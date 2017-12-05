₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,505 members, 3,929,940 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 07:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) (2618 Views)
Foremost Indigenous Oil & Gas Company Fresh Job Recruitment (28 Positions) / Fresh Jobs Recruitment In A Multinational Telecom Company (28 Positions) / BBC World Service Nationwide Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by woodrow1: 2:06pm
The Obafemi Awolowo University is a comprehensive public institution established in 1962 as The University of Ife. The University is situated on a vast expanse of land totaling 11,861 hectares in Ile-Ife, Osun State, southwest of Nigeria.
Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following positions below in Osun State:
1.) Lecturer I (Environmental Microbiology)
Click Here To View Details
2.) Lecturer II (Petrology)
Click Here To View Details
3.) Lecturer II (Geochemistry)
Click Here To View Details
4.) Lecturer I (Geology)
Click Here To View Details
5.) Assistant Lecturer (Immunology)
Click Here To View Details
6.) Assistant Lecturer (Mycology)
Click Here To View Details
7.) Assistant Lecturer (Environmental Microbiology)
Click Here To View Details
8.) Lecturer II (Mycology)
Click Here To View Details
9.) Lecturer II (Environmental Microbiology)
Click Here To View Details
10.) Lecturer II (Immunology)
Click Here To View Details
11.) Technologist I (Geology)
Click Here To View Details
12.) Lecturer I (Immunology)
Click Here To View Details
13.) Technologist II (Geology)
Click Here To View Details
14.) Lecturer I (Mycology)
Click Here To View Details
15.) Technologist II (Civil Engineering)
Click Here To View Details
16.) Lecturer I (Medicine)
Click Here To View Details
17.) Assistant Lecturer (Physiological/Clinical Psychology)
Click Here To View Details
18.) Assistant Lecturer (Development Psychology)
Click Here To View Details
19.) Assistant Lecturer (Environmental Psychology)
Click Here To View Details
20.) Graduate Assistant (Environmental Psychology)
Click Here To View Details
21.) Graduate Assistant (Development Psychology)
Click Here To View Details
22.) Graduate Assistant (Physiological/Clinical Psychology)
Click Here To View Details
23.) Assistant Lecturer (Geology)
Click Here To View Details
24.) Lecturer II (Hydrogeology)
Click Here To View Details
25.) Lecturer II (Paleontology/Palynology)
Click Here To View Details
26.) Lecturer II (Electrical/Electromagnetic)
Click Here To View Details
27.) Lecturer II (GIS and Remote Sensing)
Click Here To View Details
28.) Lecturer II (Structural Geology)
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
3rd January, 2018.
Source:https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-for-obafemi-awolowo-university-fresh-graduate-experienced-job-recruitment/
CC: LALASTICLALA
UBOMA
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by lizzygrace(f): 2:52pm
Awolowo University?
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by kay29000(m): 6:17pm
Cool
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by Articul8(m): 6:18pm
Oba Awon University. My feild no dey
1 Like
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by CHIMDIYA4EVA(m): 6:19pm
good
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by jashar(f): 6:19pm
My course no dey there...
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by Joephat(m): 6:20pm
lizzygrace:
Babe. You're first to comment n ended writing rubbish
Anyways,
Check my signature n see if you are qualified
1 Like
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by chinawapz(m): 6:22pm
Okay
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by davoremix(m): 6:24pm
Lecturing jobs are quite interesting.
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by Olabenjamen22(m): 6:26pm
Wait i don't understand, only a graduate of geology will be able to apply for Lecturer II (GIS and Remote Sensing). What of graduate of Geo-informatics.
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by Naijaphobia: 6:27pm
I am an applicant whose experience in hunting would be inestimable. I have 15 years experience in Bat hunting, Bush rat demobilization and snake taming accross all vegetation type namely Sudan, Sahel, Guinea and tropical. OAU please create a link where I can apply as a graduate/experience hunter. With the ever increase Bat population and Rat menace on your campus my experience will surely be of immense benefits.
1 Like
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by pharigoldltd: 6:28pm
Good one Op, OAU great Ife.
Fresh Job Recruitment at Neenah Nigeria Limited (7 Positions)
Neben Nigeria Limited is a construction company based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State of Nigeria. Neben Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions) as follows;
1.) Civil Engineer
Click Here To View Details
2.) Payloader Operator
Click Here To View Details
3.) Grader Operator
Click Here To View Details
4.) Dozer Operator
Click Here To View Details
5.) Roller Operator
Click Here To View Details
6.) Bach-hoe Operator
Click Here To View Details
7.) Tipper Driver (Mack Truck)
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date :5th December, 2017
Source: http://www.ngjobseekers.com/2017/11/22/neben-nigeria-limited-fresh-job/
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by Moiking(m): 6:31pm
That awkward moment when you woke up around 1am to urinate and your phone was just 3%
then coincidentally, Nepa brings light, you went to plug your phone then you go back to sleep immediately ... You woke up in the morning around 8am and there was still light, you checked your phone and it was 1% , then you realize you didn't switch on the socket ...
You switched the socket on immediately, Nepa took the light...
The witches in your village will just whisper to your ear--- No do, No do, No do gara gara for me.....
1 Like
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by castrol180(m): 6:31pm
Hope this is not going to be man know man issue at last...
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by Joe88(m): 6:37pm
davoremix:. It's interesting but could be an entrapment in a country like Nigeria. I served as a lecturer in a Nigerian University for over 5years and I had to quit recently.
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by chicagoPD(m): 6:39pm
I want Law o
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by jericco1(m): 6:42pm
how much is their pay?
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by jericco1(m): 6:43pm
Joe88:
eya but why
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by castrol180(m): 6:57pm
Articul8:so your field is French or what?
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Job Recruitment 2017 (28 Positions) by Demmtek(m): 7:00pm
I would have love to take GiS and remote sensing the qualification is killing mehn
(0) (Reply)
First Bank CV Submission / Bank Bhp / Nestlé Graduate Training Programme.
Viewing this topic: Phikom(m), ayhorpharms, fineboy967, atheist5(m), AvantG(m), dulux07(m), pharigoldltd, mayordadon(m), jubor(m), Jane1234f(f), bolakem01, samwell00, Adeebiwa09(m), Fynestboi, femiman007(m), joeblack28, Toptech, QsAbdul, chemicalwasiu(m), tolurx(m), Calyb(m), gentility411(m), WORLDGREG, badoh(m) and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 357