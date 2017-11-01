₦airaland Forum

Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by GibsonB(m): 9:38pm On Nov 21
One thing about his career is that Even if you don't like his music, you might wanna like his 6packs, atleast thats all his got, 6packs, baby making. he looks dope tho, Meanwhile he called himself 'Ijele' any knows the meaning? Igbos over to you.. see another below!


Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by aleeyus(m): 9:57pm On Nov 21
For where please ?

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by kennygee(f): 9:58pm On Nov 21
Long time no see, not to flavour o, but to his six packs.

E done dey wear shirt these days.

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Khonvicted(m): 9:58pm On Nov 21

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by kofo01: 9:58pm On Nov 21
Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Turks: 9:58pm On Nov 21
Any small tin, e don off shirt for him music video. Nonsense!

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by yemmybx(m): 9:58pm On Nov 21
Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by festico: 9:59pm On Nov 21
My nigga

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Divay22(f): 10:00pm On Nov 21
Hijacker of Beauty queens
I'm surprise he's not going after this current one grin grin

Goodnight

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Godswillnwaoma(m): 10:00pm On Nov 21
Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by SaintzPeter(m): 10:00pm On Nov 21
flavour. nd his packs..

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Tyche(m): 10:00pm On Nov 21
kennygee:
Long time no see, not to flavour o, but to his six packs.

E done dey wear shirt these days.

Sister, kindly tell the gospel of our lord Jesus grin

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by seunmohmoh(f): 10:00pm On Nov 21
So dis guy still exist

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by jupiterx(m): 10:00pm On Nov 21
Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Iamtipsyy(m): 10:00pm On Nov 21
My guy pull shirt oh you fit catch one of these plenty money girls/women wey go help ur life
Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by kaykhalie(f): 10:00pm On Nov 21
Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Alariiwo: 10:01pm On Nov 21
All those dummi.es. a.k.a fish brain will be drolling now.. Even some senseless married ones among them won't be left out.

They want a man with six packs like Flavour and brain like Dangote. Yeyerity
Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Nickymichy(m): 10:01pm On Nov 21
Abeg wear ur shirt... Who 6 pac epp?

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by kennygee(f): 10:01pm On Nov 21
Tyche:


Sister, kindly tell the gospel of our lord Jesus grin

God is good.
Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by free2ryhme: 10:01pm On Nov 21
Who 6 pack help

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 10:01pm On Nov 21
seunmohmoh:
So dis guy still exist

See as you resemble willian grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Krafty006: 10:01pm On Nov 21
nice physique.....
Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Homeboiy(m): 10:01pm On Nov 21
Ijele 1 of Afrikaa

Anyi kwu GI n'azu cool

Oh man city

Na so una won take cut my 4_tickets undecided

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by smartmey61(m): 10:01pm On Nov 21
aleeyus:
For where please ?

Miss Universe
Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Donjcco(m): 10:01pm On Nov 21
Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by kay29000(m): 10:02pm On Nov 21
Females should be tired of all these by now na

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by pafestula(m): 10:03pm On Nov 21
Mr. Shirtless, please tell us the moral lesson and how does this help the hardships in the country?
Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:04pm On Nov 21
Konji go wan kill all NL girls now

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Jolar101(m): 10:05pm On Nov 21
Ijele

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by IamLaura(f): 10:06pm On Nov 21
See body kiss embarassed

Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by aleeyus(m): 10:06pm On Nov 21
smartmey61:
Miss Universe

Did you say?
Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by LilSmith55(m): 10:07pm On Nov 21
Godswillnwaoma:
I,m 28 years old and I graduated this year, probably after my school clearance I will serve next year.
But the problem now is that I have a small business I,m running which At least pays me more than 68k per month which I can't afford to quit for youth service. So my question is this.....
Is it possible shift my service year till 2019 (though I graduated this year 2017 at the age of 28) when I will be ready to serve?
I want to go for service just to get the nysc certificate because I might need it in future even though I'm business inclined cuz no one knows tomorrow.

What's the business please, I need to start a business

