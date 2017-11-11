Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Pictures From Nigeria's First Ever Motor Racing Championship Sponsored By Tecno (9257 Views)

Tecno Mobile Nigeria is the proud sponsor of Nigeria's first ever superbike and motor racing championship which took place in the ancient city of Benin.



Superbike racers and motor racing champions around the world were present to grace the event.....



Check out pictures from the event...



More pictures from the event.

More



But the risk is way too much...on a 9ja road!

Benin road good like that for bike racing??



Nice one though to the organiser of the event. 2 Likes 1 Share





Una wan do F1 for naija road?

More pictures

Meet the winners of the Various race categories. They all went home with Exciting TECNO Branded Gift items. #PumpRed #BT17 #CaptureYourLegen

Is this really the first racing championship in Nigeria? How about the rallies held in different states, doesn't those count as championships? Someone clarify pls 3 Likes

Nice development! Hope the red baret man who knows nothing about sports will support and improve on these.





Motorcycle Race: Win Or Die Trying.

No video clip? Nice one though

opposite of d ladies found in fast and furious.

Wait o but 9ja get slayqueens weh fit do beta job. Abi na connection dem take get am Those fat urgly signal girls,opposite of d ladies found in fast and furious.Wait o but 9ja get slayqueens weh fit do beta job. Abi na connection dem take get am 2 Likes 1 Share

The whole of Edo state has only one small underfunded and intermittently functional ICU; and the entire country that has no level 1, 2 or 3 trauma center , yet you host a motor racing championship 5 Likes

Is this really the first racing championship in Nigeria? How about the rallies held in different states, doesn't those count as championships? Someone clarify pls I had the same question running through my mind. I know of the annual rally in Sagamu.



The word "first ever" is thrown around in Nigeria with reckless abandon. Someone can just open a new private university today and still call it the "first ever" private university in Nigeria, just because there's freedom to do that. I had the same question running through my mind. I know of the annual rally in Sagamu.The word "first ever" is thrown around in Nigeria with reckless abandon. Someone can just open a new private university today and still call it the "first ever" private university in Nigeria, just because there's freedom to do that.

There is a dedicated race track for Bike and car race in Benin city. Soon it will be the mecca for all road races in Nigeria 2 Likes

the way Nigeria are embracing car racing competition now they wonder me, I hope the next Toronto won't be born in naija. 1 Like

Ever since I was locked up and charged to court for Abuja car stunting, my love for races has increased if not for my phobia I would love to handle a speed machine 1 Like

Is this really the first racing championship in Nigeria? How about the rallies held in different states, doesn't those count as championships? Someone clarify pls u answered urself.... rallies / racing .... U hear say Hamilton do rally for formula 1 u answered urself.... rallies / racing .... U hear say Hamilton do rally for formula 1

See Rd wey dem dey do car race. If person crash 4 this Rd on top car race, even hellfire go reject d person.

H