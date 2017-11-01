₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by 247frolicboss(m): 2:09pm
Maybe to get facebook likes or to gain cheap popularity, a young facebooker, Samuel Sammy-g posted this photo with the caption painted on his head.
Here are some reactions from Nigerians...
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/photos-young-nigerian-guy-poses-with.html
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 2:16pm
Woe to any one who voted in this government...
They brought suffering..pain and frustration on the youths... This is unprecedented
While that dudes age mate in a sane country is interested of visiting planet Mars ...
This one is here forming Willy Willy on social media
It's a pity
1 Like
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 2:27pm
This is as an after effect of all the python dance, crocodile smile... Wasted..
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by Bishopmayowa(m): 2:38pm
Yeligray:
lmfaoooooooooooooooooooooo...see not everybody use the brain app
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by ObaKlaz(m): 2:41pm
Please, hand this dickhead to a Nigerian Army officer, to have some sense beaten into his skull.
1 Like
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by MrBrownJay1(m): 2:58pm
this dumbaaas is getting the exact attention he was seeking, when doing this nonsense.
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by niqqaclaimz(m): 3:37pm
666 #gang
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by Samusu(m): 3:37pm
His wahala
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by kingPhidel(m): 3:38pm
Wetin kwansan me! Make Angel Gabriel kuku blow trumpet make we heaven live some people abeg
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by crownfierce: 3:38pm
Hell fire loading??
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:38pm
Who cares
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by rodrirodri(m): 3:38pm
Bloody attention seeking idiat....
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by Jacksyn09(m): 3:38pm
Ok
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 3:39pm
Looking for cheap popularity
One wack attention seeker...
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 3:39pm
Omo ale jati jati....
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by phetto(m): 3:39pm
Bloggers
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by sod09(m): 3:39pm
so what
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 3:40pm
NOBODY GIVES A PHVCK!!
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by Daboywizzy: 3:40pm
Nairaland Rules
Please Observe The Following Rules:
10. Don't violate the privacy of any people e.g. by posting their private pics, info, or chats without permission.
OP, e concern you?
the Thread even reached front page... probably the admin skipped orientation class.
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by yeyerolling: 3:41pm
Every body wan trend. Wat if na 999
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:41pm
247frolicboss:
he has gotten you attention
we know say na lipstick he take write am
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 3:42pm
The mark of the beast does not even fit his ugly face!
This is a failed attempt to attract the devil's favour.
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 3:42pm
He's just looking for attention
He's just looking for attention
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by Ezumakingsley(m): 3:42pm
Finally this is manifesting in our own age.PRECIOUS BLOOD OF CHRIST COME AND GAURD US AMEN
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by boss1310(m): 3:42pm
people like these usually think that money or connections will come their way once they identify with these numbers.stupidity
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by tintingz(m): 3:42pm
I would love to tattoo 666 on my forehead.
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by itsandi(m): 3:43pm
Anything to get the fame mehn!
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by olumaxi(m): 3:43pm
Weed
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 3:43pm
dem don get dis one
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by constance500: 3:44pm
That was how I saw One Bros was wearing a shirt with pyramid and a eye drawn at the back with marker..
|Re: Man Poses With 666 Inscription On His Forehead (Photos) by pesuwe: 3:45pm
mtcheeew, wetin concern me sef
