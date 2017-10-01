Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple (5945 Views)

Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" / Daddy Freeze: Pastor Ready To Cast Out 50 Demons From OAP Out Of The 52 / Freeze: "Pastor Adeboye's 2016 Prophecies Are Vague"

Daddy is not here to Freeze!lol.. Daddy Freeze is not giving up his #freethesheeple movement, infact the more Pastors preach the more he picks their words against them..



This time its Pastor Adeboye of Redeem Church who had earlier said that Curse will follow anyone who doesn't pay tithe, however this time during a mid-week service he said the only reason he takes offering is to remove people from Poverty.



He said;

'The only reason we take offering at all is because, that's the only way to get you out of poverty'.



This is the part that Resurrected Freeze's anger and other well Meaning Nigerians, he shared the video and lambast him heavily, saying the preaching is False. see below!



This is the kind of false preaching that probably plunged us into poverty in the first place! ~FRZ

-

#FreeTheSheeple

Watch the Video here:

https://twitter.com/DaddyFRZ/status/933786758789189632



or here



Daddy Freeze, na yah money??

Yah mouth go freeze one day the way you're going.



FTC!!! 4 Likes 3 Shares

Reactions

fix your broken home freeze.. 4 Likes

OkAy

Poverty Libration Ministry int. inc. worldwide. 8 Likes

So church done turn MMM. But this 1 we no how to reach the owner but fear of God no go allow u challenge daddy GO. the God I know will not ask for money to bless his children in return... 22 Likes 1 Share

the guy is confused

But on a serious note,why is freeze so pained about the whole issue



Let him kuku open a tithe free church or sheeple centre make we rest..... Everyone can't be wise neither can everyone be stupid 3 Likes

make unna free my data

Children of God do all with faith. 1 Like

how u going to free poor people from poverty by collecting d little they have from them?



If that's d case we should all be collecting from beggars and widows around us. No? Ooops I garrit pastor Adeboye is a special messenger from God whose purpose ND calling is to stand as a Special money doubling schemer for God. how u going to free poor people from poverty by collecting d little they have from them?If that's d case we should all be collecting from beggars and widows around us. No? Ooops I garritpastor Adeboye is a special messenger from God whose purpose ND calling is to stand as a Special money doubling schemer for God. 13 Likes 3 Shares

OBIGS:

So church done turn MMM. But this 1 we no how to reach the owner but fear of God no go allow u challenge daddy GO. the God I know will not ask for money to bless his children in return... The one wey I bold. Na lack of fear of God make people dey side with their GOs. If better fear of God catch them na freeze side dem go dey.



Those sheeples na rebels dem be. God help us. The one wey I bold. Na lack of fear of God make people dey side with their GOs. If better fear of God catch them na freeze side dem go dey.Those sheeples na rebels dem be. God help us. 6 Likes 1 Share

God bless you, Freeze. The Bible talked about people like Adeboye:



In their greed they will make up clever lies to get hold of your money. But God condemned them long ago, and their destruction will not be delayed. (2 Peter 2:3) 27 Likes 1 Share









The carnal mind will NEVER understand the things of the spirit and neither will it profit him.





Full stop! The carnal mind will NEVER understand the things of the spirit and neither will it profit him.Full stop!

Instead of construction companies and residential buildings everywhere, they use much of the offering to construct a church which is just a 5 mins walk separated from each other



If you want to free people from poverty how about providing affordable quality education. How much is the tuition fees of Redeemers University can the poor go there?

You take my offering to save me from poverty?

Such a whack teaching!



I've said it before.





Any person who depletes his savings to pay tithe in order to be wealthy is no different from the fool who set his house ablaze during the cold just to generate warmth. You take my offering to save me from poverty?Such a whack teaching!I've said it before.Any person who depletes his savings to pay tithe in order to be wealthy is no different from the fool who set his house ablaze during the cold just to generate warmth. 11 Likes 3 Shares

Vj

This guy thrives on attention, just deny him that & he'll keep shut

Adeboye and oyedipo are criminals and thieves 5 Likes

Iseoluwani:

fix your broken home freeze..





Na u break e home bah? Na u break e home bah? 4 Likes

hahahah

Anyone who takes this gentleman seriously is unfortunate.



I proudly and would proudly pay my tithe to my church. Forever.



If you like and i speak to all these nairalanders, the lagoon is always available for you and your families to jump into.

Gbam

Tithing issue is becoming stale

Luke 6:38 38 Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again.

yfufkfofps:

Seunooooohhhh Seunooooohhhh 1 Like

I am a living testimony

Imagine the boldness



Read acts 2;44-45 the watch your pastor



If you still think people like adeboye are doing the right thing then am sorry for you



They claim they can recieve tithe because they are the Levites but they own properties



Levites own nothing I mean nothing



Once you have a property to your name you are not entitled to tithe and offering 5 Likes