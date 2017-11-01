Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Tailors Strike Swiftly As They Re-create Knockoff Version Of Ebuka's Agbada (16201 Views)

Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) / ”Agbada Is Not For Short Men” – Female Twitter User / These Slaying Ladies Took Agbada Outfit To Another Level (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





A tailor has now struck. Lol.. See more photos and the original look below.



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/nigerian-tailors-strike-swiftly-as-they.html









Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique Ebuka Obi-Uchendu basically broke the internet when he stepped out in his carefully crafted Agbada, made by fahsion designer Ugo Monye, for BankyW's lavish traditional wedding on Sunday. It reportedly costs 280,000 naira to purchase but some Nigerian men are making attempts to create cheaper versions.A tailor has now struck. Lol.. See more photos and the original look below.Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique 2 Likes

Lol.... this is the Lite version 61 Likes 2 Shares

.

Redesigned sub-zero style. 31 Likes 2 Shares

It was not just about the agbada it was also about the man wearing it and you cant recreate the man. 85 Likes 4 Shares















if it's not Ebuka & his agbada.... it can neva b. if it's not Ebuka & his agbada.... it can neva b. 16 Likes

That Ebuka's tailor should have patented that design so all these small small obioma will have to pay him to use it. That's his intellectual property mehn. 23 Likes

It's not the same jor 2 Likes

The hand of the second tailor isn't straight na. This is like ADIDAS and ADADIS! Them no be the same. 62 Likes 4 Shares

Lionbite:

Lol.... this is the Lite version Beyonce Vs Tiwa Savage

His version is really light.

Something lite

You guys will not kill somebody

FlySly05:

That Ebuka's tailor should have patented that design so all these small small obioma will have to pay him to use it. That's his intellectual property mehn. You are so correct. This is what makes the Armani and Co stand out. Protecting and owning your intellectual property is key to standing out in this field.

But is it too late for him to do that? His version is really light.Something liteYou guys will not kill somebodyYou are so correct. This is what makes the Armani and Co stand out. Protecting and owning your intellectual property is key to standing out in this field.But is it too late for him to do that? 6 Likes 1 Share

There is just something about purple nd Ebuka 5 Likes 1 Share

That Aba made Ebuka design is better in colour. 2 Likes

Dem no even iron the agbada well sef, the trouser con dey flow 15 Likes

Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique

If it is not Ebuka it cannot be like Ebuka 3 Likes

Lol

Can we now move on 4 Likes





The tailor tried but he needs Ebuka's body to make it look like that of Ebuka.





Nigerians no dey carry last OyaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaThe tailor tried but he needs Ebuka's body to make it look like that of Ebuka.Nigerians no dey carry last 2 Likes





my people what's happening ?? for sometime now I have been seeing different people wearing that particular agbada...my people what's happening??

K

A typical example of that meme "what Buhari promised us (Ebuka's pics) and what we got (unknown man pics) 10 Likes

Make I laugh!

??... personally i dont like the design sef. whats the big deal about this agbada sef??... personally i dont like the design sef.

ayxmania:

The hand of the second tailor isn't straight na. This is like ADIDAS and ADADIS! Them no be the same. I swear, u are Wike(d) I swear, u are

over hyped cloth. boring design

WINDSOW:

I swear, u are Wike(d)

But it's the truth na. But it's the truth na.

In one week time this trend will die and everyone will have peace Atlas and wait for the next trouble that will befall Nigeria.... Glorified nonsense 3 Likes

Photocopy, the other guy couldn't even be creative in his style