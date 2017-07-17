Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) (9571 Views)

I've seen very funny memes here on Nairaland.



I've managed to creatively come up with 15 Nairaland memes and their meanings.





1. When Some Nairalander Puts Up A Thread Titled; "My Ex who is as beautiful and rich as Beyonce wants us to reconcile but I don't want to just because she isn't from my hometown. 27 Likes 1 Share

2. That moment when you are on an intelligent political thread and a thread pops up: "Two beautiful and curvy ladies got in a fight and tore each other's clothes (PICS)- Driver reverse.... 45 Likes 1 Share

3. When that particular Nairalander that never add anything to a thread visits yours! 22 Likes

4. How haters are rehearsing to laugh and mock as they anticipate the breaking news,"BAAD 2017 was indeed BAD! Banky W and Adesuwa Etomi go separate ways!" They'll be like, I tok am! 42 Likes 3 Shares

5. When Lai Muhammad says something and adds, I'm serious now. It's not a lie. Nairalanders be like... 46 Likes 1 Share

6. How some Nairaland guys wait in anticipation for 'Rookie Ayatoo' Next Profile Pics. 25 Likes 1 Share

7. That moment when you open a thread and you keep replying a few comments and keep commenting unnecessarily so your thread could go up in that Section and more people can see and read it and maybe comment and that might attract Lalastic to consider it trendy and move it to Front-page... 7 Likes

8. For them guys who carry woman matter on their head 14 Likes 3 Shares

9. One meme Broke Guys Use to make ladies believe that it is not over with their destinies. 5 Likes

10. When a girl comments saying, "My Boyfriend loves me too much. I swear down that he can never cheat on me." The spirit of cheating be like... 38 Likes 2 Shares

11. When the thread says, "A 52 year old man penetrates a year old baby..." 30 Likes

12. When a troll keeps attacking you unfairly and unnecessarily argue with you online. You keep shut and in your mind you're like... 15 Likes 1 Share

13. When you create a thread and only got 5 LIKES while someone who commented got 452 LIKES...You're traumatized! 54 Likes 4 Shares

14. When you insult that Nairalander who speaks better than you do. 20 Likes 1 Share

15. When her PROFILE PIC speaks louder than her thread. 16 Likes 1 Share

Actor Adekola steal d show dia year and running Actor Adekola steal d show dia year and running 1 Like

When you see sarrki's comments. 50 Likes 1 Share

When we finally nab sarrki. 56 Likes 3 Shares

When you try to reason with sarrki... 38 Likes 2 Shares

How pocohantas desperately searches through my profile 24 Likes 1 Share

Pocohantas after I humble her... 12 Likes

Jack of all threads and master of all. @op, U are missing the king of memes: our one and only Odunlade Adekola....His pix fits into every thread...Jack of all threads and master of all. 46 Likes 2 Shares

Not funny 10 Likes

When Afon** show up and start commenting 1 Like