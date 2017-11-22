₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by FlirtyKaren(f): 7:25am
Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi, has backed Senator Dino Melaye who went on an Instagram rant, slamming those who are investigating his source of wealth.
According to Dino Melaye 'Someone will make money, you wont investigate the source of his wealth , when he was poor did you investigate the source of his poverty?'
Backing him, Hushpuppi who shared the video wrote;
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by UbanmeUdie: 7:26am
All I see is a Rhinoceros and a puppy.
Nothing worthy of emulation.
Scumbags!
I dedicate this FTC to every Ashawo @ Ugbague street, mission road B/c. Una cheaper chiko dey run belle. Useless place!
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:39am
Why should we know this?
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by Criis(m): 7:42am
Someone is rich, you will investigate the source of his wealth
When he was poor, did you investigate the source of his poverty?
Gbam!
46 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by donvicky2007: 7:43am
Lol
"Investigate the source of poverty" we have to create another department @EFCC for that.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by axortedbabe(f): 7:44am
Where I fit buy akara this morning
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by Tamarapetty(f): 8:16am
so i should fry ifex370??
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by ifex370(m): 8:42am
Tamarapetty:
I was on my own oo.. Somborri wanso fry me
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by bignoisemaker: 9:03am
axortedbabe:
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by IamLaura(f): 10:34am
They have a lot in common,could even pass as father and son.
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by miqos02(m): 10:47am
cool
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by HealthWealthy(m): 10:47am
I don't care!!
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by Ericaikince(m): 10:47am
You don start again abi Abass
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by veekid(m): 10:47am
This dino Melaye sef
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by meshach110: 10:47am
Identical plumage
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by kay29000(m): 10:48am
Faji men.
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by koolcat: 10:49am
omg dz guy matter don dey resurface again....
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by listenersky: 10:49am
T
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by Spaxon(f): 10:50am
BUNCH OF IDIOTS
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by PointZerom: 10:50am
8 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by pauljumbo: 10:50am
But it's true oh
Who is investigating poverty?
Dino we love you
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by Rebuke: 10:50am
At least, Dino must drop sumthn for him.
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by Donletty: 10:50am
spend ur money joor..... I can't come and kill masef
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by Bossontop(m): 10:50am
One day fowl yansh go open...shikena!!
"Drops mic"
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by joenor(m): 10:50am
Lool nice question sha...
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by styno22(m): 10:50am
axortedbabe:Go Oshodi under bridge
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by Isaacvin(m): 10:50am
true yan!!!
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by EWAagoyin(m): 10:51am
Facts..... People behave as if they never expected you to make it in life
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by Kufie(m): 10:51am
...and these ones are adults?
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by free2ryhme: 10:52am
FlirtyKaren:
"Birds of a feather..." abeg help me complete am oooo
|Re: Hushpuppi Calls Dino Melaye His Favorite Senator As They Slam Their Haters by Promismike(m): 10:52am
Ok
But the truth is wealth attracts attention while poverty makes one oblivion.
Everyone wants to know the source of any wealth. Either out of jealousy or for emulation.
It's realy bad that in Nigeria we worship money and people that has it that we care little about how they made it.
In Europe and other developed nations the sourse of your wealth is very paramount.
1 Like
