|Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by onoikenna: 8:35pm On Nov 24
A corpse of a student from agric education ATBU BAUCHI was found hanging up on a tree in an early hours of today.It is unclear what made him commit suicide.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/atbu-student-commits-suicidephotos.html?m=1
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by LUGBE: 8:36pm On Nov 24
More details
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by DOUBLEWAHALA: 9:22pm On Nov 24
mods please help op correct that his headline
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by ashkenking: 9:24pm On Nov 24
Na d school commit d suicide
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by idkAttitude(m): 11:16pm On Nov 24
Chisos
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by Sirgay: 11:17pm On Nov 24
I've heard about the school, it's read and pass, no bribing, no cheating, if caught with an empty paper in a test you are going home.
I heard a lecturer gave his wife C.O, a prof son was withdrawn. The school deny the past vc's son admission despite passing jamb.
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by psychologist(m): 11:17pm On Nov 24
The movie the three idiots comes to mind
Rip to the dead
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by SirdeKay: 11:17pm On Nov 24
The rate at which people are committing suicide these days is becoming alarming.
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by phemmybernabeu(m): 11:17pm On Nov 24
Hmmmm Nawa o
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by Olafdan(m): 11:17pm On Nov 24
OMG
.
.
.
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by Spar7tan(m): 11:17pm On Nov 24
Ifibu ni enikeni ti afiko si ori igi. No matter what, suicide isn't the option.
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by Boole3: 11:17pm On Nov 24
omg!... when? I'm in the school and I've not heard 'bout it yet
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by DoubleObee(m): 11:17pm On Nov 24
Life don tire this Nothingner.
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by darkenkach(m): 11:17pm On Nov 24
Such a brave heart
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by MasViews: 11:18pm On Nov 24
DoubleObee:
Sense doesn't exist in the dictionary of this Southerner
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by daben1(m): 11:18pm On Nov 24
Are we in india...?
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by johnstar(m): 11:18pm On Nov 24
Na wao
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by Earthquake1: 11:19pm On Nov 24
They should check well o, nowadays murder is now being disguised as suicide.
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by jiinxed: 11:20pm On Nov 24
Buhari brother, you will get no pity from me. Good riddance
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by danvon: 11:20pm On Nov 24
Please translate those alashala stuff
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by liberalsinnerx: 11:20pm On Nov 24
Blame it on Afonjas. Igbos wants this country ended for all these suffering to stop, afonjas say no...natural wicked things, suffering other tribes!
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by Macgreat(m): 11:21pm On Nov 24
Boko person. . .
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by pol23: 11:21pm On Nov 24
Chai...
Wasted...
Somewhere in Oyo State someone has been searching for this human body parts.
Why waste yourself when you can be useful for someone for ritual.
Coward...everybody has problem.
Sometimes I think of my heavy problem and I just laugh,because God liveth ...there's always a reason to smile...
Many people has been through more crazy times and now they're living happily...
Don't be a coward...fight.
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by Nonnyflex(m): 11:23pm On Nov 24
I wanted to blame buhari but Lai Mohammed stopped me... Honestly thats a stupid thing to do and nothing justifies it. ..
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by ariklawani(f): 11:25pm On Nov 24
Depression Everywhere....Suicide not the Solution. it's an Abomination
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by BoiCute(m): 11:25pm On Nov 24
Allah ya jikan sa but he did'nt have to take his life tho.
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by dirtydiva(m): 11:26pm On Nov 24
onoikenna:who knows what dey gave him as GPA. that kind thing fit kill if you no handle am well
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by ojinuocheibi(m): 11:26pm On Nov 24
liberalsinnerx:fooolishness is a trait in you generation.
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by Quality20(m): 11:27pm On Nov 24
any person who kills himself with a particular means will in d hear after b killing him/herself continuously with it- he /she will die n wake n continue the cycle. Any person can confirm this from a reputable Islamic scholar
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by Tender1(m): 11:30pm On Nov 24
ALMOST DID SAME AT 100 LEVEL IN AAU EKPOMA... I'M A STUDENT OF ECONOMICS, ASK OF OSHOMA... REASON WAS I WAS FRUSTRATED WITH LOW CGPA, I'M A SITUATION OF WHICH I ORGANIZED TUTORIALS AND I WROTE WELL IN ALL EXAM... ONLY TO COME AND BE SEEING DDDDDCCCCC THE NEXT SESSION... IT TOOK DESTINY TO PERFECT EVERYTHING.... NOTHING IS OVER UNTIL ONE IS DEAD... R. I. P.... BEST WAY TO USELESS SOMEONE THAT'S DOING WELL IS TO GIVE THE THE WORST UNEXPECTED RESULTS TO ALL HIS GOOD WORKS... FAIL AND KILL HIS ZEAL.... EKPOMA MARKING METHOD BAD I MEAN VERY BAD, LECTURER NO GET TIME TO EVEN READ AM... SAVE THE LIFE OF OUR YOUTH
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by stieyven(m): 11:32pm On Nov 24
idkAttitude:DO NOT TAKE THE NAME OF THE LORD IN VAIN. Exodus 20 :7
|Re: Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic by TheLogicalMind: 11:32pm On Nov 24
Well, at least he wasn't wearing a suicide vest...
Does he still qualify for 72 virgins?
