|Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by markode777: 9:08pm On Nov 23
Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has disclosed that she was disrespected by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie when she approached him for a collaboration sometime in the past.
She said Sarkodie snubbed her management team's approach many times without giving reasons.
The female Nigerian singer was on the Starr Chat show on Wednesday and expressed her vexation on how Sarkodie treated her.
She said she was once a big fan of Ghanaian rapper, but has stopped being his fan ever since that event played out which she tagged "unprofessional" attitude.
“I’ve really tried my best to really not go into details but the long and short on why I don’t want to dwell on this is that is super unfair, unprofessional and unkind for international acts or even artistes to have a dealing with anybody and after agreeing to certain things, you don’t come through at all,” she lamented.
“I can count three different countries and three different venues where my team and I had an agreement with the artiste (Sarkodie) in particular and he didn’t come through.
“I don’t want to bring in the feminine and masculine inequality we’re experiencing in the industry and I don’t want to link it to that. I was pained as a person but I’ll say it is almost impossible to promote a project that is supposed to be for two people when the other party isn’t coming through at all, the music pretty much suffers.”
She added that she felt disgraced by Sarkodie's attitude, especially after she tried to reach him on three different shows where he performed
Notwithstanding, She further explained that she is not looking for an apology from the Ghanaian rapper and BET winner, that she is “cool and not bothered at all”.
source: http://www.kingsleyiwu.com.ng/2017/11/nigerian-singer-yemi-alade-reveals-how.html
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by darkenkach(m): 9:12pm On Nov 23
Charlie shut your trash up. Sark is the king in GH.
10 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by Hashimyussufamao(m): 9:13pm On Nov 23
I'm still saying, if i pay 100k for a VIP ticket in an event. I've the right to go the DJ and low the volume when my phone rings.
60 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by Jerrypolo(m): 9:23pm On Nov 23
Who needs Sark when we got Vic O?
9 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by frbona: 9:36pm On Nov 23
Hashimyussufamao:chop knuckle
20 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by dammyd46(m): 9:51pm On Nov 23
every of her songs has the same flow jare everytime charlie. maybe if she changes her kind of flow sark might jump on it....
6 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by Threebear(m): 9:54pm On Nov 23
He's not disrespectful because you're female, but because your contents are wacky .
I'm sure he wouldn't do that to tiwa or omawumi.
17 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by allstarcomic(m): 9:54pm On Nov 23
Hashimyussufamao:
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by Hashimyussufamao(m): 10:15pm On Nov 23
lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by allstarcomic(m): 11:39pm On Nov 23
Please if Your phone rings at 2am when you supppse to be in that moment of dream
Please dont pick. it might be your village people tryna invite you for early Christmas.
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by HashtagMoniker(m): 12:01am
No be any female inequality thing abeg.
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by dushman04: 12:12am
Threebear:
lol, you're talking like sarkodie makes "good" music, I might be wrong here but I believe it might've been few years ago when she was trying to get him for a collab and he didn't take her serious for obvious reasons, if she tries to contact him now, I'm 89% sure he'd jump in asap..........but i might be wrong though
15 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by DONADAMS(m): 1:23am
sarkodie mumu oh...see chance to cream this girl.
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by Rokia2(f): 3:02am
Threebear:
How about he be a man about it and just tell her that he he don't want to do appearances with her.
This is very unprofessional.
10 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by enemmo(f): 5:17am
Yemi please move on jare.
Forward ever, backwards never.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by Khd95(m): 5:20am
darkenkach:then Ghana still dey learn
5 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by Khd95(m): 5:23am
Threebear:
Comot there make I see road
Sarkodie way be like " hshwisjsjsjshhhshsjsjjjssbsbhshqhsyysyuushgshjsagaagasysuhs.....huuuuuhn u know say money no be problem. Kweeeeee"
11 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by femi4: 6:06am
Threebear:seconded
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by Elnino4ladies: 6:33am
Yemi Alade is damn too overrated. She sings rubbish.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by Ghnaija(m): 6:35am
Yemi no vex
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by Vinstel: 7:56am
So he deserves the disrespect he got from Davido and Wizkid after all
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by mexxmoney: 8:08am
Imagine!!! Mama Africa was disgraced in Africa by an African. Just Imagine
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by Neminc: 8:17am
She for just "Knack Am" something for head
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by kay29000(m): 8:18am
I want to hear Sarkodie's side of the story before I judge this case.
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by NwaAmaikpe: 8:19am
If every lady is claiming feminist.
If every woman wants female gender equality,
If every lady says men are scumbags.
Who are the plenty who end up as sidechicks?
Who are the plenty who turn out as babymamas?
Who are the plenty who ask us to send them airtime?
Confused females.
Big ups to Sarkodie
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by Secretgis: 8:19am
wetin u self do
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by Beesluv: 8:20am
Waiting for Sakodie's reply
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by 40kobo77: 8:20am
It pain am.
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by geozone: 8:20am
but that didnt stop you from carrying on now look how strangely successful you are. move on abeg no case to answer here
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by mikool007(m): 8:21am
Heyy sarkodie two det snub pple, what are we not going to see in this life
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by SLIDEwaxie(m): 8:21am
Sako wetin?
Both of u dey craze ni?
With ur yeye and wacko songs. U wan collaborate to sing nonseses abi?
Una no well
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" by Fafabjx: 8:21am
