|5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by magazineguy(m): 8:19am On Nov 23
The truth is that there are no jobs. The youth are consistently been released to the new job market and there are not enough jobs or positions that will fit in for their qualification and they are willing to take any opportunities out there that are available to them. After all, in a work environment, everyone is replaceable – there is hope.
There is another truth. There are the ones who have a job but are depressed, uninspired, unmotivated or stuck. For this set, reasons vary from personal life, ambition or suffocating work environment. For these people, they would rather hang under a bridge jobless than wake up another Monday morning to a job they hate. But why are they still there? In those roles, positions or environments that are so suffocating?
Here are the reasons why you need to start job searching again
Stuck in a system of old ideas
Are you stuck in the 60’s in your current company? The management is refusing new ideas that will push the business progress further?
You need to GET OUT now. An organization that is refusing change and stuck in old ways is just waiting to close down. They need to open their doors to the new world to keep alive and you need to leave or else be stuck and irrelevant to the world around you.
No Room to Learn
Why stay in an environment if you have no one to learn from? You are merely limiting your abilities by restricting knowledge. A lot of people change jobs to gain knowledge or be more motivated in a different job. You can learn form both the old and young in your environment but if your current work environment doesn’t afford you this, start searching, you need a new job.
Passion
Where does your true passion lie? Is what you are currently doing bring you job satisfaction? Is it something you see for yourself doing for the rest of your life? If not, kill the FEAR you have and JUMP. It will hurt on first impact but with time you will find your foot and be happy doing what you like and getting paid for it.
Work Monotony
Everyone in your environment is comfortable doing the same things over and over. Nothing new to push or inspire you and you have obviously had enough of it. You need to find a place that pushes you, to inspire you or that awakens the monster in you. Never settle with monotonous work, get a new job.
Underpaid?
In a new job what comes first is, what can you learn and provide to this environment, then how much does it pay?
If you have worked in an organisation long enough to know that you are not paid what your qualification affords, then you have to move to an environment that can pay you for your skill set.
source; http://tushmagazine.com.ng/5-tell-signs-screamyou-need-new-job/
|Re: 5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by se0un(m): 7:07am
|Re: 5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by tiamiyukunle69(m): 7:08am
You are absolutely spot on
|Re: 5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by Turks: 7:08am
True
|Re: 5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by money121(m): 7:09am
Just Move On!!
|Re: 5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by Jung: 7:09am
Mmmm
|Re: 5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by overhypedsteve(m): 7:09am
Once you start sitting in your working place for up to a whole day without seeing any work to do. You know that it's time to move on. Because such jobs do not add value to one's life.
|Re: 5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by vikoko24: 7:10am
No career growth
|Re: 5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by Mrjaz(m): 7:10am
1, The truth is that there are no jobs.
2, There is another truth. There are the ones who have a job but
are depressed, uninspired, unmotivated or stuck
Now Here are the reasons why you need to start job searching again
Op u smoke this sunday? Op take your time oh from 1 above they r no jobs yet you want them to start job searching even depressed workers ........ My people if na Npower hold it tight even me them no select common free 30k..... leave ur job in d name of depressed or for Op reasons at your own peril! .... u will remain jobless and even more depressed I repeat u will remain jobless.
Happy Sunday my people.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by ceeroh(m): 7:11am
6. Buying Amala and Ewedu for your boss. If this is your daily routine as a staff (Graduate), then you've changed job already.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by drightguy(m): 7:11am
Jobs in Nigeria has one or two of those facts. so
|Re: 5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by MhizzAJ(f): 7:15am
Some salary jobs are like modern slavery
|Re: 5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by jerflakes(m): 7:20am
What of "5 signs you need to be self employed"?
Hmmm?
Is that too much to ask for?
|Re: 5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by SokoDobo: 7:31am
|Re: 5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by maberry(m): 7:34am
I am tired of my current job
|Re: 5 Tell Signs That Scream “You Need A New Job.” by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 7:35am
A
