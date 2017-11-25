Beauty Queen Rally Support For IDPs’ School In FCT, Donates Educational Materials



Queen Akeelah Aminu, the reigning Miss Ambassador for Peace Africa (MAPA), on Friday Launched ‘Pupils Support Campaign’ and donated some educational materials such as notebooks, textbooks and other relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) school in the Federal Capital Territory.



Aminu stated that the initiative was a flagship of her pet project ‘Peace Education Campaign’, geared towards promoting education for the less privileged and building peaceful and united Nigeria.



“Education is the strongest tool for empowerment you can give to anyone, because ignorance is an enemy of peace and progress.



“Our dear nation has witnessed unprecedented religious crisis which over the years divided us and set us back economically, and some of this crisis strive among the uninformed ,especially the young people.



“We must promote unity in diversity and advocate common values, fight the same cause and seek permanent solutions to our common problems for us to win together,”she said.



The “Peace Ambassador” said there was need to educate young Nigerians, especially the vulnerable and less privileged, in order to ensure a serene and evenly developed society for all.



She therefore called on good spirited individuals, cooperate bodies and all civil society groups to join hands with her in promoting the Peace Education Initiative.



In his remark, the Head Teacher of the school, Mr Sake Audu, who received the items on behalf of the pupils, commended the young beauty queen for the kind gesture.



He therefore urged Nigerians to emulate the kind gesture, saying “government alone cannot take care of the displaced persons.



“Well-meaning Nigerians should remember the IDPs especially this children that need to be educated, and extend their hands of care to them because they deserve good life as well.’’



Some of the pupils expressed gratitude to the visiting queen and her team and urged government to do everything possible to get them back to their homes.

