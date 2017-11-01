Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence (7353 Views)

evidence.



According to Dapo, he was forced to transfer money to the police officer who arrested him, searched him and found nothing on him.



Here’s what he wrote;

”Moroko Police Officers Lekki extorted N40,000 from me at 1:30am this midnight before i was released to go home, I Did nothing wrong i was sitting in my friends car when they stopped us and asked me to get down and they searched me and found nothing on me, i dont know why i neededto be handcuffed like a criminal. and thats how i was beaten and extorted. yes i transferred money to Bomodu the officer in the picture, he gave me his access bank account and i sent 40,000”



Later I will be hear, we are d best in African.



Bail is free, bad job Nigerian police hehe?Later I will be hear, we are d best in African.Bail is free, bad job 2 Likes

As far as Nigerian police is concerned, The Beautyful(sic) Ones Are Not Yet Born. You have till eternity to wait for the day the Nigerian Police will be flushed of bad eggs... As if there are any good ones amongst them in the first place. 2 Likes

Police is your friend

Boom!

the worst force on earth 3 Likes

No one is even doing anything about the deceitful acts of the police men. 2 Likes

bad

M

we just hope and pray that things get better with the Nigerian police force. 1 Like

The rot in the police force stinks to high heaven. 3 Likes

chyckxx:

No one is even doing anything about the deceitful acts of the police men.

When their Oga is doing big extortion When their Oga is doing big extortion 2 Likes

NIGERIAN POLICE =CRIMINALS FROM THE NO1 PERSON TO THE LAST.







Nigerian Professional Fraudsters (NPF)











1 Like

Useless people

It seems the Policeman pictured below will have to start looking for another job

Say no more Op.

His next destination is the Labor maketi

Kindly keep us updated.

Say no more Op.His next destination is the Labor maketiKindly keep us updated. 3 Likes

Police and armed robber are desame





Nigeria police na world best Nigeria police na world best

Badodu! We d village ppl has already finished ur case



It seems like u u've been escaping our traps



Buh 2day we don catch u......



D guy above me has make me read his trash. Don't worry am komin 4 u

Nigeria police equivalent to armed robber Nigeria police equivalent to armed robber

they will fire this one. He isn't even smart. 1 Like

that Officer is so getting fired ..trust me that Officer is so getting fired ..trust me 1 Like

Naija police nd nepa i no knw which one worst pas 1 Like

Nigeria police is useless..

I cant imagine I once applied for Nigeria police 1 Like 1 Share

If you see naija police don't look back run 4/40.





Oh Lawd!!!



So this guy went to the police academy, graduated and has since been practicing policing and yet, doesn't have sense



Smh!!! Oh Lawd!!!So this guy went to the police academy, graduated and has since been practicing policing and yet, doesn't have senseSmh!!!

Thanks bro, you'll surely be refunded with the evidence you provided and he'll never go unpunished! !!....so happy about this ...



I HATE MEN IN BLACK!!!

make the guy just start to dey look for job

Apart From The Epileptic Power Supply, Nigerian Police Is The Second Rot Crippling Our System. Ndi Oshi.



They're All Same. From D Commisioner Down To Dpo. Ole. Shame!!

They will only use this learner as a scapegoat for not being smart enough.