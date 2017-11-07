₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by metronaija: 1:29pm
Banky W pictured in his wedding suit before his wedding with Adesua Etomi in South Africa
http://metronaija.com/photo-banky-w-looks-dapper-wedding-outfit/
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by madridguy(m): 1:30pm
I need to triple my hustle
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by Simplep(f): 2:21pm
My man,looking sweet as usual,please take care of my sweetie well o
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 2:33pm
Wow
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by Hades2016(m): 2:59pm
I know say we no go rest again for like a week ... Banky dis Banky that
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 3:00pm
Nothing special
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 3:00pm
SuperMods 1 vs. Mods 1
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by falcon01: 3:00pm
White i need to fix my eyes. Thats the other me commenting
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by dani1luv: 3:00pm
This is not his bleeping wedding outfit!!
Uggh! Which kain Blogger be this?
Same way he posted pictures from The Wedding Party movie as Official wedding pictures
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by deco22(m): 3:00pm
Give us a break already,now it's getting annoying.
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by GreatMahmud: 3:00pm
Ok , next story...
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by Fogman(m): 3:00pm
White
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by paradigmshift(m): 3:01pm
sharp suit .
2baba marriage is still the best celeb marriage for me
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by SageTravels: 3:01pm
Next: What Ebuka Wore to Banky Wedding
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by alt3r3g0: 3:01pm
Did i just see "white wedding suit"?
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by agbonkamen(f): 3:01pm
For im mind na him look deeper not dapper jor
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by RB007: 3:01pm
Simplep:Your man?
Girls sha
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by olumideey(m): 3:01pm
Looking Cute.
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by extyme: 3:01pm
handsome man
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by GibsonB(m): 3:01pm
This is not the wedding suit, this is a throwback photo abeg, photo of the wedding suit hasn't been revealed, calm down.. his not even blue..
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by dbynonetwork: 3:01pm
Nonsense outfit..
I am waiting for his wedding to crash..
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by free2ryhme: 3:02pm
Head of life
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by donblade85555(m): 3:02pm
congratz to him
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by Remzie(m): 3:02pm
Na him wedding party suit he wore again, I like u jare HML
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by Afrok(m): 3:02pm
Simplep:This is how u ladies go around introducing two boyfriends at once
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by Ayo4251(m): 3:02pm
With all this news from their wedding...I hope they will win AFRIMA best wedding of the year award
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by vicuto: 3:02pm
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by Viktoh(m): 3:03pm
t
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by T0MMY: 3:03pm
Decent.
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by Benjom(m): 3:03pm
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by GoldNiagara(m): 3:04pm
Simplep:
Yeah. don't worry he is gonna start from behind and end up in front. your sweetie has no reason to fear.
|Re: Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo) by SAMBARRY: 3:04pm
It is enough ooooo
This one you don show of Don do. show suit,pre wedding pictures,bridal shower etc.I'm waiting to see ewas pant.Nigerian social media is full of people with bile o
Don't keep your wedding off the media you hear.be displaying everything thinking it's everyone that are genuinely happy for you
