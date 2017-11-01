Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Abubakar Tafewa University Student Commits Suicide, Corpse Hangs On Tree.Graphic (5143 Views)

Source: A corpse of a student from agric education ATBU BAUCHI was found hanging up on a tree in an early hours of today.It is unclear what made him commit suicide.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/atbu-student-commits-suicidephotos.html?m=1

mods please help op correct that his headline

Na d school commit d suicide

I've heard about the school, it's read and pass, no bribing, no cheating, if caught with an empty paper in a test you are going home.



I heard a lecturer gave his wife C.O, a prof son was withdrawn. The school deny the past vc's son admission despite passing jamb. 5 Likes

The movie the three idiots comes to mind







Rip to the dead 7 Likes 1 Share

The rate at which people are committing suicide these days is becoming alarming. 1 Like 1 Share

Ifibu ni enikeni ti afiko si ori igi. No matter what, suicide isn't the option.

omg!... when? I'm in the school and I've not heard 'bout it yet

Life don tire this Nothingner. 1 Like

Such a brave heart 3 Likes

Are we in india...?

Na wao

They should check well o, nowadays murder is now being disguised as suicide. 2 Likes

Buhari brother, you will get no pity from me. Good riddance

Please translate those alashala stuff

Blame it on Afonjas. Igbos wants this country ended for all these suffering to stop, afonjas say no...natural wicked things, suffering other tribes!







Boko person. . . Boko person. . .

Chai...

Wasted...

Somewhere in Oyo State someone has been searching for this human body parts.

Why waste yourself when you can be useful for someone for ritual.

Coward...everybody has problem.

Sometimes I think of my heavy problem and I just laugh,because God liveth ...there's always a reason to smile...

Many people has been through more crazy times and now they're living happily...

Don't be a coward...fight. 1 Like

I wanted to blame buhari but Lai Mohammed stopped me... Honestly thats a stupid thing to do and nothing justifies it. ..

Depression Everywhere....Suicide not the Solution. it's an Abomination 1 Like

Allah ya jikan sa but he did'nt have to take his life tho.

any person who kills himself with a particular means will in d hear after b killing him/herself continuously with it- he /she will die n wake n continue the cycle. Any person can confirm this from a reputable Islamic scholar

ALMOST DID SAME AT 100 LEVEL IN AAU EKPOMA... I'M A STUDENT OF ECONOMICS, ASK OF OSHOMA... REASON WAS I WAS FRUSTRATED WITH LOW CGPA, I'M A SITUATION OF WHICH I ORGANIZED TUTORIALS AND I WROTE WELL IN ALL EXAM... ONLY TO COME AND BE SEEING DDDDDCCCCC THE NEXT SESSION... IT TOOK DESTINY TO PERFECT EVERYTHING.... NOTHING IS OVER UNTIL ONE IS DEAD... R. I. P.... BEST WAY TO USELESS SOMEONE THAT'S DOING WELL IS TO GIVE THE THE WORST UNEXPECTED RESULTS TO ALL HIS GOOD WORKS... FAIL AND KILL HIS ZEAL.... EKPOMA MARKING METHOD BAD I MEAN VERY BAD, LECTURER NO GET TIME TO EVEN READ AM... SAVE THE LIFE OF OUR YOUTH

