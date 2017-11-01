Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Al-Amin Bashir Bugaje, ABU Zaria Best Student 2017. Gets NNPC Scholarship (7240 Views)

Mary Folafoluwa Oginni, Best Student In WAEC Who Left Nigeria Due To ASUU Strike / Nnadi Nnedimkpa Susan Graduates With 4.93 CGPA From Covenant University / First Year GP Of 0.7, Am I Worthless? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'With the overall best student of Ahmadu bello university Zaria with the G.P of 4.93. From faculty of Engineering Comrade AB.Bugaje.



And also he was awarded a scholarship from MD NNPC kachala Baru off to Ph.d. in any of the university in world

Congratulations brother'



Source: According to the story shared by Hakuri Press,Comrade Bugaje emerged as the 2016/17 overall best student of ABU with a G.P of 4.93 .He was awarded a scholarship by NNPC MD Baru to do PhD in any university of his choice in the world.Below is what Hakuri Press wrote...'With the overall best student of Ahmadu bello university Zaria with the G.P of 4.93. From faculty of Engineering Comrade AB.Bugaje.And also he was awarded a scholarship from MD NNPC kachala Baru off to Ph.d. in any of the university in worldCongratulations brother'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/meet-overall-201617-overall-best.html?m=1 7 Likes 3 Shares

Nice one.





Thunder fire bubu Our oyel money they use send an agboki to go do PhD abroadThunder fire bubu 19 Likes 2 Shares

TANTUMERGO007:

Our oyel money they use send an agboki to go do PhD abroad



Thunder fire bubu Abeg he deserves it. When aboki is learned they don't busy themselves with bombing and such poo. They become responsible.



So the more aboki we send to school they less the bombing. Abi no be true. lol. Abeg he deserves it. When aboki is learned they don't busy themselves with bombing and such poo. They become responsible.So the more aboki we send to school they less the bombing. Abi no be true. lol. 47 Likes

.

TANTUMERGO007:

Our oyel money they use send an agboki to go do PhD abroad



Thunder fire bubu





No need to ask where this "engrish" speaking thing even hails from.....the eternally pained region no doubt! No need to ask where this "engrish" speaking thing even hails from.....the eternally pained region no doubt! 15 Likes 2 Shares

funlord:

[s][/s]





No need to ask where this "engrish" speaking thing even hails from.....the eternally pained region no doubt! so the word aboki don turn queens English. so the word aboki don turn queens English. 2 Likes

I know this guy... he's outstanding in virtually everything.. politics, academics, sports..etc

he came 2nd in the 2009 cowbell national mathematics competition in the junior category.. 16 Likes 1 Share

Be Careful OO, It's A Gov't Related Scholarship.

Considering D Amount Of Gov't Scholarship Beneficiaries Stranded Abroad 2 Likes

TANTUMERGO007:

Our oyel money they use send an agboki to go do PhD abroad



Thunder fire bubu .



Wetin self



They do something you complain, dem nor do at all you go still complain. Wetin selfThey do something you complain, dem nor do at all you go still complain. 12 Likes 1 Share

TANTUMERGO007:

Our oyel money they use send an agboki to go do PhD abroad



Thunder fire bubu you no get sense I swear down you no get sense I swear down 9 Likes 1 Share

proudly abusite

TANTUMERGO007:

Our oyel money they use send an agboki to go do PhD abroad



Thunder fire bubu Shut up! This guy you're seeing is loaded already, stop coming online to be shouting oyel money up and down; these are guys that will play an integral part in transforming this country.

Celebrate him and move on with life. Shut up! This guy you're seeing is loaded already, stop coming online to be shouting oyel money up and down; these are guys that will play an integral part in transforming this country.Celebrate him and move on with life. 15 Likes 1 Share

maleekfrenzy:

you no get sense I swear down That guy and sense are at loggerheads and I don't see them calling a truce anytime soon. That guy and sense are at loggerheads and I don't see them calling a truce anytime soon. 3 Likes

Nice one

That is great.

ok

.







Nepotism at it's peak,



This idiot graduates with a GPA of 4.93 and gets a scholarship to any University of his choice in the world and invariably an automatic employment into NNPC simply because he is a Northerner.



But Ayodele Daniel Dada graduated with a GPA of 5.00 from the Department of Psychology in University of Lagos and it was very uncelebrated.



This is so sad! Nepotism at it's peak,This idiot graduates with a GPA of 4.93 and gets a scholarship to any University of his choice in the world and invariably an automatic employment into NNPC simply because he is a Northerner.But Ayodele Daniel Dada graduated withfrom the Department of Psychology in University of Lagos and it was very uncelebrated.This is so sad! 5 Likes 1 Share

Congrats to him.

from his pocket or nnpc pocket? I hope it is from his pocket if not they should let it go round the six geopolitical zones. 2 Likes

Because he is from the North Can or has NNPC being doing the same for other students from other universities any where in Nigeria



I hope you know that NNPC belong to ALL Nigerians before you encourage other secessionist with your action



congrats boy! 3 Likes 1 Share

Another lamentation thread loading... 1 Like

Congrat bro.

encryptjay:



Shut up! This guy you're seeing is loaded already, stop coming online to be shouting oyel money up and down; these are guys that will play an integral part in transforming this country.

Celebrate him and move on with life. if he is made then he should not dip hands into our treasury. it should be for indigent intelligent ones that cant pay their way. is he going to sign a bond to come back and develope us?

TANTUMERGO007:

Our oyel money they use send an agboki to go do PhD abroad



Thunder fire bubu

Hating won't get you anywhere, you're probably not half as intelligent as that guy up there. I suggest you shut the bleep up bruh! Hating won't get you anywhere, you're probably not half as intelligent as that guy up there. I suggest you shut the bleep up bruh! 2 Likes

Galadimat:

I know this guy... he's outstanding in virtually everything.. politics, academics, sports..etc

he came 2nd in the 2009 cowbell national mathematics competition in the junior category.. If he was Second with that massive G.P then the person wey carry first where is he/she now? If he was Second with that massive G.P then the person wey carry first where is he/she now?

I don't understand

Is it nnpc scholarship or

Baru's scholarship?

Wiseandtrue:

Because he is from the North Can or has NNPC being doing the same for other students from other universities any where in Nigeria



I hope you know that NNPC belong to ALL Nigerians before you encourage other secessionist with your action

It's because of people like you we have ethnic issues in Nigeria It's because of people like you we have ethnic issues in Nigeria