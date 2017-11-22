₦airaland Forum

Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 4:12pm On Nov 21
Palindromes are words or phrases that are exactly the same spelling when written in the reverse, eg NUN, MOM, PEEP, REFER and so on. So when you spell any of these words backwards, you get the same word.


Let's see how many palindromes we can mention on this thread (excluding the aforementioned examples), but before that, an example of a palindrome phrase is 'NURSES RUN'.


Fun, ain't it?

I guess some of us learnt something new today.






And something you could use to show off too. grin


Let's go.

Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 4:23pm On Nov 21
cc lalasticlala fynestboi richiez mynd44 dominique
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DOUBLEWAHALA: 4:45pm On Nov 21
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 5:15pm On Nov 21
I'm still looking for the palindrome in your post, brah. grin

Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 11:09am
ishilove evilmetahuman naptu2 aurorab lemuelirabor ibkayee lalas247 mynd44 marinee let's have some fun with this, shall we?
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by AuroraB(f): 11:39am
Was it a car or a cat I saw
Civic
Noon
Radar



Danse, are you going to share moiney on top this

Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 2:36pm
Civic
Noon
Radar



Danse, are you going to share money on top this

Jesus! You killed it with the bolded o. That's the longest palindrome I've yet seen. cool


No worry next time money go dey.

But use these ones take hold side:

level
rever
boob

Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by ibkayee(f): 2:45pm
Radar
A Toyota's a Toyota
Was it a cat I saw
Madam
Refer

Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by LemuelIrabor: 3:15pm
Hey, check these out!


Nurses run
kayak
I did, did I?
No lemon, no melon
Eva, can I see bees in a cave?

Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 3:23pm
Awesome. A Toyota's a Toyota, no lies. grin
Nice though, but I already used refer.

Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by AuroraB(f): 3:26pm
You aren't serious cheesy

Ewe
Peep
Bob
Poop lipsrsealed
Pop
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 3:32pm
Bravo man. I love the last one especially.
I already used 'nurses run' though. cheesy
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 3:42pm
Lol. I've used 'peep' in the OP. Um,
deed mallam sis gig
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by AuroraB(f): 3:59pm
Huh
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 4:28pm
Hahaha.
You know, 'huh' is a palindrome too right? tongue
rotor toot

Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:36pm
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by encryptjay(m): 5:50pm
Dad

Pap

Tat

Sees

Peep

wow

Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by AuroraB(f): 5:51pm
Yeah, right smiley
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 5:53pm
Chief, where's your own palindrome na?
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 5:56pm
Fair enough.
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:05pm
My palindrome is Mallam
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by Richiez(m): 6:16pm
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by encryptjay(m): 6:17pm
Yeah
PUP
DID
DEED
GIG
DUD
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 6:20pm
My palindrome is Mallam

Toh, Mallam Piiko.
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 6:30pm
Let me give you one I intended to use later: Madam I'm Adam cheesy

Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 6:32pm
Oga boss, help us publicise na. cry
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by encryptjay(m): 6:47pm
Hehehe grin
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by kennygee(f): 7:05pm
HANNAH, ANNA, poop, noon.
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by ToyinDipo(m): 7:06pm
Lawal
Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by oyetunder(m): 7:07pm
Wetin be my own? Palo wetin?

Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by MrPresident1: 7:07pm
Racecar grin

Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by indoorscholar(m): 7:07pm
Mallam

