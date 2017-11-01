₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by mezynaija(m): 5:44pm
Temple Music Artist / BBNaija Runner Up Bisola fires in another single titled “Luchia”, This will probably be Bisola’s last single for this year.
With so much joy, Bisola reflects on her journey to fame from her first shot at the Mtn Project fame in 2008. She appreciates everyone who’s been part of the journey and used the medium to announce the release of her debut single titled “Luchia” in few days.
“Luchia’ according to Bisola tells a little bit about her life’s journey.
Get it here: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/11/music-bisola-luchia.html
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by cashlurd(m): 6:34pm
FTC for the first time. Dedicated to all the victims of this morning's suicide bombing in Mubi, Adamawa state. May ur souls RIP.
All these BBA contestants are just trying to stay relevant at all costs.
1 Like
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by makavele: 6:35pm
jjj
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by Boyooosa(m): 6:35pm
We don hear.
That's why she did not wear bra ba?
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by Phayie: 6:35pm
Efe sister
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by MaryBenn(f): 6:35pm
Bisola so everybody wanto zing?
This lady should just goan open Amala joint In Lekki.... Behind one. She go sell ooo
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by Joshuabak: 6:36pm
This is really cool! I mean despite her busy schedule. Good Music. Loveeeet!
1 Like
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by ijebuloaded(m): 6:36pm
Great.. Download Full & Untag Audio Here
Click Here To Download Bisola - Luchia
1 Share
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by kay29000(m): 6:36pm
Okay. I'll listen to it when I get home.
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by Mexbeejayx: 6:38pm
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by 99foxxy(f): 6:39pm
She try pass person wey we never hear sing. Clears throut.
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by oshe11(m): 6:39pm
see her big TEETH
1 Like
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by bamoski(m): 6:39pm
Na by force every body go be musician?
Nawao.. No wonder we have so many failed musicians even on this nairaland
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:39pm
This is trash.
We know she is gifted with her mouth, but this not what she should use it for.
She should concentrate on improving her Mouth Action skills.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by Mayydayy(m): 6:39pm
The way people are dropping things this year end,I would like to use this opportunity to ask a few people to join the trend.
SARRKi: zombiesm
PASTORPRENEURS: tithes.
BOKOHARAM: bombs.
BUHARI:divisive tendencies.
DANGOTE & CO:money(boys r hungry)
Lastly
LIE MOHAMMED: I would have asked this one to drop lies but how is he going to survive without it.he was born to lie.there is nothing he can do about it.
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by JamesReacher(m): 6:39pm
Joshuabak:Who cares about her schedule??
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by free2ryhme: 6:40pm
mezynaija:
e better pass efe pangolo
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by Saheed9: 6:40pm
Lucifa
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:40pm
UGLY but multi-talented girl
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by Saheed9: 6:40pm
Lucipha?
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by BruncleZuma: 6:40pm
It's too early abeg...
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by jimmy212(m): 6:41pm
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by Nathdoug(m): 6:41pm
D
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by kings09(m): 6:50pm
cashlurd:If na u nko
|Re: Bisola - "Luchia" (Audio) by emerged01(m): 6:52pm
Nice song!
