|Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by Islie: 9:48pm On Nov 25
MAN BREAKS POLICE OFFICER’S HEAD TO EVADE ARREST
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/man-breaks-police-officers-head-evade-arrest/
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by cuedish: 9:51pm On Nov 25
Niaja Police & baseless reasons of arrest.
We need men like Omotolani. .......to deal with all those stupid police hyping civil cases.
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by Spotless123(m): 9:52pm On Nov 25
Thereby charged with case of attempted murder...... ;DThereby charged with case of attempted murder......
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:56pm On Nov 25
My day was made with what Ogbeni Omotolani did to Benson Ohiole. Nice one home
11 Likes
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by Flexherbal(m): 10:06pm On Nov 25
Too bad
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by MhizzAJ(f): 10:15pm On Nov 25
He met his match
1 Like
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by optional1(f): 10:17pm On Nov 25
So we get people wey fit beat police for this country..
1 Like
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by oluwasegun007(m): 10:35pm On Nov 25
v
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by tribalistseun: 10:35pm On Nov 25
I love this news
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by lordkush: 10:36pm On Nov 25
very good
that troll corinthians is a police man.
I just hope it was him
beat am break eim head very good
5 Likes
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by Uyi168(m): 10:36pm On Nov 25
He should ve collected his gun and blow his fvcking head off!
2 Likes
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by Timoleon(m): 10:36pm On Nov 25
As much as the story sweet me reach, I pity the omotolani guy...he will certainly go to prison for this. no judge will pardon you for assaulting a police officer.
5 Likes
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by Infajay(m): 10:36pm On Nov 25
My salute
2 Likes
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by Ayoswit(f): 10:37pm On Nov 25
K
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by SupremeBeast: 10:38pm On Nov 25
hahahaha, incompetent police officer, this is what will happen if you recruit teenagers do to men's job.
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by wildcatter23(m): 10:38pm On Nov 25
Suspect gat no chill.
3 Likes
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by ivolt: 10:38pm On Nov 25
Since the suspect could resist arrest, there was no need beating up
the police officer.
Now he will end up in jail for not controlling his anger.
1 Like
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by google4: 10:39pm On Nov 25
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by Promismike(m): 10:40pm On Nov 25
Lolzz
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by JamaicanLove(f): 10:40pm On Nov 25
E yaaa poor man, lol.
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by sKeetz(m): 10:41pm On Nov 25
[left][/left]
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by FTrebirth(m): 10:42pm On Nov 25
after knocking yourself out with 7 shots of cheap ogogoro at iya shukurat's...
devil would now push you to a weed joint to arrest a tough-looking street thug like this?
3 Likes
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by goldenval(m): 10:43pm On Nov 25
, so these police men actually arrested me today after they demanded for my papers which everything is 100 clean.. then they accused me of being a yahoo yahoo guy just because am driving my jeep .. I was angry and I told them to take me to their station before I will know how to deal with them on Monday... so I don’t know how one mistakenly saw my ID card, then I drove them around as we approached their station, I was told to do weekend for them that they don’t want to call Abuja headquarter .. I asked them, Call for wetin? Say I be APC abi na wetin? Abeg Officer I no be JJC for Lagos oo, as I dey like this I dey vex pass you and I need money pass you too..... men na so they leave me Ago after tipping them with 1k for weekend.
So Nigeria police ate something else...
1 Like
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by calberian: 10:43pm On Nov 25
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by jumahes9(m): 10:44pm On Nov 25
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by enemyofprogress: 10:46pm On Nov 25
MhizzAJ:how can you say that he met his march when we are in November
1 Like
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by Dronedude(m): 10:47pm On Nov 25
The officer for call for back up now...
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by Sebastine1994(m): 10:50pm On Nov 25
Everybody in my area calls me cobra because police people cannot arrest anybody in my area without permission. People even come to my house to settle dispute. I wasn't always like that until I learnt under a hard drug seller. I became as though as steel and with a poker face. No fear police
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by MhizzAJ(f): 10:52pm On Nov 25
enemyofprogress:
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by money121(m): 10:53pm On Nov 25
Lobatan
|Re: Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor by jerrythafinisher(m): 10:56pm On Nov 25
oh sh! .. the guy should have chop off is head, don't care if he's a good or bad man. i just hate 9ja cops
1 Like
