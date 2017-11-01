₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by actiondrilling: 5:33am
Worried by the increasing number of people suffering hernia, lumps, fibroids and related diseases, a frontline health-care centre has made efforts to address and reduce the incidence in the country. Shonowo Hospital has provided an opportunity for free hernia and lump removal surgeries for 200 patients, as part of its commitment to making health care affordable and available to low –income Nigerians.
Medical Director Shonowo Hospital, Dr. Samson Shonowo, made the call at the second edition of the annual official opening of free surgery ceremony held in Agege Lagos. The event witnessed patients including children, women and families from all over the over the country.
According to him, “Nigeria is characterized by a very level of inequality. With a large informal sector and over half of its population living in low income areas access and ability to pay for proper healthcare is a challenge faced by the majority of Nigerians”.
He noted that Hernia is a common condition in our environment and constitutes a serious problem in the male population. Complications are frequently seen in the rural areas due to grueling physical activity like farm work, many of these is life -threatening and the cost of operation is not readily affordable to many.
Shonowo disclosed that in the first annual edition November last year, 100 free surgeries were done, there need to increase it this year, however most people thought we would not able to sustain it, because It was silently done with no publicity, although people taught we will not continue this year. We decided to increase it this year.
Hernia (rupture) is an opening or tearing the muscles covering the belly that allows loop of the gut to push through and form a ball or lump under the skin. It usually comes from lifting something heavy, or strain. Some babies are born with hernia .In men, hernia is common in the groin, swollen lymph nodes may also cause lumps in groin.
However, one can try to press it back, while lying down if it a small bulge, avoiding lifting heavy objects, treat a cough whether it is tuberculoses and make a truss to hold the hernia, use of belt like the weight lighters to prevent the region, if the hernia is strangulated is dangerous , to the hospital for operation immediately. He cautioned that people should avoid foods that would cause constipation, exercises that are strenuous like lifting heavy objects, regular medical checkup and adopt a healthy and improved lifestyle.
According to him , he discovered that his life’s purpose is to care for people in the society , “having worked in a government hospital in the past , now saw the need to contribute to this community our corporate social responsibility because my hospital is situated.”
“Today, we have 200 patients in our list for free surgery. These patients were screened and selected over the course of two months after registering at the hospital. We had over 800 applications and 200 patients with the most severe cases were selected and surgeries will be carried out at zero cost, while beneficiaries are contacted and surgery dates scheduled by the hospital.”
The surgery session officially opens on the 15th November and closes at the end of the year. Since the establishment of Shonowo Hospital in Lagos 2015,”Our mission is to co-ordinate, deliver safe and caring services that promote health and well being, while providing standard medical care to low income earners at the grassroots. Our vision is Healthy people vibrant communities care for all”.
Dr. Humphery Nwazuruokeh ,St. Anthony Medical centre told The Guardian the Federal, State, Local governments should provide and implement several free programme for vulnerable people in the society who could not afford major surgery to enable them contribute their quota to nation building. He added that the corporate bodies should also contribute through their corporate social responsibilities. Nwazuruokeh also believed that the competent traditional health practitioners and caregivers could be integrated in the health sector if they well trained and upgraded by the local government and other relevant institutions.
Among the existing and new beneficiaries were Mr. Peter Akpan, Oluwurotimi Oyelekan, Mr Godwin Tom , Mr Godwin Fayunwa .Mr Shamsudeen Liasu , a beneficiary who spoke on behalf of others, appreciated Doctor Shonowo , medical team family community and among others by providing free hernia surgeries for them.
http://www.akelicious.com/2017/11/hospital-conducts-free-hernia-surgery.html
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by zeedof(m): 6:23am
Good
I hope I get the pay of ftc... abi is just for fun?... anyway congrats to the lucky patient and thanks to the hospital
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by noblealuu: 6:23am
Hmm 800 persons applied and 200 selected
The remaining 600 and more drags their stuff till help comes by.
Kudos to the health facility for this corporate social responsibility.
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by seguno2: 6:23am
Great news.
Was it done with the active support of our gods of men and their fellow entertainers whom we call yeyebrities?
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by emsheddy(m): 6:24am
Good bless you guys jare! Some Nigerians are still good!
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by victor260(m): 6:25am
Nice one
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by pimppimp(m): 6:25am
In this buhari regime?
Anyway it's all for the camera
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by Ayo4251(m): 6:26am
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by Toybreezy: 6:26am
This is quite refreshing, at least something positive for a change
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by Toybreezy: 6:27am
pimppimp:
Grow up you Pessimistic leech
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by webincomeplus(m): 6:29am
pimppimp:Camera or not, the truth is 200 people enjoyed the benefit of being operated for free.
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by Ushiefrank(m): 6:38am
Continue the good your blessing is from above
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by Esseite: 6:40am
A lot of Nigerians have good hearts and willing to help, thats why the religious houses are worth billions..
But the good hearted ones are scared of poor evil hearts, that are not grateful but would want to kill and maim the source, which pushes them to use fradulent proxies like some of our religious houses and NGO's..
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by haconjy(m): 6:42am
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by pimppimp(m): 6:45am
Toybreezy:
See u, what do u know?
All this are still in one way or the other a form of Advertisement. Business must grow
I think I would vote for u as a chief clueless dullard
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by asawanathegreat(m): 6:53am
Good service, may God bless them
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by LordofNaija: 6:53am
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by kay29000(m): 6:55am
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by lumzybo: 6:56am
That's a good move from the hospital management. God bless.
If only our religious houses can build hospitals instead of the expensive schools that only the rich could afford.
Either rich or poor, the humanitarian service would go round for everyone atleast. God help Nigeria.
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by kunlesehan(m): 7:06am
good initiative
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by smartg(m): 7:07am
200 whatttt??. in this Buhari time. pls any confirmation... thanks to the doctor.... the cost of hernia treatment in some wicked Nigeria hospital is as high as 120,000, that is what dis man is giving 200 people for free. the doctors from the wicked hospitals shld not attack this man soon.
Dr shonowo as you continue your good work today, any wicked mind that is not happy with your good work and want to attack you, let God strike them with thunder.
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by iamDjSkukie(m): 7:23am
Amen....
smartg:
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by bosteps: 7:38am
God bless you Dr Samson Shonowo
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by madridguy(m): 7:39am
The Dr should b awarded with national award. Kudos to him.
|Re: Hospital Conducts Free Hernia Surgery For 200 Persons In Lagos by juman(m): 7:40am
Giving back to the society.
Good.
