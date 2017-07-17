₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:41pm On Nov 24
I've seen very funny memes here on Nairaland.
I've managed to creatively come up with 15 Nairaland memes and their meanings.
1. When Some Nairalander Puts Up A Thread Titled; "My Ex who is as beautiful and rich as Beyonce wants us to reconcile but I don't want to just because she isn't from my hometown.
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:42pm On Nov 24
2. That moment when you are on an intelligent political thread and a thread pops up: "Two beautiful and curvy ladies got in a fight and tore each other's clothes (PICS)- Driver reverse....
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:42pm On Nov 24
3. When that particular Nairalander that never add anything to a thread visits yours!
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:42pm On Nov 24
4. How haters are rehearsing to laugh and mock as they anticipate the breaking news,"BAAD 2017 was indeed BAD! Banky W and Adesuwa Etomi go separate ways!" They'll be like, I tok am!
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:43pm On Nov 24
5. When Lai Muhammad says something and adds, I'm serious now. It's not a lie. Nairalanders be like...
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:43pm On Nov 24
6. How some Nairaland guys wait in anticipation for 'Rookie Ayatoo' Next Profile Pics.
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by LadyGoddiva(f): 10:43pm On Nov 24
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by rafhell(m): 10:44pm On Nov 24
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by Cmyname(m): 10:45pm On Nov 24
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:46pm On Nov 24
7. That moment when you open a thread and you keep replying a few comments and keep commenting unnecessarily so your thread could go up in that Section and more people can see and read it and maybe comment and that might attract Lalastic to consider it trendy and move it to Front-page...
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:46pm On Nov 24
8. For them guys who carry woman matter on their head
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:46pm On Nov 24
9. One meme Broke Guys Use to make ladies believe that it is not over with their destinies.
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by anibirelawal(m): 10:48pm On Nov 24
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:49pm On Nov 24
10. When a girl comments saying, "My Boyfriend loves me too much. I swear down that he can never cheat on me." The spirit of cheating be like...
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:49pm On Nov 24
11. When the thread says, "A 52 year old man penetrates a year old baby..."
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:51pm On Nov 24
12. When a troll keeps attacking you unfairly and unnecessarily argue with you online. You keep shut and in your mind you're like...
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:51pm On Nov 24
13. When you create a thread and only got 5 LIKES while someone who commented got 452 LIKES...You're traumatized!
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:52pm On Nov 24
14. When you insult that Nairalander who speaks better than you do.
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by nittroboy(m): 10:53pm On Nov 24
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:54pm On Nov 24
15. When her PROFILE PIC speaks louder than her thread.
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by ipobarecriminals: 11:06pm On Nov 24
Actor Adekola steal d show dia year and running
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by wtfcoded: 11:10pm On Nov 24
See them, night watchers
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by ArchangeLucifer: 11:12pm On Nov 24
When you see sarrki's comments.
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by ArchangeLucifer: 11:15pm On Nov 24
When we finally nab sarrki.
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by ArchangeLucifer: 11:19pm On Nov 24
When you try to reason with sarrki...
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by ArchangeLucifer: 11:27pm On Nov 24
How pocohantas desperately searches through my profile
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by billynoni(m): 11:28pm On Nov 24
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by ArchangeLucifer: 11:28pm On Nov 24
Pocohantas after I humble her...
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by ClitoPen: 11:43pm On Nov 24
@op, U are missing the king of memes: our one and only Odunlade Adekola.... His pix fits into every thread...
Jack of all threads and master of all.
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by Alwaysking: 12:30am On Nov 25
Not funny
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by davostar: 1:12am On Nov 25
When Afon** show up and start commenting
|Re: 15 Nairaland Memes And Their Meanings (pics) by emusmithy(m): 6:08am On Nov 25
Alwaysking:
Did the topic say 15 FUNNY memes?
