must have been a wizkid fan that made this.
funny list naming people way their mileage don high reach sky as "Eligible"
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by pweeryambre: 3:35pm
Wizkid shouldn't be in that list biko... he's still a child
1 Like
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by Kendroid: 3:35pm
Don Jazzy is long overdue and so therefore should be ontop of the list with his name Bolded
4 Likes
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by fxjunkie(m): 3:35pm
No 1 is a kid
Nobody knows No 2
No 3 has no career
No 4 is a clown
No 5 can not even manage a music label, how can he manage a wife?
No 6 is too loud
No 7 cannot even afford a wedding party
Who sabi no 8
No 9 has no money
No 10....person wey him music career don finish
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by NoFavors(f): 3:36pm
Jack
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by engwari: 3:36pm
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by Lilimax(f): 3:36pm
Una don forget Jim Iyke
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:36pm
And why is Wizkid on that list
Heart breaker
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by free2ryhme: 3:36pm
inspire700:
wizkid don be eligible
he still dey add kid for im name person wey dey sleep with im elder sister mate
that pig wey dey born like wetin i just mention
1 Like
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:36pm
Faulty list
Some people on this list are unmarriageable.
Wizkid for example or
That gaylord Uti.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by Memphis357(m): 3:37pm
Uti likes man strong yansh.....woman toto nor dey sweet am.
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by Sirheny007(m): 3:37pm
NL ladies take note.
I am up for grabs.
BTW:
Is NwaAmaikpe still single?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by free2ryhme: 3:37pm
engwari:
hope say you normal sha
1 Like
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by NoFavors(f): 3:37pm
lalanice:Only one Lynx that I know, lynx body spray
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by ssam4: 3:38pm
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by miqos02(m): 3:38pm
seen
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by engwari: 3:38pm
NO!, I need help.
free2ryhme:
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by Diznie(f): 3:38pm
I knew lynxxx would make the list
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by Antoeni(m): 3:38pm
Lynxxx and Iceberg Slim re no celebrity
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by Iwritemusic(m): 3:38pm
me too
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by PitexyBaba(m): 3:38pm
wetin wizkid dey find? abi eno wan beta for person wey compiled d list? oya commot am or u add davido dere too... mk we no say everything don spoil.
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by Simplep(f): 3:39pm
Wizzy is nt supposed to b on dat list..don jazzy na d king of bachelors
|Re: 10 Eligible Celebrity Bachelors In Nigeria Now That Banky W Is Married (PHOTOS) by UbanmeUdie: 3:39pm
