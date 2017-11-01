







There is another truth. There are the ones who have a job but are depressed, uninspired, unmotivated or stuck. For this set, reasons vary from personal life, ambition or suffocating work environment. For these people, they would rather hang under a bridge jobless than wake up another Monday morning to a job they hate. But why are they still there? In those roles, positions or environments that are so suffocating?







Here are the reasons why you need to start job searching again







Stuck in a system of old ideas



Are you stuck in the 60’s in your current company? The management is refusing new ideas that will push the business progress further?



You need to GET OUT now. An organization that is refusing change and stuck in old ways is just waiting to close down. They need to open their doors to the new world to keep alive and you need to leave or else be stuck and irrelevant to the world around you.







No Room to Learn



Why stay in an environment if you have no one to learn from? You are merely limiting your abilities by restricting knowledge. A lot of people change jobs to gain knowledge or be more motivated in a different job. You can learn form both the old and young in your environment but if your current work environment doesn’t afford you this, start searching, you need a new job.







Passion



Where does your true passion lie? Is what you are currently doing bring you job satisfaction? Is it something you see for yourself doing for the rest of your life? If not, kill the FEAR you have and JUMP. It will hurt on first impact but with time you will find your foot and be happy doing what you like and getting paid for it.







Work Monotony



Everyone in your environment is comfortable doing the same things over and over. Nothing new to push or inspire you and you have obviously had enough of it. You need to find a place that pushes you, to inspire you or that awakens the monster in you. Never settle with monotonous work, get a new job.







Underpaid?



In a new job what comes first is, what can you learn and provide to this environment, then how much does it pay?



If you have worked in an organisation long enough to know that you are not paid what your qualification affords, then you have to move to an environment that can pay you for your skill set.





source;



cc

lalasticala, mynd44, dominique The truth is that there are no jobs. The youth are consistently been released to the new job market and there are not enough jobs or positions that will fit in for their qualification and they are willing to take any opportunities out there that are available to them. After all, in a work environment, everyone is replaceable – there is hope.There is another truth. There are the ones who have a job but are depressed, uninspired, unmotivated or stuck. For this set, reasons vary from personal life, ambition or suffocating work environment. For these people, they would rather hang under a bridge jobless than wake up another Monday morning to a job they hate. But why are they still there? In those roles, positions or environments that are so suffocating?Here are the reasons why you need to start job searching againAre you stuck in the 60’s in your current company? The management is refusing new ideas that will push the business progress further?You need to GET OUT now. An organization that is refusing change and stuck in old ways is just waiting to close down. They need to open their doors to the new world to keep alive and you need to leave or else be stuck and irrelevant to the world around you.Why stay in an environment if you have no one to learn from? You are merely limiting your abilities by restricting knowledge. A lot of people change jobs to gain knowledge or be more motivated in a different job. You can learn form both the old and young in your environment but if your current work environment doesn’t afford you this, start searching, you need a new job.Where does your true passion lie? Is what you are currently doing bring you job satisfaction? Is it something you see for yourself doing for the rest of your life? If not, kill the FEAR you have and JUMP. It will hurt on first impact but with time you will find your foot and be happy doing what you like and getting paid for it.Everyone in your environment is comfortable doing the same things over and over. Nothing new to push or inspire you and you have obviously had enough of it. You need to find a place that pushes you, to inspire you or that awakens the monster in you. Never settle with monotonous work, get a new job.In a new job what comes first is, what can you learn and provide to this environment, then how much does it pay?If you have worked in an organisation long enough to know that you are not paid what your qualification affords, then you have to move to an environment that can pay you for your skill set.source; http://tushmagazine.com.ng/5-tell-signs-screamyou-need-new-job/ cclalasticala, mynd44, dominique 1 Like