The Obafemi Awolowo University is a comprehensive public institution established in 1962 as The University of Ife. The University is situated on a vast expanse of land totaling 11,861 hectares in Ile-Ife, Osun State, southwest of Nigeria.Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following positions below in Osun State:1.) Lecturer I (Environmental Microbiology)2.) Lecturer II (Petrology)3.) Lecturer II (Geochemistry)4.) Lecturer I (Geology)5.) Assistant Lecturer (Immunology)6.) Assistant Lecturer (Mycology)7.) Assistant Lecturer (Environmental Microbiology)8.) Lecturer II (Mycology)9.) Lecturer II (Environmental Microbiology)10.) Lecturer II (Immunology)11.) Technologist I (Geology)12.) Lecturer I (Immunology)13.) Technologist II (Geology)14.) Lecturer I (Mycology)15.) Technologist II (Civil Engineering)16.) Lecturer I (Medicine)17.) Assistant Lecturer (Physiological/Clinical Psychology)18.) Assistant Lecturer (Development Psychology)19.) Assistant Lecturer (Environmental Psychology)20.) Graduate Assistant (Environmental Psychology)21.) Graduate Assistant (Development Psychology)22.) Graduate Assistant (Physiological/Clinical Psychology)23.) Assistant Lecturer (Geology)24.) Lecturer II (Hydrogeology)25.) Lecturer II (Paleontology/Palynology)26.) Lecturer II (Electrical/Electromagnetic)27.) Lecturer II (GIS and Remote Sensing)28.) Lecturer II (Structural Geology)3rd January, 2018.Source: https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-for-obafemi-awolowo-university-fresh-graduate-experienced-job-recruitment/ CC: LALASTICLALAUBOMA

I am an applicant whose experience in hunting would be inestimable. I have 15 years experience in Bat hunting, Bush rat demobilization and snake taming accross all vegetation type namely Sudan, Sahel, Guinea and tropical. OAU please create a link where I can apply as a graduate/experience hunter. With the ever increase Bat population and Rat menace on your campus my experience will surely be of immense benefits.