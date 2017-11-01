₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by onoikenna: 8:58pm On Nov 25
According to the story shared by Hakuri Press,Comrade Bugaje emerged as the 2016/17 overall best student of ABU with a G.P of 4.93 .He was awarded a scholarship by NNPC MD Baru to do PhD in any university of his choice in the world.Below is what Hakuri Press wrote...
'With the overall best student of Ahmadu bello university Zaria with the G.P of 4.93. From faculty of Engineering Comrade AB.Bugaje.
And also he was awarded a scholarship from MD NNPC kachala Baru off to Ph.d. in any of the university in world
Congratulations brother'
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by Munae(f): 8:59pm On Nov 25
Nice one.
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by TANTUMERGO007: 9:03pm On Nov 25
Our oyel money they use send an agboki to go do PhD abroad
Thunder fire bubu
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by GraGra247: 9:23pm On Nov 25
TANTUMERGO007:Abeg he deserves it. When aboki is learned they don't busy themselves with bombing and such poo. They become responsible.
So the more aboki we send to school they less the bombing. Abi no be true. lol.
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by Nonnyflex(m): 9:28pm On Nov 25
.
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by funlord(m): 9:34pm On Nov 25
TANTUMERGO007:
No need to ask where this "engrish" speaking thing even hails from.....the eternally pained region no doubt!
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by mightyhazel: 10:01pm On Nov 25
funlord:so the word aboki don turn queens English.
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by Galadimat: 10:04pm On Nov 25
I know this guy... he's outstanding in virtually everything.. politics, academics, sports..etc
he came 2nd in the 2009 cowbell national mathematics competition in the junior category..
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:06pm On Nov 25
Be Careful OO, It's A Gov't Related Scholarship.
Considering D Amount Of Gov't Scholarship Beneficiaries Stranded Abroad
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by skillful01: 10:55pm On Nov 25
TANTUMERGO007:.
Wetin self
They do something you complain, dem nor do at all you go still complain.
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by maleekfrenzy(m): 11:40pm On Nov 25
TANTUMERGO007:you no get sense I swear down
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by banre(m): 11:55pm On Nov 25
proudly abusite
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by encryptjay(m): 12:00am
TANTUMERGO007:Shut up! This guy you're seeing is loaded already, stop coming online to be shouting oyel money up and down; these are guys that will play an integral part in transforming this country.
Celebrate him and move on with life.
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by encryptjay(m): 12:01am
maleekfrenzy:That guy and sense are at loggerheads and I don't see them calling a truce anytime soon.
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by demolaxl(m): 6:07am
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by kheart(m): 6:15am
Nice one
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by airmirthd1(f): 6:36am
That is great.
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by KELVIN086: 9:16am
ok
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by xarookqh(m): 9:35am
.
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by NwaAmaikpe: 9:57am
Nepotism at it's peak,
This idiot graduates with a GPA of 4.93 and gets a scholarship to any University of his choice in the world and invariably an automatic employment into NNPC simply because he is a Northerner.
But Ayodele Daniel Dada graduated with a GPA of 5.00 from the Department of Psychology in University of Lagos and it was very uncelebrated.
This is so sad!
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by rectitude(m): 9:59am
Congrats to him.
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by czaratwork: 9:59am
from his pocket or nnpc pocket? I hope it is from his pocket if not they should let it go round the six geopolitical zones.
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:59am
Because he is from the North Can or has NNPC being doing the same for other students from other universities any where in Nigeria
I hope you know that NNPC belong to ALL Nigerians before you encourage other secessionist with your action
congrats boy!
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by obailala(m): 10:00am
Another lamentation thread loading...
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by Josonas: 10:00am
Congrat bro.
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by czaratwork: 10:02am
if he is made then he should not dip hands into our treasury. it should be for indigent intelligent ones that cant pay their way. is he going to sign a bond to come back and develope us?
encryptjay:
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by sirAliyu(m): 10:04am
TANTUMERGO007:
Hating won't get you anywhere, you're probably not half as intelligent as that guy up there. I suggest you shut the bleep up bruh!
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by fvckme(f): 10:04am
Galadimat:If he was Second with that massive G.P then the person wey carry first where is he/she now?
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by deepwater(f): 10:05am
I don't understand
Is it nnpc scholarship or
Baru's scholarship?
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by sirAliyu(m): 10:06am
Wiseandtrue:
It's because of people like you we have ethnic issues in Nigeria
|Re: Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship by bariking(m): 10:08am
Munae:
