₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,369 members, 3,929,435 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 02:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada (16201 Views)
Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) / ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User / These Slaying Ladies Took Agbada Outfit To Another Level (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by Priscy01(f): 8:13am
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu basically broke the internet when he stepped out in his carefully crafted Agbada, made by fahsion designer Ugo Monye, for BankyW's lavish traditional wedding on Sunday. It reportedly costs 280,000 naira to purchase but some Nigerian men are making attempts to create cheaper versions.
A tailor has now struck. Lol.. See more photos and the original look below.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/nigerian-tailors-strike-swiftly-as-they.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
2 Likes
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by Lionbite(m): 8:18am
Lol.... this is the Lite version
61 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by ClitoPen: 8:18am
.
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by Topestbilly(m): 8:19am
Redesigned sub-zero style.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by FitnessDoctor: 8:43am
It was not just about the agbada it was also about the man wearing it and you cant recreate the man.
85 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by Modelqwen(f): 8:56am
if it's not Ebuka & his agbada.... it can neva b.
16 Likes
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by FlySly05: 9:09am
That Ebuka's tailor should have patented that design so all these small small obioma will have to pay him to use it. That's his intellectual property mehn.
23 Likes
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by Elruhamah: 9:20am
It's not the same jor
2 Likes
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by ayxmania: 9:50am
The hand of the second tailor isn't straight na. This is like ADIDAS and ADADIS! Them no be the same.
62 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 10:00am
Lionbite:Beyonce Vs Tiwa Savage
His version is really light.
Something lite
You guys will not kill somebody
FlySly05:You are so correct. This is what makes the Armani and Co stand out. Protecting and owning your intellectual property is key to standing out in this field.
But is it too late for him to do that?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by LuvU2(f): 10:05am
There is just something about purple nd Ebuka
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by Keneking: 10:38am
That Aba made Ebuka design is better in colour.
2 Likes
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by dushman04: 11:22am
Dem no even iron the agbada well sef, the trouser con dey flow
15 Likes
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by Priscy01(f): 12:32pm
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by jerryunit48: 12:35pm
If it is not Ebuka it cannot be like Ebuka
3 Likes
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by Smellymouth: 12:38pm
Lol
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:38pm
Can we now move on
4 Likes
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by Florblu(f): 12:38pm
Oyaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
The tailor tried but he needs Ebuka's body to make it look like that of Ebuka.
Nigerians no dey carry last
2 Likes
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by Primusinterpares(m): 12:38pm
for sometime now I have been seeing different people wearing that particular agbada...
my people what's happening??
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by SIRKAY98(m): 12:39pm
K
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by BruncleZuma: 12:39pm
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:40pm
A typical example of that meme "what Buhari promised us (Ebuka's pics) and what we got (unknown man pics)
10 Likes
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by Pavore9: 12:40pm
Make I laugh!
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by maskid(m): 12:40pm
whats the big deal about this agbada sef??... personally i dont like the design sef.
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by WINDSOW(m): 12:40pm
ayxmania:I swear, u are Wike(d)
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by maskid(m): 12:41pm
over hyped cloth. boring design
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by ayxmania: 12:42pm
WINDSOW:
But it's the truth na.
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by Factfinder1(f): 12:42pm
In one week time this trend will die and everyone will have peace Atlas and wait for the next trouble that will befall Nigeria.... Glorified nonsense
3 Likes
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by FaniDan(f): 12:42pm
Photocopy, the other guy couldn't even be creative in his style
|Re: Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada by FRANKOSKI(m): 12:43pm
BUT IT'S COOL TO ME
Bracelets / Photos: Can You Buy Identical Dresses/Shirts In Different Colours? / Affordable Made In USA Designer Perfumes Available (pictures)
Viewing this topic: humantoy(m), bimbo80(m), adeoba5, showboy25(m), Integrafamoo, TheGenius001, nicebaba, mrdcai, Jibsonified(m), ToroGist(m), nkowaputa(m), judondasylva(m), lokostar1(m), tino22(m), bodekom92(m), solomix10(m), Maryberry15(f), Fortune02(m), Septembermann(f), wanjestephen(m), proeast(m), boseoluwakemi, Olubi15, Lexusgs430, sainteve4r(m), bignoisemaker, sandrahnaub(f), centononye(m), Ganjababe, muhsain299(m), Crazytrump(m), Abyolah, chynie, AgentOfAllah, houseful, ceezarhh(m), vikeb(m), Ore000, Nodogragra4me, stankezzy, ennyscongy(m), lovesky(m), faceURfront(m), GoodiOG(m), SPDAZZY(f), JoyAda1234(f), epelumi42(m), owanguy(m), mtprofessor5(m), Ilblize(m), onyichick(f), peacechild, rollykotex, Swatichandra(f), Stormrest4806, yomibelle(f), BrianVictor(m), vainfairy7474, latiana(f), BiniShrine(m), drey076(m), n1ky(f), manbello(m), coliform, coolshegs10(m), Nasamy(m), omopretty1, osamarcus, Joemetry(m), genesishouse, thyzee77(m), bencynthgreat, danberg, ray4life(m), ayinde2ade(m), Genfront, sulaimon22, IBreakRules, Kinzzle, coldsummer, kylie01, bouncin04(m), Assurance1000(f), Tbrak(f), chitheo, keriberry(f), judedwriter(m), Smurfette(f), THEconqueror, ramzzy703, Smartei(m) and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9