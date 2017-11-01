Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) (6139 Views)

Here are some reactions from Nigerians...







Maybe to get facebook likes or to gain cheap popularity, a young facebooker, Samuel Sammy-g posted this photo with the caption painted on his head.Here are some reactions from Nigerians...



They brought suffering..pain and frustration on the youths... This is unprecedented

While that dudes age mate in a sane country is interested of visiting planet Mars ...

This one is here forming Willy Willy on social media





This is as an after effect of all the python dance, crocodile smile... Wasted..

Please, hand this dickhead to a Nigerian Army officer, to have some sense beaten into his skull. 1 Like

this dumbaaas is getting the exact attention he was seeking, when doing this nonsense.

666 #gang

His wahala

Wetin kwansan me! Make Angel Gabriel kuku blow trumpet make we heaven live some people abeg

Hell fire loading??

Who cares

Bloody attention seeking idiat....

Omo ale jati jati....

Bloggers

so what



NOBODY GIVES A PHVCK!!

OP, e concern you?



the Thread even reached front page... probably the admin skipped orientation class.

Every body wan trend. Wat if na 999

247frolicboss:

he has gotten you attention



The mark of the beast does not even fit his ugly face!





He's just looking for attention





Finally this is manifesting in our own age.PRECIOUS BLOOD OF CHRIST COME AND GAURD US AMEN

people like these usually think that money or connections will come their way once they identify with these numbers.stupidity

I would love to tattoo 666 on my forehead.

Anything to get the fame mehn!

Weed

dem don get dis one

That was how I saw One Bros was wearing a shirt with pyramid and a eye drawn at the back with marker..