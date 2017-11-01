Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yemi Alade: "How Sarkodie Disgraced Me 3 Times" (8809 Views)

She said Sarkodie snubbed her management team's approach many times without giving reasons.



The female Nigerian singer was on the Starr Chat show on Wednesday and expressed her vexation on how Sarkodie treated her.



She said she was once a big fan of Ghanaian rapper, but has stopped being his fan ever since that event played out which she tagged "unprofessional" attitude.



“I’ve really tried my best to really not go into details but the long and short on why I don’t want to dwell on this is that is super unfair, unprofessional and unkind for international acts or even artistes to have a dealing with anybody and after agreeing to certain things, you don’t come through at all,” she lamented.



“I can count three different countries and three different venues where my team and I had an agreement with the artiste (Sarkodie) in particular and he didn’t come through.



“I don’t want to bring in the feminine and masculine inequality we’re experiencing in the industry and I don’t want to link it to that. I was pained as a person but I’ll say it is almost impossible to promote a project that is supposed to be for two people when the other party isn’t coming through at all, the music pretty much suffers.”



She added that she felt disgraced by Sarkodie's attitude, especially after she tried to reach him on three different shows where he performed



Notwithstanding, She further explained that she is not looking for an apology from the Ghanaian rapper and BET winner, that she is “cool and not bothered at all”.



Charlie shut your trash up. Sark is the king in GH. 10 Likes

I'm still saying, if i pay 100k for a VIP ticket in an event. I've the right to go the DJ and low the volume when my phone rings. 60 Likes 1 Share

Who needs Sark when we got Vic O? 9 Likes

Hashimyussufamao:

I'm still saying, if i pay 100k for a VIP ticket in an event. I've the right to go the DJ and low the volume when my phone rings. chop knuckle chop knuckle 20 Likes

every of her songs has the same flow jare everytime charlie. maybe if she changes her kind of flow sark might jump on it.... 6 Likes

He's not disrespectful because you're female, but because your contents are wacky .

I'm sure he wouldn't do that to tiwa or omawumi. 17 Likes

Hashimyussufamao:

I'm still saying, if i pay 100k for a VIP ticket in an event. I've the right to go the DJ and low the volume when my phone rings.

lalasticlala mynd44

Please if Your phone rings at 2am when you supppse to be in that moment of dream

Please dont pick. it might be your village people tryna invite you for early Christmas. 4 Likes

No be any female inequality thing abeg. 2 Likes

Threebear:

He's not disrespectful because you're female, but because your contents are wacky .

I'm sure he wouldn't do that to tiwa or omawumi.

lol, you're talking like sarkodie makes "good" music, I might be wrong here but I believe it might've been few years ago when she was trying to get him for a collab and he didn't take her serious for obvious reasons, if she tries to contact him now, I'm 89% sure he'd jump in asap..........but i might be wrong though lol, you're talking like sarkodie makes "good" music, I might be wrong here but I believe it might've been few years ago when she was trying to get him for a collab and he didn't take her serious for obvious reasons, if she tries to contact him now, I'm 89% sure he'd jump in asap..........but i might be wrong though 15 Likes

sarkodie mumu oh...see chance to cream this girl.

Threebear:

He's not disrespectful because you're female, but because your contents are wacky .

I'm sure he wouldn't do that to tiwa or omawumi.

How about he be a man about it and just tell her that he he don't want to do appearances with her.



This is very unprofessional. How about he be a man about it and just tell her that he he don't want to do appearances with her.This is very unprofessional. 10 Likes

Yemi please move on jare.



Forward ever, backwards never. 1 Like 1 Share

darkenkach:

Charlie shut your trash up. Sark is the king in GH. then Ghana still dey learn



then Ghana still dey learn 5 Likes

Threebear:

He's not disrespectful because you're female, but because your contents are wacky .

I'm sure he wouldn't do that to tiwa or omawumi.

Comot there make I see road



Sarkodie way be like " hshwisjsjsjshhhshsjsjjjssbsbhshqhsyysyuushgshjsagaagasysuhs.....huuuuuhn u know say money no be problem. Kweeeeee" Comot there make I see roadSarkodie way be like " hshwisjsjsjshhhshsjsjjjssbsbhshqhsyysyuushgshjsagaagasysuhs.....huuuuuhn u know say money no be problem. Kweeeeee" 11 Likes

Threebear:

He's not disrespectful because you're female, but because your contents are wacky .

I'm sure he wouldn't do that to tiwa or omawumi. seconded seconded

Yemi Alade is damn too overrated. She sings rubbish. 7 Likes 1 Share

Yemi no vex 1 Like

So he deserves the disrespect he got from Davido and Wizkid after all 4 Likes

Imagine!!! Mama Africa was disgraced in Africa by an African. Just Imagine 1 Like

She for just "Knack Am" something for head 2 Likes

I want to hear Sarkodie's side of the story before I judge this case. 1 Like





If every lady is claiming feminist.

If every woman wants female gender equality,



If every lady says men are scumbags.



Who are the plenty who end up as sidechicks?

Who are the plenty who turn out as babymamas?

Who are the plenty who ask us to send them airtime?



Confused females.

Big ups to Sarkodie If every lady is claiming feminist.If every woman wants female gender equality,If every lady says men are scumbags.Who are the plenty who end up as sidechicks?Who are the plenty who turn out as babymamas?Who are the plenty who ask us to send them airtime?Confused females.Big ups to Sarkodie 6 Likes 1 Share

wetin u self do

Waiting for Sakodie's reply 1 Like

It pain am.

but that didnt stop you from carrying on now look how strangely successful you are. move on abeg no case to answer here 1 Like

Heyy sarkodie two det snub pple, what are we not going to see in this life