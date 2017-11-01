



It's just weird how we Africans think sometimes. For example, who knows what happened when Zuckerberg married his wife or was planning towards towards his wedding? Same with Gates, Otedola, Dangote etc. Those that attended their weddings, do you know them today?



In Naija case, those that care about Aso-Ebi etc for those that are not even worth 0.0001% of Zuckerberg are screaming about every of their footsteps. Damn. Y'all need to shut the fk up and let these young lovebirds ride.



Now everyone follows every single thing in their marrital lives. Mastercraft showed up differently, his matter is being discussed - but the dude was just original. Another dude showed up in same Aso-ebi, and his tailor got IG followers from same event. Who cares Some folks will show up there like Fela in just an Aso-Ebi pata if invited. You're not Unclad, that's all matters.



Does that make any sense to anyone? I personally prefer silent things. Those that hear about the loud noise when you're getting together will be waiting for the same loud noise when you're breaking up. I pray that's not their portion. But they need to shut the f..k up and mellow down on their broadcasting their personal affairs.



The bride, I know nothing about, Banky, I had a lot of respect for as a fan - never met him before and don't care about meeting him. However, his approach towards his marriage process appears like he's just a lil boy that just fell in love got the first time.



The end justifies the means.



I wish him and his bride nothing but bliss, happiness and prosperity.



Haters, where y'all at? What's the big fuzz about this wedding all about? Didn't someone in the list of attendees to this same marriage get married just two days after this over-exaggerated marriage? Iceberg Slim to be precise. That's maturity to me. So, what's all these ceremony all about?It's just weird how we Africans think sometimes. For example, who knows what happened when Zuckerberg married his wife or was planning towards towards his wedding? Same with Gates, Otedola, Dangote etc. Those that attended their weddings, do you know them today?In Naija case, those that care about Aso-Ebi etc for those that are not even worth 0.0001% of Zuckerberg are screaming about every of their footsteps. Damn. Y'all need to shut the fk up and let these young lovebirds ride.Now everyone follows every single thing in their marrital lives. Mastercraft showed up differently, his matter is being discussed - but the dude was just original. Another dude showed up in same Aso-ebi, and his tailor got IG followers from same event. Who caresSome folks will show up there like Fela in just an Aso-Ebi pata if invited. You're not Unclad, that's all matters.Does that make any sense to anyone? I personally prefer silent things. Those that hear about the loud noise when you're getting together will be waiting for the same loud noise when you're breaking up. I pray that's not their portion. But they need to shut the f..k up and mellow down on their broadcasting their personal affairs.The bride, I know nothing about, Banky, I had a lot of respect for as a fan - never met him before and don't care about meeting him. However, his approach towards his marriage process appears like he's just a lil boy that just fell in love got the first time.The end justifies the means.I wish him and his bride nothing but bliss, happiness and prosperity.Haters, where y'all at?