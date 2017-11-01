Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Petrol Tanker And A Bus Collide In Orlu Imo, 30 People Killed (Graphic Photos) (3058 Views)

Tanker & Commercial Bus Collide In Lokoja, 10 Dead, 6 Injured (Graphic Pics) / Tanker And Bus Collide In Ife, Passengers Burnt To Death (Graphic Photos) / Car Somersaults In Obadare, Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He wrote...

"It was a Black Friday as more than thirty persons died in an incident between tanker with gas and 18 seaters bus going to orlu, they were burnt beyond recognition as only a woman survived."





Source: A fierce fire incident occurred at the popular Njaba Bridge along Umuaka-Okwudor road in Imo State. According to report,a petrol tanker with gas collided with an 18 seaters bus going to Orlu.They were razed by fire,killing at least thirty persons.Prince Ikem Obioma wroteHe wrote..."It was a Black Friday as more than thirty persons died in an incident between tanker with gas and 18 seaters bus going to orlu, they were burnt beyond recognition as only a woman survived."Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/petrol-tanker-and-18-seater-bus-collide.html?m=1

Rip to the dead and to the woman that survive go for special thanksgiving on Sunday

My deep thoughts and prayers goes to the families and friends of those who lost their loved ones in that tragic incidence. May God grant them the fortitude to bear their loss. 3 Likes

stephenduru:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/petrol-tanker-and-18-seater-bus-collide.html?m=1 more more

Ah!

Tragic

stephenduru:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/petrol-tanker-and-18-seater-bus-collide.html?m=1



RIP.



No good News, no progress, no development news, related to Orlu in six years. So so bad news. Google it. Only Orlu Road, Owerri you see regarding activity in Imo state.





A governor declared war, total war, against Orlu since 2012.

This Njaba bridge and the road should have been completed if they are in Okorocha's new hometown Owerri RIP.No good News, no progress, no development news, related to Orlu in six years. So so bad news. Google it. Only Orlu Road, Owerri you see regarding activity in Imo state.A governor declared war, total war, against Orlu since 2012.This Njaba bridge and the road should have been completed if they are in Okorocha's new hometown Owerri

Sad 1 Like

I just wished it colided into the government house and killed that cockroach

Sad. Fire is so dangerous and can kill/disfigure in seconds.

this is a bad inferno...May God help us all and grant the deads RIP

Lord have mercy on us all.

Oh my God, this is too graphic.



lord Hav ur protection over us in this ember months

in November. Haaa!in November.

Jeeeezz!!!

10 Most Effective Methods On How To Lose Belly Fat.







READ ABOUT IT HERE

May God save us and our family for ember month tragedy

Satan is a liar,me and my family and all d nairalanders will see 2018 in Jesus name 2 Likes

So sad. RIP

Black Friday indeed

So sad......See as human being burn like bushmeat....This life is really shirt like knicker

May God grant the families fortitude to bear their loss ijn.so sad

OMA she oooh lord have mercy

May God guide our footsteps never to be at the wrong place at the right time.



This is so tragic. May God rest their souls.

I don't know which type of spirit makes me click on this type of thread... curiosity sha,now I am finding it difficult to eat,mtcheww

what are we even fighting and struggling for in this life self..one moment,u are healthy and balling,the other minute,u are gone..so sad..rip to d deads.. 1 Like

mikeycharles:

I just wished it colided into the government house and killed that cockroach 1 Like

RIP beloves

kikake:







RIP.



No good News, no progress, no development news, related to Orlu in six years. So so bad news. Google it. Only Orlu Road, Owerri you see regarding activity in Imo state.





A governor declared war, total war, against Orlu since 2012.

This Njaba bridge and the road should have been completed if they are in Okorocha's new hometown Owerri



Oh stop lamenting and crying foul... D same Orlu Udenwa and den Ohakim concentrated on abi.. D same Orlu where Udenwa in particular sited everything his govt remembered to do abi?? Oh stop lamenting and crying foul... D same Orlu Udenwa and den Ohakim concentrated on abi.. D same Orlu where Udenwa in particular sited everything his govt remembered to do abi??