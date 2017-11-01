Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / CBN Spends 6 Billion Naira On Abu Business School (1380 Views)

Read more at: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) spent about N6 billion to establish a business school in the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna. The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, made this known on Saturday at ABU’s 40th convocation ceremony held at its main campus, Samaru, Zaria. Garba said that the business school had begun as a faculty, covering Accounting, Business Administration and Economics Departments. The vice said that the development gave room for expansion of the departments and introduction of related academic programmes. He said that the ABU’s Faculty of Medicine had been transformed into ABU College of Health Sciences and headed by a provost. “The college has taken off with four faculties of Basic Clinical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Basic Medical Sciences and Allied Health Sciences. “Along with this development is the commencement of three new academic programmes beginning from 2017/2018 session. “These are Bachelor of Dental Surgery, Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Sciences and B.Sc. Medical Radiography,” he said. The vice-chancellor said that the university had introduced e-learning methodology in academic delivery to tackle growth in the number of students. Garba said that the e-learning was in line with developments in pedagogy and technology. He said that ABU last year introduced four additional courses in its Department of Mechanical Engineering. He said that the university had continued to improve and expand the existing facilities for teaching and research within the limit of available resources. Garba said that the university was using Tertiary Education Trust Fund and Presidential Need Assessment Intervention Fund to execute the projects. The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Kachalla-Baru, said at the occasion that he was impressed by the performance of 50 of the graduating students who had first class degree in different fields. He announced NNPC’s scholarship up to PhD level for the overall best student with Grade Point Average (GPA) of 4.93, Mr Al-Amin Bashir-Bugaje from Electrical Engineering Department. “NNPC will sponsor him fully to wherever he wants to study in this world up to PhD. Level,” he said. Kamchatka-Baru said that NNPC had been at the forefront of fostering education in Nigeria. Earlier in an address of welcome, the ABU Chancellor, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, said: “Since my installation as the Chancellor of this university on Nov. 1, 2015, I have found this university to be vibrant and promising. “It has enormous human and material resources and a number of specialised research institutes, particularly agro-based ones. “These institutes include the Institute for Agricultural Research, National Animal Production Research Institute and National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services.’’ He said that the institutes had over the years made significant contributions to the agricultural sector of the Nigerian economy.Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/cbn-spends-n6bn-abu-business-school/

lalasticlala mynd44 seun....pls kindly do the needful

6,000,000,000 naira to build one business school..... 1 Like 2 Shares

Poster above me only amadioha will judge our case

Well Business schools are supposed to be a place where entrepreneural creativity is expressed. Spending more money on a business school would not guarantee that the next dangote will come from there. The next dangote may be pooping as I speak in the mosquitoe infested swamps of warri, waiting for his chance to grab success by the neck. Who business school help? How many of our rich men go business school?





Ok oo. Make dem enjoy. Na their time

Simplefemo:

6,000,000,000 naira to build one business school.....

Sure it's worth it



The one in unn is massive Sure it's worth itThe one in unn is massive

. ..... N6B to use build business school , which type of facility they inside were then wan use study business... please how can I travel out of this Nation CBN ( Central Bank of the North) and Northern part of this Nation are like 5 and 6... I hope they put it into good use... During Sanusi time the Central Bank of the North played a significant role in building Mosque in the North .. bless be to CBN and God pun**h all those who took part in governing this Nation between 1900 - 1963.. ..... N6B to use build business school , which type of facility they inside were then wan use study business... please how can I travel out of this Nation 1 Like

OK, congratulations. Business all the way.

6 billion okay now

valentinoeggz:

NO NO

a whooping 6billion will build a better edifice





a whooping 6billion will build a better edifice

mrvitalis:





Sure it's worth it



The one in unn is massive

Huh? Which one? Huh? Which one? 1 Like















Dividends of 97% democracy.



God bless PMB/PYO and keep their reign till 2023.

overhypedsteve:

Well Business schools are supposed to be a place where entrepreneural creativity is expressed. Spending more money on a business school would not guarantee that the next dangote will come from there. The next dangote may be pooping as I speak in the mosquitoe infested swamps of warri, waiting for his chance to grab success by the neck. Who business school help? How many of our rich men go business school? the question should be how many of our LEGIT rich men did not go to a business school? the question should be how many of our LEGIT rich men did not go to a business school?

Simplefemo:

6,000,000,000 naira to build one business school.....







Before shouting convert it to dollar and see d amount if we want to be taken serious and build our nation we must first invest in our education not building statue upandan as if we in greece Before shouting convert it to dollar and see d amount if we want to be taken serious and build our nation we must first invest in our education not building statue upandan as if we in greece 1 Like