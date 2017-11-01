







“This postponement was due to the delay in meeting agreed deadline by the publisher of the Compulsory Reading Text meant for prospective candidates for the 2018 UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations).

“The publisher had promised to deliver all the texts for the 2018 candidates on or before November 7 but as at close of work today, the publisher has not provided the 1.8 million copies required.

“This development has painfully forced the Board to shift the date from Wednesday, November 22 to a date to be announced soon,” he said.

Benjamin added that a new date would be announced soon and urged intending applicants to visit its website and familiarise themselves with the application procedures.



“All reforms and the process of registration have been made very friendly and easy for candidates desirous of applying for the 2018 exercise.

“The advertisement when out will explain step by step the processes of obtaining the application e-pins and registration,” Benjamin concluded.



