Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Suspect Beats Police Officer Trying To Arrest Him To Stupor (11746 Views)

Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos / Man Beats Another Man’s Wife To Stupor, Blinds One Of Her Eyes (Photos) / Mob Beats Rapist To Stupor In Ikorodu （graphic Photos） (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





A Police Inspector attached to Olosun Division, Benson Ohiole was battered and suffered a fracture on his head after he attempted to arrest a suspect who vented his anger on him in Lagos.



He was brutally attacked his head broken in the process and was rushed to the hospital as the result of the assault.



The incident happened at Mushin area of Lagos where Ohiole went to arrest Omotolani and he resisted the arrest.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the victim attempted to arrest the suspect for an undisclosed criminal offence but the suspect maintained his innocence and refused to follow the officer to the police station.



However, trouble started when Ohiole attempted to enforce his arrest as an officer, Omotolani then attacked him, reportedly used an object to break his head and escaped.



The victim bled profusely and was taken to a hospital where he was treated and Omotolani was later arrested and detained at the police station.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the suspect insisted that he did not commit any offence when the victim wanted to arrest him to extort money from him which he resisted.



He denied that he attacked him but could not explain how Ohiole sustained serious injury on his head.



The suspect was charged before Ogba Magistrates court for assault.



He pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mr. M.K.O Fadeyi granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.



He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.



The matter was adjourned till 6 December, 2017.



http://pmexpressng.com/man-breaks-police-officers-head-evade-arrest/





lalasticlala MAN BREAKS POLICE OFFICER’S HEAD TO EVADE ARREST

Niaja Police & baseless reasons of arrest.



We need men like Omotolani. .......to deal with all those stupid police hyping civil cases. 36 Likes 1 Share

Thereby charged with case of attempted murder...... ;DThereby charged with case of attempted murder......

My day was made with what Ogbeni Omotolani did to Benson Ohiole. Nice one home 11 Likes

Too bad

He met his match 1 Like

So we get people wey fit beat police for this country.. 1 Like

v

I love this news 22 Likes 2 Shares

very good



that troll corinthians is a police man.

I just hope it was him















beat am break eim head very good 5 Likes

He should ve collected his gun and blow his fvcking head off! 2 Likes

As much as the story sweet me reach, I pity the omotolani guy...he will certainly go to prison for this. no judge will pardon you for assaulting a police officer. 5 Likes

My salute 2 Likes

K

hahahaha, incompetent police officer, this is what will happen if you recruit teenagers do to men's job.

Suspect gat no chill. 3 Likes

Since the suspect could resist arrest, there was no need beating up

the police officer.

Now he will end up in jail for not controlling his anger. 1 Like

Lolzz

E yaaa poor man, lol.

[left][/left]









devil would now push you to a weed joint to arrest a tough-looking street thug like this?

after knocking yourself out with 7 shots of cheap ogogoro at iya shukurat's...devil would now push you to a weed joint to arrest a tough-looking street thug like this? 3 Likes

, so these police men actually arrested me today after they demanded for my papers which everything is 100 clean.. then they accused me of being a yahoo yahoo guy just because am driving my jeep .. I was angry and I told them to take me to their station before I will know how to deal with them on Monday... so I don’t know how one mistakenly saw my ID card, then I drove them around as we approached their station, I was told to do weekend for them that they don’t want to call Abuja headquarter .. I asked them, Call for wetin? Say I be APC abi na wetin? Abeg Officer I no be JJC for Lagos oo, as I dey like this I dey vex pass you and I need money pass you too..... men na so they leave me Ago after tipping them with 1k for weekend.



So Nigeria police ate something else... , so these police men actually arrested me today after they demanded for my papers which everything is 100 clean.. then they accused me of being a yahoo yahoo guy just because am driving my jeep.. I was angry and I told them to take me to their station before I will know how to deal with them on Monday... so I don’t know how one mistakenly saw my ID card, then I drove them around as we approached their station, I was told to do weekend for them that they don’t want to call Abuja headquarter.. I asked them, Call for wetin? Say I be APC abi na wetin? Abeg Officer I no be JJC for Lagos oo, as I dey like this I dey vex pass you and I need money pass you too..... men na so they leave me Ago after tipping them with 1k for weekend.So Nigeria police ate something else... 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

He met his match how can you say that he met his march when we are in November how can you say that he met his march when we are in November 1 Like

The officer for call for back up now...

Everybody in my area calls me cobra because police people cannot arrest anybody in my area without permission. People even come to my house to settle dispute. I wasn't always like that until I learnt under a hard drug seller. I became as though as steel and with a poker face. No fear police

enemyofprogress:

how can you say that he met his march when we are in November

Lobatan