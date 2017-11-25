₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,100 members, 3,932,284 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 12:12 AM

14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) (9488 Views)

Bride Writing Her Exams In Benue State University On Her Wedding Day (Photos) / Nigerian Law School Expels A Student Few Days To His Bar Final Exams (Photo) / UNIPORT Ladies Celebrate Their Graduation Wearing Customized Tops (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by SmallSimba: 6:22pm On Nov 24
Goldalyne Kakuya beat over 1,000,000 (million) other pupils to emerge the best student in the Kenya Certificate Of Primary Education. The Exam which is held on the 8th Year of primary school, was held just over three weeks ago.

The Girl just met the president. And if you watch the interview, you'll see sh is sharp. @lalasticala please put on the front page so that parents with similar children can be encouraged.







See her being interviewed


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLJDy9JsTqU shocked


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t34ZajQXcYA shocked

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by SmallSimba: 6:27pm On Nov 24




5 Likes 1 Share

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 6:39pm On Nov 24
God of albino can still do wonders for u say Amen

9 Likes

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by SmallSimba: 7:36pm On Nov 24
Amen
Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Mologi(m): 8:22pm On Nov 24
Beta pikin....


The papa must be proud!!!

8 Likes

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by miraokocha(f): 8:48pm On Nov 24
All these Igbo people will claim this one now.

Na Kenya

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Dalyricz(m): 10:08pm On Nov 24
I think the father too is albino, is he not the one showing in the 1st and 2nd pic?

congrats to the little damsel.









Pls check my signature. let's do business biko
Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Flashh: 10:08pm On Nov 24
That moment when some Nairalanders start claiming abino as theirs with his/her achievement. cheesy grin

1 Like

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 10:08pm On Nov 24
miraokocha:
All these Igbo people will claim this one now.

Na Kenya

Can we suspend the tribal warfare...just for one thread? Please?

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by miteolu(m): 10:09pm On Nov 24
14 years pupil in Primary school?
Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:09pm On Nov 24
shocked


Who even created Albinos?

I strongly believe no albino will go to heaven
Because they were not created in the image of my father.
Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by hobermener: 10:10pm On Nov 24
Africans with low self esteem. Anything white, even albino. grin grin
See as the president day smile like say e day with white kid. sad
Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by ezana1(m): 10:10pm On Nov 24
Cool

1 Like

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by sKeetz(m): 10:11pm On Nov 24
princechurchill:
God of albino can still do wonders for u say Amen

2 Likes

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 10:12pm On Nov 24
miraokocha:
All these Igbo people will claim this one now.

Na Kenya


grin grin grin

She is from Anambra mind you!

1 Like

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by devigblegble: 10:12pm On Nov 24
Came to read comments only walahi
Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:12pm On Nov 24


A woman was Breastfeeding her son in her shop,

Another lady passing by said, "he sucks just like his father!"









we are still separating the fight......since 3pm undecided



2 Likes

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by aji4so(m): 10:13pm On Nov 24
way to go kiddo... #nice one
Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by aspirebig: 10:13pm On Nov 24
14 yrs still in primary school. ..abi na me no see am well. .

Even in those days na straight class 2 or 3 be that in secondary school. ..

1 Like

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:13pm On Nov 24
Omo Obatala
God bless you!

Check my signature
Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 10:13pm On Nov 24
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Will Albinos go to heaven?
I still don't know who created them.



Samsung

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by ScotFree: 10:14pm On Nov 24
OP, why the tag 'Albino'? Aren't they normal people. If she was not an Albino, would you have said '14 years old normal girl tops kenya's...' ?
 angry

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by danvon: 10:14pm On Nov 24
Gosh naija Kenya close connection

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by ottohan: 10:14pm On Nov 24
LOL
Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by guiddoti: 10:15pm On Nov 24
miraokocha:
All these Igbo people will claim this one now.

Na Kenya
hahaha no albinos in Igbo land naw apart ladies growing 'small-small' bears.

1 Like

Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 10:15pm On Nov 24
thought been an albino affects the brain
Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by ComradeTonaldo: 10:16pm On Nov 24
Is that not Amara from IMO? I know her na. how is she now a Kenyan? �����
Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by meforyou1(m): 10:17pm On Nov 24
miraokocha:
All these Igbo people will claim this one now.

Na Kenya
btw igbo and yoruba, who claims that which is not theirs? I have plenty proof o
Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Sexytemi(f): 10:17pm On Nov 24
Congrats girl...Albino with brain.

miraokocha:
All these Igbo people will claim this one now.

Na Kenya

Why is you wucked ehncheesygringringrin. do you want them to come for your head nigringringrin...awon claimersgringringrin
Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Stevengerd(m): 10:18pm On Nov 24
Lol, At age 14, i was in my Final year in high school.
Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by Metrobaba(m): 10:18pm On Nov 24
I Love People Who Are Intelligent
Re: 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 10:20pm On Nov 24
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Who even created Albinos?

I strongly believe no albino will go to heaven
Because they were not created in the image of my father.
mad man at it again. kudos u don make am like that. werey

(0) (1) (Reply)

Edo State University,iyamo / Nairaland Interschool Debate 3rd Edition: Third Place Winner: LASU / Photo:see What Dasuki Caused 400L Unilorin Statistics Students!

Viewing this topic: AnonyNymous(m), mubeela(m), lovelygurl(f), xnsandrxns, lade007(m), yunnyp(m), talentedwizzy(m), Ironi, miraokocha(f), 2muchmoni1(m), realoscar84(m), kstyle2(m), Drlilprinz(m), BBMotors(m), Dhotseal(m), tossie101(f), neetahRay(f), Lagoscooldude, SalamRushdie and 30 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.