COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo stepped out in this $1280 Gucci hoodie. That's N465,920 at today's exchange rate. Those shoes are also on point.



this Gucci people and their price list sha

Great. At least we now know the message here is not about Christ.



The much needed closure found! 6 Likes 1 Share

My school fees for 5 semesters

Nothing bad though (if it is personal money)

Weh done sir.







To think he won't wear it twice SmhTo think he won't wear it twice

is he preaching or modelling? 2 Likes 2 Shares

Pastors and money are like 5&6

On mission wake and bake if i may ask why pastors no dey pay tax?

This isn't an issue when there is money.



You can easily afford expensive stuffs if the cash is readily available.

People's tithe and offerings, the must painful part be say no be every body may attend that service eat come from house that day.

He should keep it up, no be him fault nau, some mumu go dey inside that church, sit down there with empty stomach and so go dey there will job after 7 years of joblessness 1 Like



Baba God u really need to show us d way ooo cos man pikin no dey understand chuch matter dese days ooo

Damn....dats one fyn hoodie

gospel go sweet well well! COZA na fashion show na everybody knows that, church when girls no like to wear the same cloth twice madness! Dope pastorgospel go sweet well well! COZA na fashion show na everybody knows that, church when girls no like to wear the same cloth twicemadness! 1 Like

Please what's the price for his sneakers too?



Una get time sha 1 Like





But,never forsake God!!! Life is once,so enjoy yourself to the fullestBut,never forsake God!!!

Wow that's nice... Bcoz he is a man of God doesn't mean he should wear rags... The shoes tho

Dressing good is Godliness

Please where is Ese Walters?

Dressing good is Godliness

Na so ooooo. What a robust response!

Acts 3:44-45



Hope this man reads that part of the bible

While moderation may be closely confused with righteousness, it is in fact not. Neither conformism nor lukewarmness is godliness either.



Looking good is an expensive choice. How much did Ebuka's tailor quote for his agbada again? #280k!



Poverty and penury is not holiness. To feed your stereotype, pastors don't have to be stinky and beggarly. How do I accept their message if they don't look admirable.



#IamwithBiodunFatoyinboonthis1

[b][/b] looking at the amount alone makes me wonder about my own life� ..... It's pays to look good though

Luke 3:10-11 And the people asked him, saying, What shall we do then? He answereth and saith unto them, He that hath two coats, let him impart to him that hath none; and he that hath meat, let him do likewise.



Not sure we read the same bible with Nigerian pastors, it baffles my mind how they continue with their lavish lifestyles while lots of Church members could bearly eat three square meals a day.



It is well. 2 Likes

CLEANLINESS IS NEXT TO GODLINESS BUT FLAMBOYANT CLEANLINESS IS NEXT TO WICKEDNESS.



PEOPLE THINK WEALTH AND RICHES ARE A SIGN OF GODS BLESSING FORGETTING THAT EVEN JESUS WAS TEMPTED WITH RICHES BY THE DEVIL.



GOD DOESN'T SHOW OFF.

Am sorry to say that pastor does not need those dresses. Appearing like that on a pulpit is a 'NO' for me...

Nice fabrics, keep bouncing Pastor. The Commonwealth is flowing!

phayvoursky:

CLEANLINESS IS NEXT TO GODLINESS BUT FLAMBOYANT CLEANLINESS IS NEXT TO WICKEDNESS.



GOD DOESN'T SHOW OFF.

How do you know that God doesn't show off? How do you know that God doesn't show off?





Tho he should go for D and G ..... . Or Armani



On a more serious note, a pastor should be judged not on how well he dresses, but how Christ-like he is. I don't know much about Pastor COZA's life (Ese aside,ahem)..but if he is not reflecting Jesus ....then he cannot be a good Christian. Gucci pastor!Tho he should go for D and G ...... Or Armani