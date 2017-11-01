₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by Priscy01(f): 3:08am
Malaysian-based Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi, shared a photo of himself on Instagram rocking a head-to-toe Gucci and wrote; “I’m still The Billionaire Gucci Master . Let that marinate.
However, one of his Fan/Hater wasn’t so impressed with him calling himself “the billionaire Gucci master”.
She wrote; “Billionaires dont make mouth there work speak for them,, if na drug money deh enter your head, we Know two ways to make it in Europe.. School you no go self”
And then Hushpuppi fired back at her with Harsh words while insulting her father.
Another female follower who wasn’t satisfied with the way hushpuppi called the follower’s father, said; “why do u v to insult her father I guess money took away your respect for elder”.
As expected, Hushpuppi who’s got no chills, gave her her own piece.
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by Jostico: 3:28am
Nobody tell the lady say make she quite. na she sabi Gucci king
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by midolian(m): 3:46am
Why show off on social media when you know you cant withstand bashing? why show off if not to attract people's attention? In doing this, every celeb should know there are two things involved. its either you get bashed or praised. I wonder why they feel bad and resort to name calling or saying "mind your business" when pple make negative comments on their page. Even the true Prophets didnt escape bashing from people in their days..in fact till today, people still bash them(even though they are not on social media).... let alone you
If you know you cant withstand bashing, just stay off social media. its not for you
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by eezeribe(m): 4:07am
'Broke people (the two female commentators) will never allow those ahead of them financially to drink water and keep cup...
They are always looking for who to pour their financial frustration on....
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by GraGra247: 5:04am
Billionaire Gucci master wey him papa dey drive taxi wey don die finish and he no fit help him papa.
Billionaire wey no get one single investment, family house property, real estate property to his name. At least he for show off.
Billionaire wey him only property na cloth, shoe and bag.
Abeg nothing dey there. All na show & big mouth.
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by meezynetwork(m): 6:42am
I only blame lazy people who comment on the internet so called celebs' page either to praise or bash them. Leave their page, by the time them no see comments, them go run enter house
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by McBeal10(f): 7:01am
the day wey that puppi nyansh go open ehn
too much drugs don poison him brain.
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by Tamarapetty(f): 7:19am
make we fry beans?
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by Martin0(m): 7:21am
Tamarapetty:
Na wa for u oooo
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by Tamarapetty(f): 7:23am
Martin0:yeye
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by Martin0(m): 7:26am
Tamarapetty:Last last u con finally talk
Somebody shout "Alelujah"
abeg when next you go talk? Coz diz day's I nor con understand ooo
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by spreado(m): 9:02am
Jostico:This mistake is just too common on nairaland i'm beginning to doubt the correct spelling
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by Kimcutie: 9:36am
Tamarapetty:Hi.
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by ayxmania: 9:48am
They have both lost two screws in their brain.
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by Jackson042: 10:31am
meezynetwork:
My dear you are wise... God bless you for this talk...
People will follow him on Instagram & will still be talking poo... as if he forced them to comment...
They keep saying he's showing off this & that... what else should he do? Sell crayfish on Instagram?
If everybody unfollow the guy & lock up for him mata... the guy no go humble himself rest?
Thank you once again for this your comment...
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by NLevents: 10:42am
Hushpuppy needs to calm down. Money does not last forever. Attitude does
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by stefanweeks: 10:42am
oshey
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by UbanmeUdie: 10:42am
Chai!
Hushpuppi is a brutal vocal psychopath.
Lol
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by fecta: 10:43am
I think i support hushpuppy on this one ,
I dont know why people cant mind their business,
Cant you let a grown dog fool himself in peace.
People can envy ehh.
BTW
#fecta
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by Offpoint: 10:43am
too early to GAF, F**k is not something one goes around and starting it out unnecessarily, f**k is like respect... one have to earn it. so IDGAF
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by NwaAmaikpe: 10:43am
I stand with HushPuppi.
May Ogun kill her papa.
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by fortune53: 10:44am
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by IfoyinTEDO(f): 10:44am
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by jieta: 10:45am
some people and bad belle na wa, since you know say the person na blood money he do why you no go do your own hushpuppi for once i support you, you 'd have insult both her mother too.
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by loadedvibes: 10:45am
Baba is in the news again.. he stayed too long before sef
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by BTT(m): 10:45am
Brother Hushpuppi , if Ogun strikes people at the wishful thinking of every Tom, Dick and Harry, I am almost too sure your progenitors would have long been strangled with the fire-brands of Soponna's chains.
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by Queendoncom(f): 10:45am
But can't people mind their biz sef? Issit your billionaire? Issit your Gucci? Issit your master? Na was o
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by Ezigbonmadu: 10:45am
midolian:
You say wetin? His social media, his business. Why troll him if you have nothing good to say?
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by jbreezy: 10:45am
chai..hushpuppy dey bark and bite like diz...i wonder d kine injury wey e go cause wen e grows to hushdog
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by bennynaza(m): 10:46am
K
|Re: Between Hushpuppi And A Lady Who Thinks He Is Not The "Billionaire Gucci Master" by BruncleZuma: 10:46am
