|IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by HeWrites(m): 10:14am
Social media user, John Kingsley, who is crying out for justice in his sister’s case against her IMSU final year roommate, narrated how his sister, Glory Ezinne John, was almost stabbed to death by the final year student identified as Stacy Onwunezi.
He wrote;
“The pictures above are that of my injured sister whose life is been threatened by her final year roommate.
The final year roommate by name Stacy Onwunezi, is a student of philosophy and religion of Imo state University (IMSU), while my kid sister’s name is Glory Ezinne John, a 100 level student of Education, guidance and counselling.
With the annoying and callous attitude of the Nigeria Police towards a citizen whose security right is infringed by another, I hereby desire justice. Stacy attacked Glory on Sunday, 19th November, 2017 with a scissor with the intention to kill her on mere argument of ‘’who took my cloth?’’ and ‘’if you did, please return it’’- my younger sister requested.
With the anger and hate in the lady’s heart, the scissor was used to cut her face and hands and she fled afterwards. Stacy went straight to the police station to file a report against helpless Glory.
But my younger sister, Glory, had to wait for the caretaker to come around so that she can report the situation to him. On the arrival of the caretaker she narrated the story and they went straight up to the state CID, Owerri.
On getting there, Stacy was seen laughing with the police officers in the station which stirred up some curiosity (if justice can be achieved with the familiarity with the officers of the law). On filing her report, Glory’s case was trivialized by the state CID.
I hereby request for justice for my sister, Glory Ezinne John (100 LEVEL) whose life is threatened by Stacy Onwuzie (400 LEVEL), Philosophy and Religion Department, IMSU. Thank you. By John Kingsley (sibling) 09056420148.”
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/imsu-final-year-student-stabs-100-level.html
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by Aden777(m): 12:14pm
pls I want to know the work of NPF in this country.
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by dnawah: 12:32pm
musa,emeka,sola make una ruuuun!!!!another husband stabber is on the lose.
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by Sirheny007(m): 12:46pm
I have said it before and i will say it again;
IMSU is the most corrupt university in the Whole of Nigeria..
The students there possess corrupt and evil elements of some sort
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by free2ryhme: 12:46pm
HeWrites:
shey na open stabbing season we dey again
everyday one stabbing to the other
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by neonly: 12:46pm
Aden777:I blame buhari pls
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by Dizu(m): 12:46pm
Awful
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by BarakOkenny(m): 12:47pm
Topics wey dey grace frontpage today sef.
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by OlojoTaiwo(m): 12:47pm
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by Raph01(f): 12:47pm
Werey Re oo
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by thenny312(m): 12:47pm
Nigeria's justice system is just a disappointment
BTW it pays to live alone than with a roomie, some people are animals in human clothings
And yet there are some roommates that turns family
Shout out to them!
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by TheHistorian(m): 12:47pm
What else do you expect from an institution like IMSU?
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by aspirebig: 12:47pm
That is serious o.
Na home trouble o....final yr stabbing year 1.
She is playing with her graduation and fire at the same time.
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by nairavsdollars: 12:47pm
she learnt that from the runaway 40 year old scammer
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by koolgee(m): 12:47pm
Hmmmm
This is serious ooo
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by Forzap(m): 12:48pm
Two yeye course
Quote me and die at sunset
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by pweshboi(m): 12:48pm
the era of ladies doing the stabbings now... Guys make una dey careful this period oo
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by TheManofTomorrow(m): 12:49pm
A sane mind will have pictured what happened. They might both be involved in the viz and the little one is threatening to collect her customers hence the beef.
But on a more serious note, the Nigerian police are too corrupt
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by majorgeneral000: 12:51pm
I wish her quick recovery.
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by memeg1: 12:54pm
why na!
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by Ttipsy(m): 12:55pm
Sirheny007:speak for yourself
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by congorasta: 12:56pm
97.3 percent of Nigerian girls are naturally dumb and stupid
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by NIJJAking(m): 12:58pm
REPENT NOW EVERYONE OF YOUR SINFUL EVIL WAYS
OF LIFE TO AVOID SPENDING YOUR ETERNITY IN HELL
FIRE,,,,,,JESUS CHRIST LOVE YOU SOO MUCH AND
WARN YOU TO REPENT AND CONVERT NOW TO
CHRISTIANITY TO AVOID HELL FIRE WHEN YOU
DIE,,,,God made you to be with Him here and in
eternity,,,,you are not a mistake creature,,,be wise
dont gamble with your eternity
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by creatorsverse: 12:58pm
Oga it is simple go to imsu and play d street game simple
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by nwakibie3(m): 12:58pm
stabbers everywhere......
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by efighter: 1:01pm
TheManofTomorrow:
Jambito slay girl wants to snatch final year slay mama's sugar daddy.
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by kay29000(m): 1:02pm
Hmm
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by RuddyFusion(m): 1:04pm
Even before opening it...I know they are females
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by Faithscharms2(f): 1:11pm
Sorry to say but your sister bleeped up..she should have gone straight to the police station to report an attempt on her life..who is caretaker that she was waiting to report to?she is not serious..now she has been outdone by the cunning smart roommate who has obviously used her feminine charms to get the useless police men in her pocket..anyway good luck to her next time she should be sharp..anyway she can still go to another station to report the case again.
|Re: IMSU Final Year Student Stabs 100 Level Roommate With Scissors (photos) by Darkseid(m): 1:12pm
That school is filled with a lot of oloriburukus. Throughout my five years in FUTO, I only visited my sis in IMSU like twice because of harassment from cult boys. They'll be like 20 guys smoking weed and sitting close to the expressway with guns open for anyone to see. Funny thing is that I've never heard of the police arresting anybody there.
