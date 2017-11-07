₦airaland Forum

Banky W In His White Wedding Suit, Looking Dapper (Photo)

by metronaija: 1:29pm
Banky W pictured in his wedding suit before his wedding with Adesua Etomi in South Africa

by madridguy(m): 1:30pm
I need to triple my hustle tongue
by Simplep(f): 2:21pm
My man,looking sweet as usual,please take care of my sweetie well o
by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 2:33pm
Wow
by Hades2016(m): 2:59pm
I know say we no go rest again for like a week ... Banky dis Banky that

by Elnino4ladies: 3:00pm
Nothing special

by BruncleZuma: 3:00pm
SuperMods 1 vs. Mods 1

by falcon01: 3:00pm
White i need to fix my eyes. Thats the other me commenting
by dani1luv: 3:00pm
This is not his bleeping wedding outfit!! angry angry

Uggh! Which kain Blogger be this?

Same way he posted pictures from The Wedding Party movie as Official wedding pictures
by deco22(m): 3:00pm
Give us a break already,now it's getting annoying.

by GreatMahmud: 3:00pm
Ok , next story...
by Fogman(m): 3:00pm
White

by paradigmshift(m): 3:01pm
sharp suit .
2baba marriage is still the best celeb marriage for me
by SageTravels: 3:01pm
Next: What Ebuka Wore to Banky Wedding
by alt3r3g0: 3:01pm
Did i just see "white wedding suit"?

by agbonkamen(f): 3:01pm
For im mind na him look deeper not dapper jor grin
by RB007: 3:01pm
Simplep:
My man,looking sweet as usual,please take care of my sweetie well o
Your man?

Girls sha grin
by olumideey(m): 3:01pm
Looking Cute.
by extyme: 3:01pm
handsome man
by GibsonB(m): 3:01pm
This is not the wedding suit, this is a throwback photo abeg, photo of the wedding suit hasn't been revealed, calm down.. his not even blue..
by dbynonetwork: 3:01pm
Nonsense outfit..

I am waiting for his wedding to crash..
by free2ryhme: 3:02pm
Head of life

by donblade85555(m): 3:02pm
congratz to him
by Remzie(m): 3:02pm
Na him wedding party suit he wore again, I like u jare HML
by Afrok(m): 3:02pm
Simplep:
My man,[/b]looking sweet as usual,please take care of [b]my sweetie well o
This is how u ladies go around introducing two boyfriends at once undecided
by Ayo4251(m): 3:02pm
With all this news from their wedding...I hope they will win AFRIMA best wedding of the year award undecided

by vicuto: 3:02pm
grin

by Viktoh(m): 3:03pm
t
by T0MMY: 3:03pm
Decent.
by Benjom(m): 3:03pm
cheesy

by GoldNiagara(m): 3:04pm
Simplep:
My man,looking sweet as usual,please take care of my sweetie well o


Yeah. don't worry he is gonna start from behind and end up in front. your sweetie has no reason to fear.
by SAMBARRY: 3:04pm
It is enough ooooo


This one you don show of Don do. show suit,pre wedding pictures,bridal shower etc.I'm waiting to see ewas pant.Nigerian social media is full of people with bile o


Don't keep your wedding off the media you hear.be displaying everything thinking it's everyone that are genuinely happy for you

