Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / BLACK FRIDAY: Amazon's Jeff Bezo Hit $100 Billion Mark (2007 Views)

Black Friday: Woman 'tricked' Into Buying 11 Potatoes For $100 Instead Of Iphone / Jeff Bezos Overtakes Bill Gates To Become World's Richest Man / Lagosians Overcrowd Shoprite Mall In Ikeja [black Friday Palava] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



The world richest man who own the world's biggest online retailer's website is the first billionaire to hit the $100 billion mark since Bill Gate hit it almost 18 years ago.

Amazon's shares spiked more than 2 percent based on the company’s prospects for the holiday shopping, with daily online purchases rising 18.4 percent over last year.

Due to the unexpected high sales volume that was recorded on Thursday and Friday, Amazon made over $2 billion and its stock jumped by 2.58 percent, taking the company's market value to staggering $571 billion, just behind Microsoft's $642 billion.

Amazon announced on its official website and social media handles its best selling items on Black Friday which includes, the Instant Pot Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker and the 23andMe DNA Tester, Echo Dot hands-free, voice-controlled device, the Fire TV Stick — the most powerful streaming media stick under $50 – now with the Alexa Voice Remote, the TP-Link Smart Plug, which works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and Voice control.



Source: The founder of Amazon.com Inc on Friday added over $2.4billion to his fortune which now stands at $100.3 billion.The world richest man who own the world's biggest online retailer's website is the first billionaire to hit the $100 billion mark since Bill Gate hit it almost 18 years ago.Amazon's shares spiked more than 2 percent based on the company’s prospects for the holiday shopping, with daily online purchases rising 18.4 percent over last year.Due to the unexpected high sales volume that was recorded on Thursday and Friday, Amazon made over $2 billion and its stock jumped by 2.58 percent, taking the company's market value to staggering $571 billion, just behind Microsoft's $642 billion.Amazon announced on its official website and social media handles its best selling items on Black Friday which includes, the Instant Pot Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker and the 23andMe DNA Tester, Echo Dot hands-free, voice-controlled device, the Fire TV Stick — the most powerful streaming media stick under $50 – now with the Alexa Voice Remote, the TP-Link Smart Plug, which works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and Voice control.Source: http://www.classikolic.com/2017/11/black-friday-amazon-jeff-bezo-hit-100.html?m=1 2 Likes

Imagine this guy was a Christian and he paid tithe from the money. The pastor go just dey vibrate like say he get epilepsy. 33 Likes 4 Shares

69MissedCalls:

Imagine this guy was a Christian and he paid tithe from the money. The pastor go just dey vibrate like say he get epilepsy. 1 Like 1 Share

69MissedCalls:

Imagine this guy was a Christian and he paid tithe from the money. The pastor go just dey vibrate like say he get epilepsy.





He who plant money, must harvest money

hisgrace090:

He who plant money, must harvest money

Very true provided village people don't withhold the harvest because if they do, all planting efforts will be in vain. Very true provided village people don't withhold the harvest because if they do, all planting efforts will be in vain. 2 Likes

Congrat





You see! Hardwork pays..



Money ritual, Robbery, Kidnapping, Polithiefing wont make you the richest man in Lagos... You see! Hardwork pays..Money ritual, Robbery, Kidnapping, Polithiefing wont make you the richest man in Lagos... 2 Likes

? Abeg e dey pay tithes

Nice one...

Bleep I would never allow my self get this rich



Life become useless

OK

Oga come and pay your tithe or ......

..

Before you give out your family means of livelihood to one man refrencibg a book written 2000 years ago , remember . this billionaire only pays tax and not tithe 3 Likes 2 Shares

Oya go n pay tithe

kings09:

Oya go n pay tithe



Pay which tithe ,He's a begger ; courtesy of Oyedepo



We'll get there someday

Guess Nigerians bought more of the bolded

justFEARLESS:

The founder of Amazon.com Inc on Friday added over $2.4billion to his fortune which now stands at $100.3 billion.

The world richest man who own the world's biggest online retailer's website is the first billionaire to hit the $100 billion mark since Bill Gate hit it almost 18 years ago.

Amazon's shares spiked more than 2 percent based on the company’s prospects for the holiday shopping, with daily online purchases rising 18.4 percent over last year.

Due to the unexpected high sales volume that was recorded on Thursday and Friday, Amazon made over $2 billion and its stock jumped by 2.58 percent, taking the company's market value to staggering $571 billion, just behind Microsoft's $642 billion.

Amazon announced on its official website and social media handles its best selling items on Black Friday which includes, the Instant Pot Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker and the 23andMe DNA Tester, Echo Dot hands-free, voice-controlled device, the Fire TV Stick — the most powerful streaming media stick under $50 – now with the Alexa Voice Remote, the TP-Link Smart Plug, which works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and Voice control.



Source: http://www.classikolic.com/2017/11/black-friday-amazon-jeff-bezo-hit-100.html?m=1 H Omo... No be small thing.We'll get there somedayGuess Nigerians bought more of the bolded

Dang it. I.T keeps creating super-billionaires than any other sector in recent times.

Amazon Is GOLD.

nigeria Blackfriday is a scam only contribute a little bit to this success, America black Friday could have made this happen[/color]

This guy is a beast...

, Davido never get this one him dey feel like say na him get the world, dey shout up and down. Just imagine him get am... See money, Davido never get this one him dey feel like say na him get the world, dey shout up and down. Just imagine him get am...

Amazing fortune





I have this strong believe...



I will hit $300 billion in 10years time....



Can I get some loud 'Amen'





On the Verge to be completely successful



1 Like

Maybe he pays his tithe to Oyedepo or Adeboye, else cankerworms for done chop the man money finish 1 Like

cool

A

lol

The deals on Amazon are just too good.