Throwback Photo Of Hushpuppi And Rapper Phyno Taken Together In Dubai / See Patek Philippe Wristwatch Causing War Between Hushpuppi, Phyno And Ice Princ / Paul Okoye Thinks He Is The Only One That Has Jacuzzi - Pictures

However, one of his Fan/Hater wasn’t so impressed with him calling himself “the billionaire Gucci master”.



She wrote; “Billionaires dont make mouth there work speak for them,, if na drug money deh enter your head, we Know two ways to make it in Europe.. School you no go self”



And then Hushpuppi fired back at her with Harsh words while insulting her father.



Another female follower who wasn’t satisfied with the way hushpuppi called the follower’s father, said; “why do u v to insult her father I guess money took away your respect for elder”.



As expected, Hushpuppi who’s got no chills, gave her her own piece.



Nobody tell the lady say make she quite. na she sabi Gucci king 3 Likes

Why show off on social media when you know you cant withstand bashing? why show off if not to attract people's attention? In doing this, every celeb should know there are two things involved. its either you get bashed or praised. I wonder why they feel bad and resort to name calling or saying "mind your business" when pple make negative comments on their page. Even the true Prophets didnt escape bashing from people in their days..in fact till today, people still bash them(even though they are not on social media).... let alone you



If you know you cant withstand bashing, just stay off social media. its not for you 12 Likes 1 Share

'Broke people (the two female commentators) will never allow those ahead of them financially to drink water and keep cup...

They are always looking for who to pour their financial frustration on....

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Billionaire Gucci master wey him papa dey drive taxi wey don die finish and he no fit help him papa.



Billionaire wey no get one single investment, family house property, real estate property to his name. At least he for show off.



Billionaire wey him only property na cloth, shoe and bag.



Abeg nothing dey there. All na show & big mouth. 29 Likes 1 Share

I only blame lazy people who comment on the internet so called celebs' page either to praise or bash them. Leave their page, by the time them no see comments, them go run enter house 14 Likes



too much drugs don poison him brain. the day wey that puppi nyansh go open ehntoo much drugs don poison him brain. 3 Likes

Tamarapetty:

Martin0:





Tamarapetty:

Jostico:

nobody tell the lady say make she quite. na she sabi Gucci king This mistake is just too common on nairaland i'm beginning to doubt the correct spelling This mistake is just too common on nairaland i'm beginning to doubt the correct spelling 1 Like

Tamarapetty:

They have both lost two screws in their brain.

meezynetwork:

I only blame lazy people who comment on the internet so called celebs' page either to praise or bash them. Leave their page, by the time them no see comments, them go run enter house

My dear you are wise... God bless you for this talk...



People will follow him on Instagram & will still be talking poo... as if he forced them to comment...



They keep saying he's showing off this & that... what else should he do? Sell crayfish on Instagram?



If everybody unfollow the guy & lock up for him mata... the guy no go humble himself rest?





Thank you once again for this your comment...







Hushpuppy needs to calm down. Money does not last forever. Attitude does

Hushpuppi is a brutal vocal psychopath.









Chai!Hushpuppi is a brutal vocal psychopath.Lol

I think i support hushpuppy on this one ,

I dont know why people cant mind their business,



Cant you let a grown dog fool himself in peace.



People can envy ehh.



I stand with HushPuppi.

May Ogun kill her papa. I stand with HushPuppi.May Ogun kill her papa. 2 Likes 2 Shares

3 Likes

some people and bad belle na wa, since you know say the person na blood money he do why you no go do your own hushpuppi for once i support you, you 'd have insult both her mother too.

Baba is in the news again.. he stayed too long before sef

Brother Hushpuppi , if Ogun strikes people at the wishful thinking of every Tom, Dick and Harry, I am almost too sure your progenitors would have long been strangled with the fire-brands of Soponna's chains.

But can't people mind their biz sef? Issit your billionaire? Issit your Gucci? Issit your master? Na was o

midolian:

Why show off on social media when you know you cant withstand bashing? why show off if not to attract people's attention? In doing this, every celeb should know there are two things involved. its either you get bashed or praised. I wonder why they feel bad and resort to name calling or saying "mind your business" when pple make negative comments on their page. Even the true Prophets didnt escape bashing from people in their days..in fact till today, people still bash them(even though they are not on social media).... let alone you



If you know you cant withstand bashing, just stay off social media. its not for you

You say wetin? His social media, his business. Why troll him if you have nothing good to say? You say wetin? His social media, his business. Why troll him if you have nothing good to say?

chai..hushpuppy dey bark and bite like diz...i wonder d kine injury wey e go cause wen e grows to hushdog

