|Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 11:38am
An elderly man was pictured rocking NYSC outfit with his staff.It is unclear if the man is serving or not.
One word for him!
3 Likes
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by generalbush(m): 11:39am
lol
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 11:39am
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by dollytino4real(f): 11:58am
that is the oldest serving corper abi gold
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by Elnino4ladies: 2:32pm
IPOB corper
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by Lexusgs430: 2:32pm
Simply fulfilling a lifelong ambition ....... What is your lifetime ambition ?
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by jumahes9(m): 2:33pm
NGSC - National Grandpa Service Corp
2 Likes
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by Gluhbirne(f): 2:33pm
Awwww.
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by KayDEAN(m): 2:33pm
Lol
Mztarstrechy:he is ambitious
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by princechurchill(m): 2:33pm
Rugged corper ...forever young
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by meshach110: 2:33pm
Otondo
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by BruncleZuma: 2:33pm
Funny thing is, every NYSC Camp has one...
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by NotNairalandi(m): 2:33pm
i comment my reserve
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by Sunofgod(m): 2:33pm
Mad man
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by dayleke(m): 2:33pm
Eeyah....
The man just fulfilled his dream....
Please let him be o.....
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by Hundreddegrees(m): 2:34pm
This man just weak me
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by Rashman578(m): 2:34pm
When u are above 30,graduated from school of adult education but NYSC won't deploy u, then u deploy ursef...
Wehdone sir
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by DanielsParker(m): 2:34pm
ok
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by ipobarecriminals: 2:34pm
Ancestor
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by Biggty(m): 2:34pm
I swear this man go old pass my great grand father
I never knew they now allow our ancestors to serves as well.
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by 0coded80: 2:35pm
he can't be serving, NYSC is for those below 30years of age.
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by tuna4servi(m): 2:35pm
Sunofgod:
Why would you call sumone's father a mad man, urs nko?
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by elyte89: 2:37pm
Sunofgod:
U get parents for house so? ,eleri bu omo
4 Likes
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by ajepako(f): 2:37pm
Babangbali/enemyofprogress see your life..
No be grandma dey do NYSC so?
As for you, go school you no go go..
No yansh you go dey price upandan for Allen Avenue and Oniru Beach..
Salaro
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by maj59(m): 2:38pm
na him pikin own when e finish his Nysc. den day back of our house for umokoro village
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by Mrkumareze(m): 2:38pm
Who papa wan serve ? Naija or in the land of ancestors ? Bettèr post him to bubu off as his PPA
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by Joettti: 2:40pm
Well I reserve my comments
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by Malakh: 2:42pm
so sad to see men and women getting old this is surely vanity. the spiritual man and angels are always young, they never age. this is the vanity He subjected us to but there's hope for others, many will die in their old age(weakness)
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:43pm
Cool guy, when men were boys
|Re: Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) by VickyRotex(f): 2:43pm
