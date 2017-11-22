Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Palindromes: Let's Catch Some Fun (2897 Views)

Let's see how many palindromes we can mention on this thread (excluding the aforementioned examples), but before that, an example of a palindrome phrase is 'NURSES RUN'.





Fun, ain't it?



I guess some of us learnt something new today.













And something you could use to show off too.





cc lalasticlala fynestboi richiez mynd44 dominique

I'm still looking for the palindrome in your post, brah.

ishilove evilmetahuman naptu2 aurorab lemuelirabor ibkayee lalas247 mynd44 marinee let's have some fun with this, shall we?











Civic

Noon

Radar







Was it a car or a cat I saw
Civic
Noon
Radar
Danse, are you going to share moiney on top this

AuroraB:

Was it a car or a cat I saw









Civic

Noon

Radar







Danse, are you going to share money on top this

Jesus! You killed it with the bolded o. That's the longest palindrome I've yet seen.





No worry next time money go dey.



But use these ones take hold side:



level

rever

Jesus! You killed it with the bolded o. That's the longest palindrome I've yet seen.
No worry next time money go dey.
But use these ones take hold side:
level
rever
boob

Radar

A Toyota's a Toyota

Was it a cat I saw

Madam

Refer 8 Likes

Hey, check these out!





Nurses run

kayak

I did, did I?

No lemon, no melon

Eva, can I see bees in a cave?

14 Likes 2 Shares

ibkayee:

Radar A Toyota's a Toyota Was it a cat I saw Madam Refer Awesome. A Toyota's a Toyota, no lies.

Awesome. A Toyota's a Toyota, no lies.
Nice though, but I already used refer.

DanseMacabre:





Jesus! You killed it with the bolded o. That's the longest palindrome I've yet seen.





No worry next time money go dey.



But use these ones take hold side:



level

rever

boob You aren't serious



Ewe

Peep

Bob

Poop

You aren't serious
Ewe
Peep
Bob
Poop
Pop

LemuelIrabor:

Hey, check these out!



Nurses run kayak I did, did I? No lemon, no melon Eva, can I see bees in a cave? Bravo man. I love the last one especially.

Bravo man. I love the last one especially.
I already used 'nurses run' though.

AuroraB:

You aren't serious

Ewe Peep Bob Poop Pop Lol. I've used 'peep' in the OP. Um,

Lol. I've used 'peep' in the OP. Um,
deed
mallam
sis
gig

DanseMacabre:





Lol. I've used 'peep' in the OP. Um,



deed

mallam

sis

Huh

AuroraB:

Huh Hahaha.

You know, 'huh' is a palindrome too right?

Hahaha.
You know, 'huh' is a palindrome too right?
rotor
toot

ibkayee:

Radar

A Toyota's a Toyota

Was it a cat I saw

Madam

Refer 1 Like

Dad



Pap



Tat



Sees



Peep



wow 4 Likes

DanseMacabre:





Hahaha.



You know, 'huh' is a palindrome too right?



rotor

Yeah, right

ChiefPiiko:

Chief, where's your own palindrome na?

encryptjay:

Dad

Pap

Tat

Sees

Peep

Fair enough.

My palindrome is Mallam

DanseMacabre:





Chief, where's your own palindrome na?

DanseMacabre:



Fair enough. Yeah

PUP

DID

DEED

GIG

Yeah
PUP
DID
DEED
GIG
DUD

ChiefPiiko:

My palindrome is Mallam

Toh, Mallam Piiko.

encryptjay:

Yeah

PUP

DID

DEED

GIG

DUD

Let me give you one I intended to use later: Madam I'm Adam

Richiez:



Oga boss, help us publicise na.

DanseMacabre:





Hehehe

HANNAH, ANNA, poop, noon.

Lawal

Wetin be my own? Palo wetin? 2 Likes

Racecar