₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,807 members, 3,927,392 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 01:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME (1332 Views)
JAMB Releases Dates For 2018 UTME / JAMB Warns Against Fake Application Forms In Circulation / UNN Releases Admission Screening Application Forms (1) (2) (3) (4)
|JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by Hygist: 11:03am
According Benjamin, the sale of the application documents, which was scheduled to start on November 22, suffered delay due to the publishers’ inability to print the 1.8 million copies of the forms before the deadline.
“This postponement was due to the delay in meeting agreed deadline by the publisher of the Compulsory Reading Text meant for prospective candidates for the 2018 UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations).
“The publisher had promised to deliver all the texts for the 2018 candidates on or before November 7 but as at close of work today, the publisher has not provided the 1.8 million copies required.
“This development has painfully forced the Board to shift the date from Wednesday, November 22 to a date to be announced soon,” he said.
Benjamin added that a new date would be announced soon and urged intending applicants to visit its website and familiarise themselves with the application procedures.
“All reforms and the process of registration have been made very friendly and easy for candidates desirous of applying for the 2018 exercise.
“The advertisement when out will explain step by step the processes of obtaining the application e-pins and registration,” Benjamin concluded.
http://www.gistful.com/2017/11/jamb-postpones-sales-of-application.html
|Re: JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by DaBillionnaire: 11:11am
ok
|Re: JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by psalmhorah(m): 1:17pm
jamb should av made sure everything is already in place before announcing the date initially. .anyways .
.STC ..
|Re: JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by Lovepeace55(f): 1:17pm
who jamb help?
|Re: JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by kay29000(m): 1:18pm
Okay. Why don't they start the registration while they are waiting for the remaining documents ... It is not like everyone will register on the first day.
|Re: JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by joystickextend1(m): 1:18pm
Okay..
|Re: JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by enemyofprogress: 1:18pm
Jesus I thank you o, I can now use the money play bet9ja
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by Chujor1634: 1:18pm
Ok
|Re: JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by OlojoTaiwo(m): 1:21pm
Sell your paypal funds 345/$ whatsapp me
|Re: JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by naijatechgist: 1:22pm
Lovepeace55:Me. And who you help?
|Re: JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by Austema(m): 1:22pm
Thank God I can never be a jambite again. Thank you lord for change of level
|Re: JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by Austema(m): 1:24pm
Lovepeace55:nawa for you o
|Re: JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by investwisely: 1:25pm
Better...
|Re: JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by free2ryhme: 1:28pm
Hygist:
make dem make up their mind
|Re: JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by gistubetv: 1:30pm
watch wedding party 2 full movie here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QyvYNzMtxKc
|Re: JAMB Postpones Sales Of Application Forms For 2018 UTME by kidneystones(m): 1:31pm
They should postpone the examination date also ? Guys what do you think.
(0) (Reply)
Post-utme Is Knocking . Are You Prepared? The Vnti Guide / School In Ghana With (5) Credits In Waec No Entrance Exam,august Admission Is On / Uniuyo Supplementary Form Out
Viewing this topic: Sparklettunes1, masterpieceboss(m), mayoor15(m), ojoadeola, Olarewajub, Geraldyne(f), Kuzzey(m), enigmaticme(m), Runaway, cyberguy72(m), CLASSMAN, babyphaze07(m), honjaey(m), nictech, WaleOsu(m), NwaIgboBoy(m), CircleOfWilis, Emmytrill(m), Architectkene, chizobad1(m), tofolo(m), Joseleanwell(m), KvnqFayvor(m), sunky88(m) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9