₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,889 members, 3,927,624 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 03:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding (15109 Views)
|Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by InsideOut247: 2:40pm
@InsideOutBlog
BankyW and Adesua Etomi-Wellington's white wedding will take place in Cape Town, South Africa this weekend!
Mynd44,Lalasticlala
http://insideout247.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/bankyw-pictured-with-his-some-of-his.html
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by dotcomnamename: 2:53pm
Nonsense!. What happened to Nigeria or even other countries? The same South Africa where their people are killing our fellow Africans and then claim they are calling their fellow Africans because lazy stinky South Africans are more jobless while other Africans are working hard... Mtchewwwwwwwwww
52 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by Primusinterpares(m): 2:53pm
Just like in the movies...
but the over hyping of this wedding is too much...
I wish dem happy married life.
#cebrities and Divorce are like 5 & 6
#hope they remember the country synonymous with Xenophobia
16 Likes
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by mpowa(m): 2:53pm
I don't understand how guys can have time for ceremonies like this, I understand for the ladies, but guys? Normal wedding celebrations sef I no they finish party before I start to dey go my house.
5 Likes
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by demsid(m): 2:53pm
See speed. Ppl are vexing. I ended up on the 4th spot.
OK these are the broomsmaid, I'll join u guys soon. when are the fine fine girls getting there, becos when I land on friday, I need party b4 the party day
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by paulchineduN(m): 2:54pm
H
1 Like
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by LadyGoddiva(f): 2:54pm
Away from prying eyes of the public.
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by onuwaje(m): 2:54pm
Next!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by Ademat7(m): 2:54pm
Celeb and away match like 5&6
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by handbagss(f): 2:54pm
cuties everywhere!
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by chuksbaby: 2:54pm
ook na
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by free2ryhme: 2:54pm
Wizkid and Davido no fit do groomsmen ni
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by Akin1212(m): 2:54pm
q
When I entered this thread I just dey see people dey type one one letters, na him I typed q.
Nairaland has turned to a platform where people justles for FTC. Nawa o
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by Papiikush: 2:54pm
I just pray this marriage lasts. Nigerians are waiting to mock them at any chance
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by Emvico34: 2:55pm
Too many useless comments above me.
But this banky w self ebi like say mumu dey hungry am.
How many years una wan stay together self?
2 Likes
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by bettercreature(m): 2:55pm
Nonsense!
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 2:55pm
Pls guys I saw a LEAGOO phone on Jumia. from 57k to 17k and I need your advice on whether to go for it or Infinix hot 4. Thanks
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by davidufuoma(m): 2:55pm
see banky head
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by wunmi590(m): 2:55pm
When you have hustled legally, you can spend the money on what you want.
Abeg make me self go continue my hustle, so that my wedding would be in white house in America
1 Like
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by meccuno: 2:55pm
dotcomnamename:is it your wedding?
1 Like
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by alignacademy(m): 2:55pm
InsideOut247:
What a generous celebrity.
Helping to boost South Africa's tourism sector
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by level10: 2:55pm
Hh
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by itiswellandwell: 2:56pm
Nice one
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by amSTARboy: 2:56pm
Dis wan na wedding party 3
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by se0un(m): 2:56pm
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by Kendroid: 2:56pm
I only came here to c #Emeka
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by itsandi(m): 2:56pm
See demons
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by holatin(m): 2:57pm
BREAKING NEWS!!!! SAD NEWS: What is happening nowadays! Just this morning, 12 final year students from University of Lagos (UNILAG) were crossing the main road at the school entrance to pick a cab to Post officd. According to the eyewitness, a taxi with a very high speed from Yaba, upon all the shout and signs by these 12 students, the driver couldn't control the car and unfortunately passed them.... So all the 12 students are still standing there! For another cab. Let me come and be going....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by amazingspiderma: 2:57pm
alignacademy:Most NLs wouldn't understand, they think it is still naira they will spend in SA.
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by SmartMugu: 2:57pm
What's the big fuzz about this wedding all about? Didn't someone in the list of attendees to this same marriage get married just two days after this over-exaggerated marriage? Iceberg Slim to be precise. That's maturity to me. So, what's all these ceremony all about?
It's just weird how we Africans think sometimes. For example, who knows what happened when Zuckerberg married his wife or was planning towards towards his wedding? Same with Gates, Otedola, Dangote etc. Those that attended their weddings, do you know them today?
In Naija case, those that care about Aso-Ebi etc for those that are not even worth 0.0001% of Zuckerberg are screaming about every of their footsteps. Damn. Y'all need to shut the fk up and let these young lovebirds ride.
Now everyone follows every single thing in their marrital lives. Mastercraft showed up differently, his matter is being discussed - but the dude was just original. Another dude showed up in same Aso-ebi, and his tailor got IG followers from same event. Who cares Some folks will show up there like Fela in just an Aso-Ebi pata if invited. You're not Unclad, that's all matters.
Does that make any sense to anyone? I personally prefer silent things. Those that hear about the loud noise when you're getting together will be waiting for the same loud noise when you're breaking up. I pray that's not their portion. But they need to shut the f..k up and mellow down on their broadcasting their personal affairs.
The bride, I know nothing about, Banky, I had a lot of respect for as a fan - never met him before and don't care about meeting him. However, his approach towards his marriage process appears like he's just a lil boy that just fell in love got the first time.
The end justifies the means.
I wish him and his bride nothing but bliss, happiness and prosperity.
Haters, where y'all at?
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by alignacademy(m): 2:58pm
dotcomnamename:
Perhaps there'll be a music video .. and many Nigerian celebrities LOVE shooting those in South Africa
|Re: Bankyw Pictured With His Groomsmen In Cape Town Ahead Of His White Wedding by JOELIFYO: 2:58pm
nonsense. no event centre fine for dem abi.... how does dat benefit anyone...
See The Breastfeeding Picture Of A Young Mom That Went Viral, (photos) / Omg!! Can You Explain What This Girl Is Wearing On Her Birthday At Quilox Club / Photos: Justin Bieber Grows A Beard
Viewing this topic: Hambat, petrik5, wwe11, Hardeybiryo(m), ADEMOORE, naffgem, Ohislee(m), MayorKingz(m), sweetrie(f), mayoadegbola(m), Lordtrillion(m), InestimableBim, Specialme124(f), wildchild02, donwitty(m), Tara5, orlymat, haybeebush(m), dahprince007, Mzthowxeen(f), amasyn99, mpowa(m), LordofWar, ibroopeyemi(m), beamzy08(m), komols856, Finest6, FlyTee(m), wisedrugz, karlswizzy(m), Tval(m), Chuks0485, EENGAGER, MrsNgoziKalu(f), jliusadura(m), AyoThanni(m), djojo(m), Reeberry, okezuoemmanue(m), Rutley(m), Solution4u0(m), peluwumi, opesky74, mercy3215, greatmen, bunmikay(f), Dedewizzy(m), SOP07, packaging, oloriadejoke(f), teelawwy, naijachix(m), smilethatcharm(f), wenebunwo(m), xwebyna(m), VictorJr(m), IamPere(m), Barristert, Kaydave, slimpoet11(m), uwandukahuna(m), iammaKING(m), emekan, egwue, Erngie(f), rayboym, onyinyenwadigbo(f), kennethokey15(m), ichelle(m), josefite, bahyor, Youngsage, vizboy(m), Pretty002, kingslayer(m), ordovicianonly(m) and 151 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13