|Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by GibsonB(m): 9:38pm On Nov 21
One thing about his career is that Even if you don't like his music, you might wanna like his 6packs, atleast thats all his got, 6packs, baby making. he looks dope tho, Meanwhile he called himself 'Ijele' any knows the meaning? Igbos over to you.. see another below!
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by aleeyus(m): 9:57pm On Nov 21
For where please ?
OP
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by kennygee(f): 9:58pm On Nov 21
Long time no see, not to flavour o, but to his six packs.
E done dey wear shirt these days.
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Khonvicted(m): 9:58pm On Nov 21
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by kofo01: 9:58pm On Nov 21
2TC
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Turks: 9:58pm On Nov 21
Any small tin, e don off shirt for him music video. Nonsense!
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by yemmybx(m): 9:58pm On Nov 21
hmmmm
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by festico: 9:59pm On Nov 21
My nigga
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Divay22(f): 10:00pm On Nov 21
Hijacker of Beauty queens
I'm surprise he's not going after this current one
Goodnight
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Godswillnwaoma(m): 10:00pm On Nov 21
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by SaintzPeter(m): 10:00pm On Nov 21
flavour. nd his packs..
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Tyche(m): 10:00pm On Nov 21
kennygee:
Sister, kindly tell the gospel of our lord Jesus
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by seunmohmoh(f): 10:00pm On Nov 21
So dis guy still exist
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by jupiterx(m): 10:00pm On Nov 21
.
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Iamtipsyy(m): 10:00pm On Nov 21
My guy pull shirt oh you fit catch one of these plenty money girls/women wey go help ur life
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by kaykhalie(f): 10:00pm On Nov 21
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Alariiwo: 10:01pm On Nov 21
All those dummi.es. a.k.a fish brain will be drolling now.. Even some senseless married ones among them won't be left out.
They want a man with six packs like Flavour and brain like Dangote. Yeyerity
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Nickymichy(m): 10:01pm On Nov 21
Abeg wear ur shirt... Who 6 pac epp?
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by kennygee(f): 10:01pm On Nov 21
Tyche:
God is good.
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by free2ryhme: 10:01pm On Nov 21
Who 6 pack help
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 10:01pm On Nov 21
seunmohmoh:
See as you resemble willian
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Krafty006: 10:01pm On Nov 21
nice physique.....
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Homeboiy(m): 10:01pm On Nov 21
Ijele 1 of Afrikaa
Anyi kwu GI n'azu
Oh man city
Na so una won take cut my 4_tickets
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by smartmey61(m): 10:01pm On Nov 21
aleeyus:Miss Universe
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Donjcco(m): 10:01pm On Nov 21
G
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by kay29000(m): 10:02pm On Nov 21
Females should be tired of all these by now na
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by pafestula(m): 10:03pm On Nov 21
Mr. Shirtless, please tell us the moral lesson and how does this help the hardships in the country?
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:04pm On Nov 21
Konji go wan kill all NL girls now
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by Jolar101(m): 10:05pm On Nov 21
Ijele
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by IamLaura(f): 10:06pm On Nov 21
See body
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by aleeyus(m): 10:06pm On Nov 21
smartmey61:
Did you say?
|Re: Flavour Shows Off His 6 Packs In New Shirtless Photos by LilSmith55(m): 10:07pm On Nov 21
Godswillnwaoma:
What's the business please, I need to start a business
