http://metronaija.com/photo-banky-w-looks-dapper-wedding-outfit/ Banky W pictured in his wedding suit before his wedding with Adesua Etomi in South Africa 1 Like 1 Share

I need to triple my hustle

My man,looking sweet as usual,please take care of my sweetie well o

Wow

I know say we no go rest again for like a week ... Banky dis Banky that 6 Likes

Nothing special 1 Like

4 Likes

White i need to fix my eyes. Thats the other me commenting





Uggh! Which kain Blogger be this?



Same way he This is not his bleeping wedding outfit!!Uggh! Which kain Blogger be this?Same way he posted pictures from The Wedding Party movie as Official wedding pictures

Give us a break already,now it's getting annoying. 5 Likes 1 Share

Ok , next story...

White 1 Like

sharp suit .

2baba marriage is still the best celeb marriage for me

Next: What Ebuka Wore to Banky Wedding

Did i just see "white wedding suit"? 1 Like

For im mind na him look deeper not dapper jor

Simplep:

My man,looking sweet as usual,please take care of my sweetie well o Your man?



Girls sha Your man?Girls sha

Looking Cute.

handsome man

This is not the wedding suit, this is a throwback photo abeg, photo of the wedding suit hasn't been revealed, calm down.. his not even blue..

Nonsense outfit..



I am waiting for his wedding to crash..

Head of life

congratz to him

Na him wedding party suit he wore again, I like u jare HML

Simplep:

My man,[/b]looking sweet as usual,please take care of [b]my sweetie well o This is how u ladies go around introducing two boyfriends at once This is how u ladies go around introducing two boyfriends at once

With all this news from their wedding...I hope they will win AFRIMA best wedding of the year award 1 Like

Decent.

Simplep:

My man,looking sweet as usual,please take care of my sweetie well o



Yeah. don't worry he is gonna start from behind and end up in front. your sweetie has no reason to fear. Yeah. don't worry he is gonna start from behind and end up in front. your sweetie has no reason to fear.