|Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by GibsonB(m): 6:21am
So the reason why we pay Offerings, is not because we want to make heaven in the first place, its just to be rich, Hmm, Anyway today is not for Ebiwali. Straight to the point.
Daddy is not here to Freeze!lol.. Daddy Freeze is not giving up his #freethesheeple movement, infact the more Pastors preach the more he picks their words against them..
This time its Pastor Adeboye of Redeem Church who had earlier said that Curse will follow anyone who doesn't pay tithe, however this time during a mid-week service he said the only reason he takes offering is to remove people from Poverty.
He said;
'The only reason we take offering at all is because, that's the only way to get you out of poverty'.
This is the part that Resurrected Freeze's anger and other well Meaning Nigerians, he shared the video and lambast him heavily, saying the preaching is False. see below!
This is the kind of false preaching that probably plunged us into poverty in the first place! ~FRZ
Watch the Video here:
https://twitter.com/DaddyFRZ/status/933786758789189632
or here
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/freeze-lambast-pastor-adeboye-for.html
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by jidemoh: 6:25am
Daddy Freeze, na yah money??
Yah mouth go freeze one day the way you're going.
FTC!!!
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by GibsonB(m): 6:28am
Reactions
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by Iseoluwani: 6:42am
fix your broken home freeze..
4 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by LilSmith55(m): 6:42am
OkAy
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by Greyworld: 6:44am
Poverty Libration Ministry int. inc. worldwide.
8 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by OBIGS: 6:45am
So church done turn MMM. But this 1 we no how to reach the owner but fear of God no go allow u challenge daddy GO. the God I know will not ask for money to bless his children in return...
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by ipobarecriminals: 6:56am
the guy is confused
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by elsse(m): 6:58am
But on a serious note,why is freeze so pained about the whole issue
Let him kuku open a tithe free church or sheeple centre make we rest..... Everyone can't be wise neither can everyone be stupid
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by Secretgis: 6:58am
make unna free my data
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by hisgrace090: 7:19am
Children of God do all with faith.
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by LuvU2(f): 7:30am
how u going to free poor people from poverty by collecting d little they have from them?
If that's d case we should all be collecting from beggars and widows around us. No? Ooops I garrit pastor Adeboye is a special messenger from God whose purpose ND calling is to stand as a Special money doubling schemer for God.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by Slaveman343: 7:41am
OBIGS:The one wey I bold. Na lack of fear of God make people dey side with their GOs. If better fear of God catch them na freeze side dem go dey.
Those sheeples na rebels dem be. God help us.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by BluntBoy(m): 7:43am
God bless you, Freeze. The Bible talked about people like Adeboye:
In their greed they will make up clever lies to get hold of your money. But God condemned them long ago, and their destruction will not be delayed. (2 Peter 2:3)
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by UbanmeUdie: 9:57am
The carnal mind will NEVER understand the things of the spirit and neither will it profit him.
Full stop!
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by FitnessDoctor: 10:57am
Instead of construction companies and residential buildings everywhere, they use much of the offering to construct a church which is just a 5 mins walk separated from each other
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by NwaAmaikpe: 12:05pm
You take my offering to save me from poverty?
Such a whack teaching!
I've said it before.
Any person who depletes his savings to pay tithe in order to be wealthy is no different from the fool who set his house ablaze during the cold just to generate warmth.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by northvietnam(m): 12:05pm
Vj
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by GMarhoh9(m): 12:06pm
This guy thrives on attention, just deny him that & he'll keep shut
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by TANTUMERGO007: 12:06pm
Adeboye and oyedipo are criminals and thieves
5 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by sniperr007: 12:06pm
Iseoluwani:
Na u break e home bah?
4 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by positivelord: 12:06pm
hahahah
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by deebrain(m): 12:06pm
Anyone who takes this gentleman seriously is unfortunate.
I proudly and would proudly pay my tithe to my church. Forever.
If you like and i speak to all these nairalanders, the lagoon is always available for you and your families to jump into.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by massinola(m): 12:07pm
Gbam
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by Sunnycliff(m): 12:08pm
Tithing issue is becoming stale
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by PointZerom: 12:08pm
Luke 6:38 38 Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by massinola(m): 12:08pm
yfufkfofps:Seunooooohhhh
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by ovieigho(m): 12:09pm
I am a living testimony
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by mrvitalis(m): 12:09pm
Imagine the boldness
Read acts 2;44-45 the watch your pastor
If you still think people like adeboye are doing the right thing then am sorry for you
They claim they can recieve tithe because they are the Levites but they own properties
Levites own nothing I mean nothing
Once you have a property to your name you are not entitled to tithe and offering
5 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze: Pastor Adeboye's False Preaching Leads To Poverty. #FreeTheSheeple by rattlesnake(m): 12:09pm
freeze how a 'sinner' started a powerful revolution
2 Likes
