Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS
|Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by newsynews: 4:20pm
Last weekend was really hectic for social media platforms as they got bombarded with glamorous pictures from two traditional wedding ceremonies.
Banky W got married to his love, Adesua Etomi last weekend in a star-studded event. Also, an Oil tycoon had his own wedding occasion same weekend.
Banky W and Adesua Etomi had their traditional wedding tagged #BAAD2017, while the one between Chief Kenneth Bramo and Ehi Ogbebor was tagged #EhiKen2017.
Purplefeel decided to juxtapose pictures from both weddings for you all to determine which bride really rocked the Edo traditional attire better and also whose cake and hubby rocked.
Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor BROUGHT TO YOU BY Purplefeel
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by newsynews: 4:21pm
1. Edo Traditional Attire And Makeup
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by newsynews: 4:22pm
2. Pose With Hubby
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by newsynews: 4:22pm
3. Couple Seated Together
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by newsynews: 4:23pm
4. Cake Battle
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by makydebbie(f): 4:23pm
Like for Adesua, share for Ehi.
But I go for Adesua.
61 Likes 54 Shares
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by newsynews: 4:23pm
4. Flirting Time
Banky W: You go hear am this night
Adesua: No rush, we still get white wedding to do
After that one, we go still wait for like 6 months...
... cos I'm still a... (finish the sentence)
8 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by ammyluv2002(f): 4:24pm
Adesua killed it....
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by newsynews: 4:24pm
Ehi: Hubby, I'm coming let me goan greet that guy
Kenneth: Abeg siddon here... I've spent a lot already
12 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by makydebbie(f): 4:25pm
newsynews:The cake is not even a competition.
Ehi wins this one.
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by ibkayee(f): 4:25pm
Adesua for the outfit
I love traditional Edo bride attire
5 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by newsynews: 4:25pm
5. Bridals
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by newsynews: 4:26pm
6. Dancing Time
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by newsynews: 4:27pm
7. Happy Mood
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by newsynews: 4:27pm
Like For Adesua Etomi
Share For Ehi Ogbebor
11 Likes 28 Shares
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by kennygee(f): 4:40pm
Ehi rocked it.
She is fleshy, and I can relate with her more as a Bini bride.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by enoqueen: 4:41pm
Ehi all the way....
newsynews:
newsynews:
Op, u no well at all......
See as water de commot for my eyes as I dey laugh
4 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by Tamarapetty(f): 4:57pm
beautiful , WE ROCK!!
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by newsynews: 5:39pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by Hakeymco(m): 6:00pm
Adesua tops sha
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by wunmi590(m): 6:20pm
Who else if not adesuwa.
Abeg make unah leave this people matta now.
Bloggers been carrying people matta for head like cassava
4 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by oshe11(m): 6:21pm
Adesua more beautiful without makeup
1 Like
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by tesppidd: 6:21pm
Edo girls are beautiful.
2 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by Blackfyre: 6:21pm
I give it to Nigerian Pablo Escobar with the mustache of Hitler....
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by iamsirmichael1: 6:21pm
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by talk2saintify(m): 6:21pm
Adesua
Fine Girl
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by polite2(m): 6:22pm
Owanbe reloaded
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by KehnnyCares(m): 6:23pm
Adesua✔
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by Realist5: 6:23pm
Adesua is naturally beautiful
Adesua is naturally cute
Adesua is naturally a bae
Adesua is naturally a princess
She's naturally ahead of Ehiken
The BAAD2017 wins it all.
3 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by Shaw007(m): 6:23pm
Omo Nawa o
Let these people enjoy their Marriage. ejor tori oloun
All these bloogers that could not eat Party rice from the wedding just want to eat the party traffic,
it aff do nah
well sha, i think ogbebor killed it, maybe its her skin, or the pic, i dunno... but her's is better
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by chronique(m): 6:23pm
Anybody who knows what an Edo bride should look like traditionally, would know Ehi takes it all.
This is how Edo brides are dressed,traditionally. This red wrapper, is what our brides use.
7 Likes
|Re: Adesua Etomi Vs Ehi Ogbebor: Who Rocked The Edo Traditional Attire Better? PICS by kay29000(m): 6:23pm
Adesua. The other girl is too white.
