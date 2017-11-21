Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Juliet Ibrahim Weds Iceberg Slim (Court Wedding Photo) (1818 Views)

Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Step Out On A Date / Juliet Ibrahim And Her Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim At His Mother's Burial (Photos) / Mike Ezuruonye's Sister, Chika, Weds (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source:



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbw8nAYgnMs/?hl=en Rapper iceberg Slim and actress Juliet Ibrahim seal their union with a kiss after their court wedding todaySource: https://www.instagram.com/p/BbxIZtDB5co/?hl=en

So it's this ugly guy that wee be fvcking this juliet ibrahim big nyansh for a long time 2 Likes

LesbianBoy:

So it's this ugly guy that wee be fvcking this juliet ibrahim big nyansh for a long time hahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahaha 1 Like 1 Share

Lalasticlala o

wow

dis guy will be banging dat toto alone till Jesus comes back...injustice!!!



See as this guy dey press him babe bobby Forget this clowns abeg.See as this guy dey press him babe bobby

A

.

Yes oh, the earlier the better.

Fornication is a sin oh, if you can't wait then hustle to marry. . 1 Like

Exactly wat Banky n Adesua sed dey wanted b4 dey made a U-turn

LesbianBoy:

So it's this ugly guy that wee be fvcking this juliet ibrahim big nyansh for a long time how do u know the backside is big? u don't judge a book by its cover how do u know the backside is big? u don't judge a book by its cover

na lie

LesbianBoy:

So it's this ugly guy that wee be fvcking this juliet ibrahim big nyansh for a long time

Bros, na so we see am o!! Bros, na so we see am o!!

J

Space bookers association in flesh and blood.

Mmm

You call iceberg slim a rapper come is it rapper or wrapper coz I haven't heard any of his songs o. I only see him as hand bag.

phintohlar:

hahahahahahahaha

No be lie o! But sm men get dirty mind sha No be lie o! But sm men get dirty mind sha