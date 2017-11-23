₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by Aldebaran(m): 5:55pm
Maggy Anwuli Oputa is a mother-of-seven but her body is ripped, she is a body builder.
Her father Charley Boy, the Area Fada, shared a photo of Maggy at a competition for body builders and wrote:
"Dis my Princess born seven ? children. Still see her belle. The Oputas got fantastical genes."
https://www.instagram.com/p/BbxF5GplP_L/?hl=en
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by 40kobo77: 5:59pm
I am not gay so not interested in them.
Even the one backing the camera,has a man's nyansh.
Nothing to make my thing move here sef.
No Anita Johnson pictures here today?make I look better laps and bweest.
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by sexybbstar(f): 5:59pm
That's nice
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by chily11: 6:05pm
That's supposed to be what
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by DanseMacabre(m): 6:09pm
What hath God wrought!
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by squash47(m): 6:09pm
na for bobrisky nation people
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by nerodenero: 6:09pm
When you sit or touch a lady, the difference is always clear like 7up advert would say. For her, her body would have moved from being soft to being hard like Olumo rock. She's not attractive anymore. Having 7 children is no 'beans' at all. Kudos to her .
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:12pm
40kobo77:
so you mean you wouldnt smash that "supposed" man's nyansh?!
as i've always said, any woman who turns into a baby whale after child birth and stay that way, is her damn fault!!!
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by GraGra247: 6:20pm
Women still dey born 7 children for this modern age?
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by pyyxxaro: 6:32pm
This kin gal kpekus go get small small teeth
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by UbanmeUdie: 6:42pm
She looks so masculine and ugly!
This is a total turn off for me.
Dis one na expired spare tire jare.
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by Houseofglam7(f): 6:47pm
Dafuq
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by Elnino4ladies: 7:04pm
I will pass
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by RaaGhu: 7:28pm
The Oputas get fantastic 'Generator'??
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by olasaad(f): 7:39pm
Even Anthony Joshua body is more sexy than this
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by fergusen(m): 8:56pm
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by martineverest(m): 8:56pm
Is that uriels mother?
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by iamleumas: 8:56pm
Aban
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by J0hnTrevolt(m): 8:57pm
Mtshwww what's up with NL today? Nothing of interest
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:57pm
Not attractive to me, muscular ladies is a no no
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by tintingz(m): 8:58pm
For a mother of 7 to keep that shape?
I applaud her.
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by Addictedtodrugs: 8:58pm
Please save a drug addict
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by phranklyn92(m): 8:59pm
H
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by psalmson001: 8:59pm
asin 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 children with dis kind body................. Chisos is lawd.
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by biggerboyc(m): 9:00pm
What an epic family
She is the son of area father
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by Mrkumareze(m): 9:03pm
Trying to imagine how the kpekus go be now.
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by Gentlesniper(m): 9:05pm
the oputa family of a truth gat weird genes.
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by billyG(m): 9:06pm
Born 7 children 4 amerika in 21st century trump must here this!
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by veacea: 9:10pm
Chisos
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by Antymike: 9:15pm
let's gooo dia
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by shammah1(m): 9:15pm
Re: Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 by Pidginwhisper: 9:17pm
Fantastic gene indeed. With her hard yansh like 2 lumps of amala
