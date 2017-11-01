₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by justFEARLESS(m): 12:53pm On Nov 25
The founder of Amazon.com Inc on Friday added over $2.4billion to his fortune which now stands at $100.3 billion.
The world richest man who own the world's biggest online retailer's website is the first billionaire to hit the $100 billion mark since Bill Gate hit it almost 18 years ago.
Amazon's shares spiked more than 2 percent based on the company’s prospects for the holiday shopping, with daily online purchases rising 18.4 percent over last year.
Due to the unexpected high sales volume that was recorded on Thursday and Friday, Amazon made over $2 billion and its stock jumped by 2.58 percent, taking the company's market value to staggering $571 billion, just behind Microsoft's $642 billion.
Amazon announced on its official website and social media handles its best selling items on Black Friday which includes, the Instant Pot Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker and the 23andMe DNA Tester, Echo Dot hands-free, voice-controlled device, the Fire TV Stick — the most powerful streaming media stick under $50 – now with the Alexa Voice Remote, the TP-Link Smart Plug, which works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and Voice control.
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by 69MissedCalls(m): 12:58pm On Nov 25
Imagine this guy was a Christian and he paid tithe from the money. The pastor go just dey vibrate like say he get epilepsy.
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by Lordtrillion(m): 1:32pm On Nov 25
69MissedCalls:
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by HARDDON: 1:34pm On Nov 25
69MissedCalls:
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by hisgrace090: 2:35pm On Nov 25
He who plant money, must harvest money
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by ferhyntorlah(f): 4:59pm On Nov 25
hisgrace090:
Very true provided village people don't withhold the harvest because if they do, all planting efforts will be in vain.
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by se0un(m): 7:17am
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by money121(m): 7:18am
Congrat
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by edeXede: 7:20am
You see! Hardwork pays..
Money ritual, Robbery, Kidnapping, Polithiefing wont make you the richest man in Lagos...
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by 00Ademi(m): 7:20am
Abeg e dey pay tithes ?
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by chrisbaby24(m): 7:20am
Nice one...
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by mrvitalis(m): 7:20am
Bleep I would never allow my self get this rich
Life become useless
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by sotall(m): 7:21am
OK
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by bugidon(m): 7:21am
Oga come and pay your tithe or ......
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by Infajay(m): 7:21am
..
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by lakesider(m): 7:21am
Before you give out your family means of livelihood to one man refrencibg a book written 2000 years ago , remember . this billionaire only pays tax and not tithe
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by kings09(m): 7:21am
Oya go n pay tithe
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by Smily202(m): 7:22am
kings09:
Pay which tithe ,He's a begger ; courtesy of Oyedepo
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by koolgee(m): 7:22am
Omo... No be small thing.
We'll get there someday
Guess Nigerians bought more of the bolded
justFEARLESS:H
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by ODVanguard: 7:23am
Dang it. I.T keeps creating super-billionaires than any other sector in recent times.
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by castrokins(m): 7:23am
Amazon Is GOLD.
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by purem(m): 7:23am
nigeria Blackfriday is a scam only contribute a little bit to this success, America black Friday could have made this happen[/color]
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by signature2012(m): 7:23am
This guy is a beast...
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by pilarnig(m): 7:23am
See money , Davido never get this one him dey feel like say na him get the world, dey shout up and down. Just imagine him get am...
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by phoexix: 7:24am
Amazing fortune
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by olanshi(m): 7:24am
I have this strong believe...
I will hit $300 billion in 10years time....
Can I get some loud 'Amen'
On the Verge to be completely successful
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by samsard(m): 7:24am
Maybe he pays his tithe to Oyedepo or Adeboye, else cankerworms for done chop the man money finish
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by SokoDobo: 7:24am
cool
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 7:24am
A
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by tumababa(m): 7:25am
lol
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by YelloweWest: 7:25am
The deals on Amazon are just too good.
|Re: BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark by Mysselff2: 7:26am
One thing I like about billionaires (I mean authentic billionaires with proven livelihood not all the stupid Nigerian criminals and drug pushers that desperately look for relevance on social media) is that they have no time for swanky,elaborate,expensive designer wears
