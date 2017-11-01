Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS (7699 Views)

Banky W got married to his love, Adesua Etomi last weekend in a star-studded event. Also, an Oil tycoon had his own wedding occasion same weekend.



Banky W and Adesua Etomi had their traditional wedding tagged #BAAD2017, while the one between Chief Kenneth Bramo and Ehi Ogbebor was tagged #EhiKen2017.



Purplefeel decided to juxtapose pictures from both weddings for you all to determine which bride really rocked the Edo traditional attire better and also whose cake and hubby rocked.



Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor BROUGHT TO YOU BY Purplefeel



1. Edo Traditional Attire And Makeup

2. Pose With Hubby

3. Couple Seated Together

4. Cake Battle





But I go for Adesua. Like for Adesua, share for Ehi.But I go for Adesua. 61 Likes 54 Shares

4. Flirting Time





Banky W: You go hear am this night



Adesua: No rush, we still get white wedding to do



After that one, we go still wait for like 6 months...



... cos I'm still a... (finish the sentence) 8 Likes

Adesua killed it....

Ehi: Hubby, I'm coming let me goan greet that guy





Kenneth: Abeg siddon here... I've spent a lot already 12 Likes

4. Cake Battle The cake is not even a competition.



Ehi wins this one. The cake is not even a competition.Ehi wins this one. 40 Likes 1 Share

Adesua for the outfit



I love traditional Edo bride attire 5 Likes

5. Bridals

6. Dancing Time

7. Happy Mood 2 Likes





Share For Ehi Ogbebor



Like For Adesua Etomi

Ehi rocked it.



She is fleshy, and I can relate with her more as a Bini bride. 22 Likes 1 Share

Op, u no well at all......

See as water de commot for my eyes as I dey laugh Ehi all the way....Op, u no well at all......See as water de commot for my eyes as I dey laugh 4 Likes

, WE ROCK!! beautiful, WE ROCK!! 1 Like

lalasticlala

Adesua tops sha

Who else if not adesuwa.



Abeg make unah leave this people matta now.



Bloggers been carrying people matta for head like cassava 4 Likes

Adesua more beautiful without makeup 1 Like

Edo girls are beautiful. 2 Likes

I give it to Nigerian Pablo Escobar with the mustache of Hitler....

Adesua

Fine Girl Fine Girl

Owanbe reloaded

Adesua✔

Adesua is naturally beautiful

Adesua is naturally cute

Adesua is naturally a bae

Adesua is naturally a princess

She's naturally ahead of Ehiken





The BAAD2017 wins it all. 3 Likes

Omo Nawa o



Let these people enjoy their Marriage. ejor tori oloun



All these bloogers that could not eat Party rice from the wedding just want to eat the party traffic,



it aff do nah



well sha, i think ogbebor killed it, maybe its her skin, or the pic, i dunno... but her's is better

Anybody who knows what an Edo bride should look like traditionally, would know Ehi takes it all.



This is how Edo brides are dressed,traditionally. This red wrapper, is what our brides use. 7 Likes