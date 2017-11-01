Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos (10111 Views)

News from Ebiwali-- One thing about his career is that Even if you don't like his music, you might wanna like his 6packs, atleast thats all his got, 6packs, baby making. he looks dope tho, Meanwhile he called himself 'Ijele' any knows the meaning? Igbos over to you.. see another below!News from Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/flavour-shows-off-his-6packs-as-he.html

For where please ?



Long time no see, not to flavour o, but to his six packs.



E done dey wear shirt these days. 3 Likes

Any small tin, e don off shirt for him music video. Nonsense! 18 Likes

My nigga 1 Like



I'm surprise he's not going after this current one



Goodnight Hijacker of Beauty queensI'm surprise he's not going after this current oneGoodnight 2 Likes

flavour. nd his packs.. 1 Like

kennygee:

Long time no see, not to flavour o, but to his six packs.



E done dey wear shirt these days.

Sister, kindly tell the gospel of our lord Jesus Sister, kindly tell the gospel of our lord Jesus 2 Likes

So dis guy still exist 1 Like

My guy pull shirt oh you fit catch one of these plenty money girls/women wey go help ur life







All those dummi.es. a.k.a fish brain will be drolling now.. Even some senseless married ones among them won't be left out.



They want a man with six packs like Flavour and brain like Dangote. Yeyerity

Abeg wear ur shirt... Who 6 pac epp? 6 Likes

Tyche:





Sister, kindly tell the gospel of our lord Jesus

God is good. God is good.

Who 6 pack help

seunmohmoh:

So dis guy still exist

See as you resemble willian See as you resemble willian

nice physique.....





Anyi kwu GI n'azu



Oh man city



Na so una won take cut my 4_tickets Ijele 1 of AfrikaaAnyi kwu GI n'azuOh man cityNa so una won take cut my 4_tickets 4 Likes

aleeyus:

For where please ?



OP Miss Universe Miss Universe

Females should be tired of all these by now na 1 Like

Mr. Shirtless, please tell us the moral lesson and how does this help the hardships in the country?

Konji go wan kill all NL girls now 3 Likes

Ijele 2 Likes

See body 2 Likes

smartmey61:

Miss Universe

Did you say? Did you say?