|Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by Abdulazeez99: 5:21pm
It seems the Policeman pictured below will have to start looking for another job, as a Nigerian man identified as Dapo, accused him of extortion and bribery with
evidence.
According to Dapo, he was forced to transfer money to the police officer who arrested him, searched him and found nothing on him.
Here’s what he wrote;
”Moroko Police Officers Lekki extorted N40,000 from me at 1:30am this midnight before i was released to go home, I Did nothing wrong i was sitting in my friends car when they stopped us and asked me to get down and they searched me and found nothing on me, i dont know why i neededto be handcuffed like a criminal. and thats how i was beaten and extorted. yes i transferred money to Bomodu the officer in the picture, he gave me his access bank account and i sent 40,000”
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by nittroboy(m): 5:29pm
Nigerian police hehe?
Later I will be hear, we are d best in African.
Bail is free, bad job
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by wolesmile(m): 6:31pm
As far as Nigerian police is concerned, The Beautyful(sic) Ones Are Not Yet Born. You have till eternity to wait for the day the Nigerian Police will be flushed of bad eggs... As if there are any good ones amongst them in the first place.
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by Castleberry(f): 8:23pm
Police is your friend
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by Turks: 8:24pm
Boom!
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by congorasta: 8:24pm
the worst force on earth
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by chyckxx(m): 8:24pm
No one is even doing anything about the deceitful acts of the police men.
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by miqos02(m): 8:24pm
bad
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by buffalowings: 8:28pm
M
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by Viktom(m): 8:28pm
we just hope and pray that things get better with the Nigerian police force.
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by chikeze(m): 8:28pm
The rot in the police force stinks to high heaven.
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by Springdale: 8:28pm
chyckxx:
When their Oga is doing big extortion
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by Letslive: 8:28pm
NIGERIAN POLICE =CRIMINALS FROM THE NO1 PERSON TO THE LAST.
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by Benekruku(m): 8:28pm
Nigerian Professional Fraudsters (NPF)
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by Horlami3370: 8:29pm
Useless people
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by Sirheny007(m): 8:29pm
It seems the Policeman pictured below will have to start looking for another job
Say no more Op.
His next destination is the Labor maketi
Kindly keep us updated.
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by Killurself: 8:29pm
Police and armed robber are desame
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by bentlywills(m): 8:29pm
Nigeria police na world best
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by favourmic(m): 8:29pm
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by purem(m): 8:29pm
Badodu! We d village ppl has already finished ur case
It seems like u u've been escaping our traps
Buh 2day we don catch u......
D guy above me has make me read his trash. Don't worry am komin 4 u
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by mthy(m): 8:29pm
Abdulazeez99:Nigeria police equivalent to armed robber
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by Partnerbiz: 8:29pm
they will fire this one. He isn't even smart.
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by BCISLTD: 8:29pm
that Officer is so getting fired ..trust me
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by fredagu: 8:29pm
Naija police nd nepa i no knw which one worst pas
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by Osu175(m): 8:30pm
Nigeria police is useless..
I cant imagine I once applied for Nigeria police
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by Yels: 8:30pm
If you see naija police don't look back run 4/40.
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by danchuzzy(m): 8:30pm
Oh Lawd!!!
So this guy went to the police academy, graduated and has since been practicing policing and yet, doesn't have sense
Smh!!!
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by addikt(m): 8:30pm
Thanks bro, you'll surely be refunded with the evidence you provided and he'll never go unpunished! !!....so happy about this ...
I HATE MEN IN BLACK!!!
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by free2ryhme: 8:31pm
make the guy just start to dey look for job
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by mediahubng(m): 8:32pm
Apart From The Epileptic Power Supply, Nigerian Police Is The Second Rot Crippling Our System. Ndi Oshi.
They're All Same. From D Commisioner Down To Dpo. Ole. Shame!!
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by datola: 8:33pm
They will only use this learner as a scapegoat for not being smart enough.
|Re: Man Accuses Policeman Of Extorting N40,000 From Him With Evidence by AheadMarket(m): 8:35pm
Time for transfer don reach for this iidiot
