₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,519 members, 3,933,843 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 10:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno (9257 Views)
Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) / Football Clinic For Kids Powered By Tecno / Fastest Finger For Recharge Cards Sponsored By Owolaball Sports Blog (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by Abiodunspectre: 4:19pm
Tecno Mobile Nigeria is the proud sponsor of Nigeria's first ever superbike and motor racing championship which took place in the ancient city of Benin.
Superbike racers and motor racing champions around the world were present to grace the event.....
Check out pictures from the event...
cc: lalasticlala , Seun , Osewa
1 Like
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by Abiodunspectre: 4:22pm
More pictures from the event.
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by Abiodunspectre: 4:30pm
More
Mynd44 , lalasticlala
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by decatalyst(m): 4:35pm
Nice one.
But the risk is way too much...on a 9ja road!
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by MsGlamour: 4:42pm
This is serious
Benin road good like that for bike racing??
Nice one though to the organiser of the event.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by Ennyholar: 4:47pm
Nice shot....
lalasticlala where you at..
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by Hakimrealest: 4:50pm
Make I book space
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by Realboygenius(m): 4:52pm
decatalyst:
My thoughts exactly..
1 Like
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by chicwoman(f): 5:43pm
Lol.
Una wan do F1 for naija road?
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by Abiodunspectre: 8:29pm
More pictures
Meet the winners of the Various race categories. They all went home with Exciting TECNO Branded Gift items. #PumpRed #BT17 #CaptureYourLegen
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by Abiodunspectre: 8:31pm
More
1 Share
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by dominique(f): 9:16pm
Is this really the first racing championship in Nigeria? How about the rallies held in different states, doesn't those count as championships? Someone clarify pls
3 Likes
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by Promismike(m): 9:19pm
Nice development! Hope the red baret man who knows nothing about sports will support and improve on these.
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by DancingSkeleton(m): 9:19pm
nice
I gently shifted her pantie to the other side and quickly removed my boxers short.
This routine of sharing the dry line with the ladies in my hostel is so annoying
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by Edonojie007(m): 9:19pm
Motorcycle Race: Win Or Die Trying.
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by Narldon(f): 9:20pm
Good
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by cold(m): 9:20pm
No video clip? Nice one though
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by iamozipatrick(m): 9:21pm
Those fat urgly signal girls, opposite of d ladies found in fast and furious.
Wait o but 9ja get slayqueens weh fit do beta job. Abi na connection dem take get am
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 9:21pm
The whole of Edo state has only one small underfunded and intermittently functional ICU; and the entire country that has no level 1, 2 or 3 trauma center , yet you host a motor racing championship
5 Likes
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by spinna: 9:21pm
2 thumbs up!
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by sainttwist1(m): 9:22pm
nice
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by dgysoft(m): 9:23pm
thank God am coming up
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by webincomeplus(m): 9:23pm
dominique:I had the same question running through my mind. I know of the annual rally in Sagamu.
The word "first ever" is thrown around in Nigeria with reckless abandon. Someone can just open a new private university today and still call it the "first ever" private university in Nigeria, just because there's freedom to do that.
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by metroid(m): 9:23pm
There is a dedicated race track for Bike and car race in Benin city. Soon it will be the mecca for all road races in Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by BruncleZuma: 9:23pm
Lebanese boys just dey make money hand over heels
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by Boyooosa(m): 9:23pm
Kan sha ma LA awuje mo le...ish!
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by ritababe(f): 9:24pm
the way Nigeria are embracing car racing competition now they wonder me, I hope the next Toronto won't be born in naija.
1 Like
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:24pm
Ever since I was locked up and charged to court for Abuja car stunting, my love for races has increased if not for my phobia I would love to handle a speed machine
1 Like
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by Weirdmuzik: 9:25pm
dominique:u answered urself.... rallies / racing .... U hear say Hamilton do rally for formula 1
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by Drabrah(m): 9:25pm
Chai!
See Rd wey dem dey do car race. If person crash 4 this Rd on top car race, even hellfire go reject d person.
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by asdfjklhaha(f): 9:26pm
H
|Re: Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno by victormartyn: 9:26pm
Nice One.
Can they organize WheelBarrow Race in another part of this country?
1 Like
SHAME: Ghanaian Star Micheal Essien Is Worth More Than $20m BUT See How His Fath / Five Facts On Luis Suarez / Veteran Super Eagles Player Dies
Viewing this topic: Zonacom(m), frankgreat(m), Boblee, Onabanj(m), iSpread(m), Murphydready(m), babankd, Solar42, transformed, Olumoney1, kolajoo(m), NE555, Davido324(m), albillion, neyo4gunnerz(m), iyamchee(m), C4Ltd, misterh(m), soldierkunle, henryguy9944, ilogbe(m), negz1(m), Ebuka2016(m), Abidob(m), Moheat(m), aluma(m), Dbboy(m), hebraheem20(m), paafin(m), Alvinbrain(m), topuje(m), Nascad, billycayana(f), prelomo, skillful01, Rayd502(m), Alexasamson1, Stormyharper(m), Lanceslot(m), Mashdee, BABYOLICO(f), fayvoh(f), upsyLi(m), haywhy17(m), iyisco2001(m), arizonalusa, Almaiga, abiodunalasa(m), Stephenchisky(m), NewEli(m), freakcin, ezewealth(m), freebrowsingtime, Judgesledge(m), rodrirodri(m), ChaKumaKu, Halesh(m), kingtblackhoc(m), battleaxe, medolab90(m), donmixc, thorbar(m), elMacho(m), walezqo(m), fantastic1, balateef(m), cbrass(m), Alhkerimu(m), tombra30(f), airmirthd1(f), belloabd1914(m), obutex2(m), franciskaine(m), loschivatos(m), tellmanny(m), omakay(m), WaleOsu(m), alkonami(m), Infamous(m), RRWraith(m), mayortee(m), kenneyyice(m), Lighthouseman, Emaimo, MrBigiman, 1oba, ATEAMS(m), LegitDiva, GKACME1, dodorima(m), Dacman(m), famzynet, Nebes, ImaIma1(f), h20water(m) and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12