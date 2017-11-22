₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 4:12pm On Nov 21
Palindromes are words or phrases that are exactly the same spelling when written in the reverse, eg NUN, MOM, PEEP, REFER and so on. So when you spell any of these words backwards, you get the same word.
Let's see how many palindromes we can mention on this thread (excluding the aforementioned examples), but before that, an example of a palindrome phrase is 'NURSES RUN'.
Fun, ain't it?
I guess some of us learnt something new today.
And something you could use to show off too.
Let's go.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 4:23pm On Nov 21
cc lalasticlala fynestboi richiez mynd44 dominique
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DOUBLEWAHALA: 4:45pm On Nov 21
you by yourself have drilled your trend by yourself
why take FTC?
sadest nairalanders are coming to follow suit
to help you drill the remaining one
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 5:15pm On Nov 21
DOUBLEWAHALA:
I'm still looking for the palindrome in your post, brah.
12 Likes
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 11:09am
ishilove evilmetahuman naptu2 aurorab lemuelirabor ibkayee lalas247 mynd44 marinee let's have some fun with this, shall we?
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by AuroraB(f): 11:39am
Was it a car or a cat I saw
Civic
Noon
Radar
Danse, are you going to share moiney on top this
34 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 2:36pm
AuroraB:
Jesus! You killed it with the bolded o. That's the longest palindrome I've yet seen.
No worry next time money go dey.
But use these ones take hold side:
level
rever
boob
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by ibkayee(f): 2:45pm
Radar
A Toyota's a Toyota
Was it a cat I saw
Madam
Refer
8 Likes
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by LemuelIrabor: 3:15pm
Hey, check these out!
Nurses run
kayak
I did, did I?
No lemon, no melon
Eva, can I see bees in a cave?
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 3:23pm
ibkayee:Awesome. A Toyota's a Toyota, no lies.
Nice though, but I already used refer.
1 Like
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by AuroraB(f): 3:26pm
DanseMacabre:You aren't serious
Ewe
Peep
Bob
Poop
Pop
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 3:32pm
LemuelIrabor:Bravo man. I love the last one especially.
I already used 'nurses run' though.
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 3:42pm
AuroraB:Lol. I've used 'peep' in the OP. Um,
deed mallam sis gig
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by AuroraB(f): 3:59pm
DanseMacabre:Huh
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 4:28pm
AuroraB:Hahaha.
You know, 'huh' is a palindrome too right?
rotor toot
1 Like
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:36pm
ibkayee:
1 Like
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by encryptjay(m): 5:50pm
Dad
Pap
Tat
Sees
Peep
wow
4 Likes
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by AuroraB(f): 5:51pm
DanseMacabre:Yeah, right
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 5:53pm
ChiefPiiko:Chief, where's your own palindrome na?
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 5:56pm
encryptjay:Fair enough.
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:05pm
My palindrome is Mallam
DanseMacabre:
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by Richiez(m): 6:16pm
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by encryptjay(m): 6:17pm
DanseMacabre:Yeah
PUP
DID
DEED
GIG
DUD
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 6:20pm
ChiefPiiko:
Toh, Mallam Piiko.
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 6:30pm
encryptjay:
Let me give you one I intended to use later: Madam I'm Adam
1 Like
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by DanseMacabre(m): 6:32pm
Richiez:
Oga boss, help us publicise na.
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by encryptjay(m): 6:47pm
DanseMacabre:Hehehe
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by kennygee(f): 7:05pm
HANNAH, ANNA, poop, noon.
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by ToyinDipo(m): 7:06pm
Lawal
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by oyetunder(m): 7:07pm
Wetin be my own? Palo wetin?
2 Likes
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by MrPresident1: 7:07pm
Racecar
2 Likes
|Re: Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun by indoorscholar(m): 7:07pm
Mallam
