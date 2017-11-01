₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 5:32pm
A fierce fire incident occurred at the popular Njaba Bridge along Umuaka-Okwudor road in Imo State. According to report,a petrol tanker with gas collided with an 18 seaters bus going to Orlu.They were razed by fire,killing at least thirty persons.Prince Ikem Obioma wrote
He wrote...
"It was a Black Friday as more than thirty persons died in an incident between tanker with gas and 18 seaters bus going to orlu, they were burnt beyond recognition as only a woman survived."
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/petrol-tanker-and-18-seater-bus-collide.html?m=1
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by biacan(f): 5:33pm
Rip to the dead and to the woman that survive go for special thanksgiving on Sunday
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by FunkyAlhaji2015(m): 5:34pm
My deep thoughts and prayers goes to the families and friends of those who lost their loved ones in that tragic incidence. May God grant them the fortitude to bear their loss.
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 5:36pm
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 5:37pm
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 5:40pm
Ah!
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 5:47pm
Tragic
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by kikake: 5:47pm
RIP.
No good News, no progress, no development news, related to Orlu in six years. So so bad news. Google it. Only Orlu Road, Owerri you see regarding activity in Imo state.
A governor declared war, total war, against Orlu since 2012.
This Njaba bridge and the road should have been completed if they are in Okorocha's new hometown Owerri
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by afbstrategies: 6:50pm
Sad
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by mikeycharles(m): 6:51pm
I just wished it colided into the government house and killed that cockroach
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 6:51pm
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by kay29000(m): 6:52pm
Sad. Fire is so dangerous and can kill/disfigure in seconds.
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by castrol180(m): 6:52pm
this is a bad inferno...May God help us all and grant the deads RIP
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by Wishaky(f): 6:52pm
Lord have mercy on us all.
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by Dalyricz(m): 6:52pm
Oh my God, this is too graphic.
lord Hav ur protection over us in this ember months
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by omooba969: 6:53pm
Haaa! in November.
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by aji4so(m): 6:53pm
Jeeeezz!!!
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by OkpekeBeauty: 6:53pm
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by HolyHero: 6:53pm
May God save us and our family for ember month tragedy
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by aziaka111(m): 6:54pm
Satan is a liar,me and my family and all d nairalanders will see 2018 in Jesus name
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 6:54pm
So sad. RIP
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:54pm
Black Friday indeed
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by Abbeysunday(m): 6:55pm
So sad......See as human being burn like bushmeat....This life is really shirt like knicker
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by owem19: 6:55pm
May God grant the families fortitude to bear their loss ijn.so sad
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by kelexray(m): 6:55pm
OMA she oooh lord have mercy
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by kingzjay(m): 6:55pm
May God guide our footsteps never to be at the wrong place at the right time.
This is so tragic. May God rest their souls.
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by deco22(m): 6:55pm
I don't know which type of spirit makes me click on this type of thread... curiosity sha,now I am finding it difficult to eat,mtcheww
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by Uyi168(m): 6:56pm
what are we even fighting and struggling for in this life self..one moment,u are healthy and balling,the other minute,u are gone..so sad..rip to d deads..
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by omooba969: 6:56pm
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by Gentle888: 6:56pm
RIP beloves
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by Nbote(m): 6:56pm
Oh stop lamenting and crying foul... D same Orlu Udenwa and den Ohakim concentrated on abi.. D same Orlu where Udenwa in particular sited everything his govt remembered to do abi??
|Re: Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 6:57pm
Father Lord I thank you for your grace n gift of life upon me n my family many go out but don't return....... may their soul rest in peace
