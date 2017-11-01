Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) (7140 Views)

He wrote;

“The pictures above are that of my injured sister whose life is been threatened by her final year roommate.



The final year roommate by name Stacy Onwunezi, is a student of philosophy and religion of Imo state University (IMSU), while my kid sister’s name is Glory Ezinne John, a 100 level student of Education, guidance and counselling.



With the annoying and callous attitude of the Nigeria Police towards a citizen whose security right is infringed by another, I hereby desire justice. Stacy attacked Glory on Sunday, 19th November, 2017 with a scissor with the intention to kill her on mere argument of ‘’who took my cloth?’’ and ‘’if you did, please return it’’- my younger sister requested.



With the anger and hate in the lady’s heart, the scissor was used to cut her face and hands and she fled afterwards. Stacy went straight to the police station to file a report against helpless Glory.

But my younger sister, Glory, had to wait for the caretaker to come around so that she can report the situation to him. On the arrival of the caretaker she narrated the story and they went straight up to the state CID, Owerri.



On getting there, Stacy was seen laughing with the police officers in the station which stirred up some curiosity (if justice can be achieved with the familiarity with the officers of the law). On filing her report, Glory’s case was trivialized by the state CID.



I hereby request for justice for my sister, Glory Ezinne John (100 LEVEL) whose life is threatened by Stacy Onwuzie (400 LEVEL), Philosophy and Religion Department, IMSU. Thank you. By John Kingsley (sibling) 09056420148.”



pls I want to know the work of NPF in this country. 2 Likes

musa,emeka,sola make una ruuuun!!!!another husband stabber is on the lose.



IMSU is the most corrupt university in the Whole of Nigeria..

The students there possess corrupt and evil elements of some sort

shey na open stabbing season we dey again





everyday one stabbing to the other shey na open stabbing season we dey againeveryday one stabbing to the other 1 Like

Aden777:

pls I want to know the work of NPF in this country. I blame buhari pls I blame buhari pls

Awful

Topics wey dey grace frontpage today sef.

Nigeria's justice system is just a disappointment

BTW it pays to live alone than with a roomie, some people are animals in human clothings

And yet there are some roommates that turns family

Shout out to them! 3 Likes

What else do you expect from an institution like IMSU?

That is serious o.



Na home trouble o....final yr stabbing year 1.



She is playing with her graduation and fire at the same time.

she learnt that from the runaway 40 year old scammer

Hmmmm

This is serious ooo















Quote me and die at sunset Two yeye courseQuote me and die at sunset

the era of ladies doing the stabbings now... Guys make una dey careful this period oo 1 Like





But on a more serious note, the Nigerian police are too corrupt A sane mind will have pictured what happened. They might both be involved in the viz and the little one is threatening to collect her customers hence the beef.But on a more serious note, the Nigerian police are too corrupt

I wish her quick recovery.

why na!

Sirheny007:

I have said it before and i will say it again;

IMSU is the most corrupt university in the Whole of Nigeria..

The students there possess corrupt and evil elements of some sort

speak for yourself speak for yourself

97.3 percent of Nigerian girls are naturally dumb and stupid

Oga it is simple go to imsu and play d street game simple

stabbers everywhere......

TheManofTomorrow:

A sane mind will have pictured what happened. They might both be involved in the viz and the little one is threatening to collect her customers hence the beef.



But on a more serious note, the Nigerian police are too corrupt

Jambito slay girl wants to snatch final year slay mama's sugar daddy. Jambito slay girl wants to snatch final year slay mama's sugar daddy. 1 Like

Hmm

Even before opening it...I know they are females 1 Like

Sorry to say but your sister bleeped up..she should have gone straight to the police station to report an attempt on her life..who is caretaker that she was waiting to report to?she is not serious..now she has been outdone by the cunning smart roommate who has obviously used her feminine charms to get the useless police men in her pocket..anyway good luck to her next time she should be sharp..anyway she can still go to another station to report the case again.