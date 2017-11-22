₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 5:27pm
Nollywood actress and 2baba wife, Mrs Idibia looked flawless for Banky W and Adesua's wedding on Sunday..
See more photos below........
http://news.nollyzone.com/annie-idibia-stunning-new-makeup-photos/
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by Mediapace: 5:28pm
Stunning kor stunner ni.l
6 Likes
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by EastGold(m): 5:42pm
Old mama young girl
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by Flashh: 7:29pm
Makeup face patch.
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by shaddoww: 7:31pm
Still looking for the native attire
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by Onnasucs1(m): 7:32pm
See as she resemble 2face
5 Likes
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by BruncleZuma: 7:32pm
Nollywood actress like Tuface abi?
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by Pweetyjuddy(f): 7:32pm
Still searching for the stunning pix..
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by LuvU2(f): 7:32pm
❤ Woman with pretty eyes
1 Like
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by EazyJ(f): 7:33pm
Lol... Looks like free make-up face
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by obaataaokpaewu: 7:33pm
Make she do mistake wipe white handkerchief for that her face now eh
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by RichiB(m): 7:34pm
No be only wow!
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by Amibranki(f): 7:34pm
[color=#000000][/color]so we should roast kunu?
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by Teewhy2: 7:36pm
Tuface African queen.
The only woman who finally stop Tubaba from becoming father Abraham.
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by Godsate: 7:37pm
If I talk now
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by deb303(f): 7:40pm
show us her full outfit where she looked like a clown
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by OkpekeBeauty: 7:43pm
NM
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by paradigmshift(m): 7:51pm
beautiful lady .
that idibia tattoo is nice
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by paradigmshift(m): 7:52pm
deb303:
the clown version of her is better than you
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by MaryBenn(f): 7:54pm
Where's the WOW?
|Re: Annie Idibia Wows In Native Attire & Makeup Photos by geloorrrrdd(m): 7:57pm
Another random picture.
