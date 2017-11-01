Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Elderly Grandfather Rocks NYSC Outfit With His Walking Stick.See Reactions(pics) (6477 Views)

One word for him!





An elderly man was pictured rocking NYSC outfit with his staff. It is unclear if the man is serving or not. One word for him!

lol

that is the oldest serving corper abi gold

IPOB corper 1 Like

Simply fulfilling a lifelong ambition ....... What is your lifetime ambition ? 1 Like





NGSC - National Grandpa Service Corp NGSC - National Grandpa Service Corp 2 Likes

Awwww.

Mztarstrechy:

Rugged corper ...forever young

Funny thing is, every NYSC Camp has one... 1 Like

i comment my reserve

Mad man

Eeyah....

The man just fulfilled his dream....

Please let him be o.....

This man just weak me

When u are above 30,graduated from school of adult education but NYSC won't deploy u, then u deploy ursef...

Wehdone sir 1 Like

ok

Ancestor Ancestor

I swear this man go old pass my great grand father





I never knew they now allow our ancestors to serves as well.

he can't be serving, NYSC is for those below 30years of age.

Mad man

Why would you call sumone's father a mad man, urs nko? Why would you call sumone's father a mad man, urs nko? 1 Like

Mad man



U get parents for house so? ,eleri bu omo U get parents for house so?,eleri bu omo 4 Likes





No be grandma dey do NYSC so?



As for you, go school you no go go..



No yansh you go dey price upandan for Allen Avenue and Oniru Beach..



Salaro Babangbali/enemyofprogress see your life..No be grandma dey do NYSC so?As for you, go school you no go go..No yansh you go dey price upandan for Allen Avenue and Oniru Beach..Salaro

na him pikin own when e finish his Nysc. den day back of our house for umokoro village 1 Like

Who papa wan serve ? Naija or in the land of ancestors ? Bettèr post him to bubu off as his PPA

Well I reserve my comments

so sad to see men and women getting old this is surely vanity. the spiritual man and angels are always young, they never age. this is the vanity He subjected us to but there's hope for others, many will die in their old age(weakness)