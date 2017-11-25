Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 14-Year-Old Albino Girl Tops Kenya's Primary Exams, Meets The President (Photos) (9488 Views)

The Girl just met the president. And if you watch the interview, you'll see sh is sharp. @lalasticala please put on the front page so that parents with similar children can be encouraged.















See her being interviewed





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLJDy9JsTqU





5 Likes 1 Share

God of albino can still do wonders for u say Amen 9 Likes

Amen

Beta pikin....





The papa must be proud!!! 8 Likes

All these Igbo people will claim this one now.



Na Kenya 11 Likes 1 Share

I think the father too is albino, is he not the one showing in the 1st and 2nd pic?



congrats to the little damsel.



















That moment when some Nairalanders start claiming abino as theirs with his/her achievement. 1 Like

miraokocha:

All these Igbo people will claim this one now.



Na Kenya

Can we suspend the tribal warfare...just for one thread? Please? Can we suspend the tribal warfare...just for one thread? Please? 17 Likes 2 Shares

14 years pupil in Primary school?







Who even created Albinos?



I strongly believe no albino will go to heaven

Because they were not created in the image of my father. Who even created Albinos?I strongly believe no albino will go to heavenBecause they were not created in the image of my father.



See as the president day smile like say e day with white kid. Africans with low self esteem. Anything white, even albino.See as the president day smile like say e day with white kid.

Cool 1 Like

princechurchill:

God of albino can still do wonders for u say Amen 2 Likes

miraokocha:

All these Igbo people will claim this one now.



Na Kenya







She is from Anambra mind you! She is from Anambra mind you! 1 Like

Came to read comments only walahi





2 Likes

way to go kiddo... #nice one

14 yrs still in primary school. ..abi na me no see am well. .



Even in those days na straight class 2 or 3 be that in secondary school. .. 1 Like

Omo Obatala

God bless you!



NwaAmaikpe:







Will Albinos go to heaven?

I still don't know who created them.





Samsung Samsung 1 Like 1 Share

OP, why the tag 'Albino'? Aren't they normal people. If she was not an Albino, would you have said '14 years old normal girl tops kenya's...' ?

4 Likes 2 Shares

Gosh naija Kenya close connection

LOL

miraokocha:

All these Igbo people will claim this one now.



Na Kenya hahaha no albinos in Igbo land naw apart ladies growing 'small-small' bears. hahaha no albinos in Igbo land naw apart ladies growing 'small-small' bears. 1 Like

thought been an albino affects the brain

Is that not Amara from IMO? I know her na. how is she now a Kenyan? �����

miraokocha:

All these Igbo people will claim this one now.



Na Kenya btw igbo and yoruba, who claims that which is not theirs? I have plenty proof o btw igbo and yoruba, who claims that which is not theirs? I have plenty proof o





miraokocha:

All these Igbo people will claim this one now.



Na Kenya

Why is you wucked ehn . do you want them to come for your head ni ...awon claimers Congrats girl...Albino with brain.Why is you wucked ehn. do you want them to come for your head ni...awon claimers

Lol, At age 14, i was in my Final year in high school.

I Love People Who Are Intelligent