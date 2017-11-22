₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,522 members, 3,926,479 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 05:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) (2275 Views)
|Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by helobabe: 4:57am
@GISTMORE
COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo stepped out in this $1280 Gucci hoodie. That's N465,920 at today's exchange rate. Those shoes are also on point.
https://www.gistmore.com/check-coza-pastors-gucci-hoodie-cost-n465920-photo
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by Zaheertyler(m): 5:00am
this Gucci people and their price list sha
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by SmartchoiceNGR: 5:06am
Great. At least we now know the message here is not about Christ.
The much needed closure found!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by Enigmaticprof: 5:14am
My school fees for 5 semesters
Nothing bad though (if it is personal money)
1 Like
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by ettybaba(m): 5:14am
Weh done sir.
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by rozayx5(m): 5:15am
Smh
To think he won't wear it twice
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by amazinglysplend: 5:16am
is he preaching or modelling?
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by nijaomegacode(m): 5:17am
Pastors and money are like 5&6
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by amclimax(m): 5:17am
On mission wake and bake if i may ask why pastors no dey pay tax?
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by donogaga(m): 5:17am
This isn't an issue when there is money.
You can easily afford expensive stuffs if the cash is readily available.
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by baski92(m): 5:17am
People's tithe and offerings, the must painful part be say no be every body may attend that service eat come from house that day.
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by Lordcenturion2(m): 5:17am
He should keep it up, no be him fault nau, some mumu go dey inside that church, sit down there with empty stomach and so go dey there will job after 7 years of joblessness
1 Like
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by Bossontop(m): 5:17am
Baba God u really need to show us d way ooo cos man pikin no dey understand chuch matter dese days ooo
Damn....dats one fyn hoodie
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by PrettySleek(f): 5:18am
Dope pastor gospel go sweet well well! COZA na fashion show na everybody knows that, church when girls no like to wear the same cloth twice madness!
1 Like
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by Ugoeze2016: 5:18am
Please what's the price for his sneakers too?
Una get time sha
1 Like
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by judlice84: 5:18am
Life is once,so enjoy yourself to the fullest
But,never forsake God!!!
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by pretee246(m): 5:19am
Wow that's nice... Bcoz he is a man of God doesn't mean he should wear rags... The shoes tho
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by phayvoursky(m): 5:20am
ok
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by myners007: 5:20am
Dressing good is Godliness
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by GogetterMD(m): 5:21am
Please where is Ese Walters?
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by bayooooooo: 5:21am
myners007:
Na so ooooo. What a robust response!
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by mrvitalis(m): 5:22am
Acts 3:44-45
Hope this man reads that part of the bible
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by BTT(m): 5:22am
While moderation may be closely confused with righteousness, it is in fact not. Neither conformism nor lukewarmness is godliness either.
Looking good is an expensive choice. How much did Ebuka's tailor quote for his agbada again? #280k!
Poverty and penury is not holiness. To feed your stereotype, pastors don't have to be stinky and beggarly. How do I accept their message if they don't look admirable.
#IamwithBiodunFatoyinboonthis1
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by Anonymous60087: 5:22am
.
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by Jubilancy(f): 5:23am
[b][/b] looking at the amount alone makes me wonder about my own life� ..... It's pays to look good though
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by VisioDirect: 5:24am
Luke 3:10-11 And the people asked him, saying, What shall we do then? He answereth and saith unto them, He that hath two coats, let him impart to him that hath none; and he that hath meat, let him do likewise.
Not sure we read the same bible with Nigerian pastors, it baffles my mind how they continue with their lavish lifestyles while lots of Church members could bearly eat three square meals a day.
It is well.
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by phayvoursky(m): 5:25am
CLEANLINESS IS NEXT TO GODLINESS BUT FLAMBOYANT CLEANLINESS IS NEXT TO WICKEDNESS.
PEOPLE THINK WEALTH AND RICHES ARE A SIGN OF GODS BLESSING FORGETTING THAT EVEN JESUS WAS TEMPTED WITH RICHES BY THE DEVIL.
GOD DOESN'T SHOW OFF.
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by KingLennon(m): 5:25am
Am sorry to say that pastor does not need those dresses. Appearing like that on a pulpit is a 'NO' for me...
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by omowolewa: 5:25am
Nice fabrics, keep bouncing Pastor. The Commonwealth is flowing!
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by bayooooooo: 5:26am
phayvoursky:
How do you know that God doesn't show off?
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by 9jakohai(m): 5:27am
Gucci pastor!
Tho he should go for D and G ..... . Or Armani
On a more serious note, a pastor should be judged not on how well he dresses, but how Christ-like he is. I don't know much about Pastor COZA's life (Ese aside,ahem)..but if he is not reflecting Jesus ....then he cannot be a good Christian.
|Re: Check Out COZA Pastor's Gucci Hoodie Cost N465,920 (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 5:27am
wetin make we come do?Aba made dey there too
South Korea Stone Coated Step Tiles Roofing Sheet =N=2,300 / Pick Your Choice Cars From Cotonou At Cheapest Rate, Let's Go& Save Big Money / Design And Implementation Of A Social Network Website
Viewing this topic: TeeMeeKitchen, popov, kemisoye2608(f), chiketee(m), aupeyeme(m), bowee4u, tydi(m), webincomeplus(m), anthonyuncle(m), mysteryman2014, Jeromejnr(m), Barywhyte(m), obryneblaque, HVILLE, driy65(m), baski92(m), Azazi(m), joromi, kennypoka2(m), Mojizumototoka(m), Abudu2000(m), bytes2tera, hizick14(m), Viula(m), azeezhy(m), Divinegem, Alphybuks(m), ShegsDayo(m), tmann626(m), Ivanlxi(m), Paragon234, sinceraconcept(m), phoenixcleans(m), Financialfree, chloride6, obiuchesil, EKELEONU(m), Deeldorado, ozking, elchymo, sainty2k3(m), benefitzte, jay89(m), seyekan(m), ShutdownBrown24(m), Jcob(m), tolutweety(m), holygreal, bayooooooo, tochieee, gifftson101, VisioDirect, hoesaintloyal(m), grunerite, Afromalaika(m), Luukasz(m), Lekan155, Rangojack, amadex(m), darhymiee(m), Vic74real, soberdrunk(m), defemz(m), mayorchimex(m), thankfulsoul, johnbu, fadasss, trux(m), NousAtian, Vanharicon101(m), Okonyeleo(m), hokafor(m), itsRhamzy, BluntBoy(m), Confirmer(m), HarkymTheOracle(m), Afonjashapmouth, kelimani, Prec1ous(m), Neoguru6, Money4passion99, align360, Cleopatra4(f), Jerry2i(m), mu2sa2, Wisedove(m), jfolorun(m), 9jakohai(m), ayulaopute and 165 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12