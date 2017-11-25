₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by SmallSimba: 6:22pm On Nov 24
Goldalyne Kakuya beat over 1,000,000 (million) other pupils to emerge the best student in the Kenya Certificate Of Primary Education. The Exam which is held on the 8th Year of primary school, was held just over three weeks ago.
The Girl just met the president. And if you watch the interview, you'll see sh is sharp. @lalasticala please put on the front page so that parents with similar children can be encouraged.
See her being interviewed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLJDy9JsTqU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t34ZajQXcYA
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by SmallSimba: 6:27pm On Nov 24
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 6:39pm On Nov 24
God of albino can still do wonders for u say Amen
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by SmallSimba: 7:36pm On Nov 24
Amen
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Mologi(m): 8:22pm On Nov 24
Beta pikin....
The papa must be proud!!!
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by miraokocha(f): 8:48pm On Nov 24
All these Igbo people will claim this one now.
Na Kenya
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Dalyricz(m): 10:08pm On Nov 24
I think the father too is albino, is he not the one showing in the 1st and 2nd pic?
congrats to the little damsel.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Flashh: 10:08pm On Nov 24
That moment when some Nairalanders start claiming abino as theirs with his/her achievement.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 10:08pm On Nov 24
miraokocha:
Can we suspend the tribal warfare...just for one thread? Please?
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by miteolu(m): 10:09pm On Nov 24
14 years pupil in Primary school?
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:09pm On Nov 24
Who even created Albinos?
I strongly believe no albino will go to heaven
Because they were not created in the image of my father.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by hobermener: 10:10pm On Nov 24
Africans with low self esteem. Anything white, even albino.
See as the president day smile like say e day with white kid.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by ezana1(m): 10:10pm On Nov 24
Cool
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by sKeetz(m): 10:11pm On Nov 24
princechurchill:
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 10:12pm On Nov 24
miraokocha:
She is from Anambra mind you!
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by devigblegble: 10:12pm On Nov 24
Came to read comments only walahi
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:12pm On Nov 24
A woman was Breastfeeding her son in her shop,
Another lady passing by said, "he sucks just like his father!"
we are still separating the fight......since 3pm
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by aji4so(m): 10:13pm On Nov 24
way to go kiddo... #nice one
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by aspirebig: 10:13pm On Nov 24
14 yrs still in primary school. ..abi na me no see am well. .
Even in those days na straight class 2 or 3 be that in secondary school. ..
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:13pm On Nov 24
Omo Obatala
God bless you!
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 10:13pm On Nov 24
NwaAmaikpe:
Samsung
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by ScotFree: 10:14pm On Nov 24
OP, why the tag 'Albino'? Aren't they normal people. If she was not an Albino, would you have said '14 years old normal girl tops kenya's...' ?
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by danvon: 10:14pm On Nov 24
Gosh naija Kenya close connection
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by ottohan: 10:14pm On Nov 24
LOL
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by guiddoti: 10:15pm On Nov 24
miraokocha:hahaha no albinos in Igbo land naw apart ladies growing 'small-small' bears.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 10:15pm On Nov 24
thought been an albino affects the brain
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by ComradeTonaldo: 10:16pm On Nov 24
Is that not Amara from IMO? I know her na. how is she now a Kenyan? �����
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by meforyou1(m): 10:17pm On Nov 24
miraokocha:btw igbo and yoruba, who claims that which is not theirs? I have plenty proof o
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Sexytemi(f): 10:17pm On Nov 24
Congrats girl...Albino with brain.
miraokocha:
Why is you wucked ehn. do you want them to come for your head ni...awon claimers
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Stevengerd(m): 10:18pm On Nov 24
Lol, At age 14, i was in my Final year in high school.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Metrobaba(m): 10:18pm On Nov 24
I Love People Who Are Intelligent
|Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 10:20pm On Nov 24
NwaAmaikpe:mad man at it again. kudos u don make am like that. werey
