Describing it as an unfortunate development, Anosike said, “On Monday October 30th 2017, a group of armed soldiers, policemen and Civil Defence Corps/Legionnaires forced their way into the Hotel Presidential, Enugu manhandled our Security Personnel and attempted to take over the Property.





Since they presented no Letter authorising them to take that action or a valid Court Order our Security Personnel naturally resisted but had to back down when their lives were threatened.”



Anosike said in his statement that “the Invaders claimed to have been instructed to “take over the Hotel” by Mrs. Rita Mbah, the Commissioner of Culture and Tourism who later came to the site in company of some other persons we learnt were “Prospective Investors.”



“When I contacted Mrs. Mbah to confirm if indeed this narrative was correct, she said she was discharging a “Government Directive”. I advised her about the obvious illegality of her action but she proceeded regardless.



“Our lawyers are considering our options and have instructions to take all steps necessary to protect our legal interest.”



He said “Primeview Hotels Ltd is the Concessionaire of the Hotel Presidential. By virtue of the Joint Venture Agreement date 17th September 2013 between Hotel Presidential Limited, E Hospitality Services Ltd and Primeview Hotels Ltd and the Deed of Assignment dated 6th February 2014 between Hotel Presidential Ltd and Primeview Hotels Ltd respectively legal title in the Property is vested in Primeview Hotels Ltd (PHL) for 35 years commencing from 1st of October 2013.



PHL has been in uninterrupted possession of the Property since August 2013 and has carried out extensive work both on-site and offsite with a view to redeveloping and transforming the hotel to a world class Hospitality facility.



“Unfortunately, we have experienced a number of setbacks the latest of which is a pending law suit by an entity which claimed to have had a previous interest in the Property.



To the extent that PHL were joined as co-defendants in the suit together with the Officials of the Enugu State Government, we advised the Government to resolve the matter as the facts relating to the dispute arose prior to our engagement.”



He said since 2015, they had met with the Government team including His Excellency, the Governor, his Deputy, members of the State Privatisation Council and the Commissioner of Culture and Tourism and we have kept them apprised of our challenges and suggested ways in which we can move forward.



He said “At the last of such meetings held in June this year, it was agreed that efforts would be made to reach out to Status Symbol Ltd, the litigant in the aforesaid suit with a view to arriving at an amicable resolution so that we could all move forward without further hindrance.”



He said in the meantime, PHL had continued to work with its Consultants to fine-tune plans for the restoration of the Hotel including making funding arrangements which had altered significantly given the foreign exchange situation and level of inflation in the country.



“We therefore received with great shock and disappointment the information that Mrs. Mbah had decided against good reason, common sense and more importantly in flagrant disregard of the provisions of a legally binding agreement taken matters into her own hands and orchestrated an attempted violent takeover of the Hotel from PHL.



We have as at 30th September 2017 invested over a $1,200,000 (One Million Two Hundred US Dollars) in the Project and will take all necessary steps to protect our investment.



“We take this opportunity to appeal to His Excellency, Governor Ugwanyi whose record so far is quite impressive not to allow the action of a few misguided elements in his administration tarnish his hard-earned reputation.”



court order for naija security men ?

The so called investor should surrender the hotel to the State Government having breached the terms of the contract by refusing to commence renovation immediately.



I don't trust these Nigerian business people that go and hijack a hotel without funds to renovate and return it to life.



The same thing happened at the Onitsha Hotel close to the Onitsha Mall. Some faceless 'business' man said he would complete it into Radisson blu and he was given a huge concession to pay less than the construction and land cost. Only for him to abandon the project after acquiring it. Perhaps looking for who to re-sell the edifice to at an exorbitant price. Obiano should also re-acquire that hotel from those shady people. 3 Likes

The hotel was given out in 2013 and four years later, the investor is delaying. The government wants an investor who could turn the hotel around quickly. This used to be the best hotel in Enugu, many years ago. They invested $1.2 million and there is nothing around the hotel to show for that. 5 Likes 1 Share

That same hotel and Presidential Hotel Port Harcourt were built by same company as the first 5 star hotels in the region. Enugu project of the hotel was built to be 4 floors and PH had 8 floors. Under successive state governments, the Enugu Hotel presidential was ruined while the one in PH managed to survive due to patronage from the oil industry and international airport in PH.

That same hotel and Presidential Hotel Port Harcourt were built by same company as the first 5 star hotels in the region. Enugu project of the hotel was built to be 4 floors and PH had 8 floors. Under successive state governments, the Enugu Hotel presidential was ruined while the one in PH managed to survive due to patronage from the oil industry and international airport in PH.

Now Compare the Enugu and PH versions of the same hotel and see what poor management has cost Nigeria. The state government must totally relinquish it's shares in the hotel and hand it over to people who can restore it to it's 5 star status.



I agree the state government should retrieve this hotel from the scammers so called "investors" and concession it out to a major hotel group. They can even guarantee a load for it's total renovation and afterwards, all the state's dividend will go directly to servicing the loan until it's paid. Thant way, the hotel was rescued from total loss.



Even their choice of blue and green colors for exterior and some rooms in Hotel Presidentiial, Enugu shows their complete lack of taste in how to paint exterior and interior of such hotels with standard colors for optimal reflection of light and conservation of energy costs.

In other parts of Africa, it is the same 1960s hotel design that they have upgraded and modernized with larger swimming pools, African bar & restaurants and other improvements into icons of tourism today.



In Nigeria, our own icons in Enugu are left as armed robbers hideout and places where ritualists do their thing.



Enugu state government must act boldly against all impediments that have hijacked the Hotel Presidential.

No govt in NAIJA has successfully manage a bizness . I wud advice d investors to find virgin land n build beta hotel.. 1 Like





Is Enugu state now a Zoo?

The same boneheads that wont obey the same court order that doesnt favor them. Naija impunity needs an oscar!

Looks hideous. Should be torn down and completely rebuilt. Government should not be involved in the hospitality business. They just cannot cut it And the business model trends towards small, nimble, 2 and 3 star outlets with a few dozen rooms that are essentially BB's. These behemoths can only survive on foreigners with deep pockets and then they will go for international brands. This hotel simply cannot make money in Enugu.

The so called investor should surrender the hotel to the State Government having breached the terms of the contract by refusing to commence renovation immediately.



I don't trust these Nigerian business people that go and hijack a hotel without funds to renovate and return it to life.



but they explained that the delays is due to an ongoing court case.

That same hotel and Presidential Hotel Port Harcourt were built by same company as the first 5 star hotels in the region. Enugu project of the hotel was built to be 4 floors and PH had 8 floors. Under successive state governments, the Enugu Hotel presidential was ruined while the one in PH managed to survive due to patronage from the oil industry and international airport in PH.

Now Compare the Enugu and PH versions of the same hotel and see what poor management has cost Nigeria. The state government must totally relinquish it's shares in the hotel and hand it over to people who can restore it to it's 5 star status.



I agree the state government should retrieve this hotel from the scammers so called "investors" and concession it out to a major hotel group. They can even guarantee a load for it's total renovation and afterwards, all the state's dividend will go directly to servicing the loan until it's paid. Thant way, the hotel was rescued from total loss.



Even their choice of blue and green colors for exterior and some rooms in Hotel Presidentiial, Enugu shows their complete lack of taste in how to paint exterior and interior of such hotels with standard colors for optimal reflection of light and conservation of energy costs. The Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt would have suffered the same fate as it's twin sister in Enugu save for the fact that it was in the 1990s first concessioned to a Lebanese consortuim....

The Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt would have suffered the same fate as it's twin sister in Enugu save for the fact that it was in the 1990s first concessioned to a Lebanese consortuim....

The two major other Rivers state owned hotels- Hotel Olumpia and Airport Hotel are in doldrums......

Hmm i remembered when we tried taking over this hotel during chime's administration.... we were strongly adviced by our legal team to stay clear from the project as it is subject to litigation in the future.

Nigerians like to pose with money they don't have. $1.2million? I bet you if they had given 50% of that fund to Spyder880 and Skimanski that hotel will be fully renovated and running right now. They'd rather waste it on faceless Consultants. Oh well....

Nigerians like to pose with money they don't have. $1.2million? I bet you if they had given 50% of that fund to Spyder880 and Skimanski that hotel will be fully renovated and running right now. They'd rather waste it on faceless Consultants. Oh well....



Nigerians like to pose with money they don't have. $1.2million? I bet you if they had given 50% of that fund to Spyder880 and Skimanski that hotel will be fully renovated and running right now. They'd rather waste it on faceless Consultants. Oh well....