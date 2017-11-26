₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,871 members, 3,934,966 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 04:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up (14844 Views)
Man Strips Himself Totally Unclad, Fights Another Man In Police Presence (Pics) / 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death / Pretty Lady Among Kidnappers Caught In Epe And Stripped Totally Unclad (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by ikombe: 3:41am
This dude was caught this early morning trying to steal the battery of a sienna in my compound.
The guy don chop serious beating
1 Like
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by pussyeater: 4:04am
Nemesis
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by KardinalZik(m): 4:15am
Hope there is tyre close by. Coz tyre is the right judge for thieves. Whoever opposes the use of tyre is a thief who fears the TYRE FATE.
8 Likes
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by ikombe: 4:16am
The master key and the saw blade He wants to use
1 Like
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by noblealuu: 4:38am
There are some threads I obviously don't know what to comment.
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by Lionbite(m): 4:40am
KardinalZik:i oppose the use of a tyre, there is already a law in place for this criminal activity so why take matters into your own hands. And know this the person that burns a human being is murderer and is worse compared to the suspected thief. The bible says vengeance is of the Lord not of men.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by amunkita(m): 4:45am
See his face like Uganda Owl...
This one neva chop beta beating that can deter him tomorrow.
1 Like
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by amunkita(m): 4:47am
Lionbite:
When the fulani's kill ur person, come back nd tell us more about the bible.
12 Likes
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by amunkita(m): 4:54am
noblealuu:
Then you yawn over it abi this Wan wey u do so nah commentary
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by noblealuu: 4:57am
amunkita:
By their names you shall know them
1 Like
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by KardinalZik(m): 4:59am
Lionbite:
That's NOT vengeance; it is called SANITISING.
Whoever comes to equity must come with clean hands. A thief has soiled hand. Therefore, a thief can't come to equity.
Meanwhile, stop quoting the Bible in DEFENSE OF THIEVES.
2 Likes
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by Lionbite(m): 5:00am
amunkita:i will cry and commit the person to the Lord. What about you what will you do?
2 Likes
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by Lionbite(m): 5:05am
KardinalZik:if you are hell bent on 'sanitising' why exercise your gra gra on thieves that stole 5K, 10K worth of stuffs. What about your politicians and leaders that steal millions on daily basis and even when they are caught they are only asked to refund the money and they go back to their normal lives without a scar. Oga stop being hypocritical.
4 Likes
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by soliddust2020: 5:20am
op una gentle oh, this guy neva chop beta beating. But why una com remove e cloth.
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by KardinalZik(m): 5:26am
Lionbite:
Political thieves steal what you've not directly worked for. They steal COLLECTIVE WEALTH - from the government. The government has a way of tackling that: THE ANTI-GRAFT AGENCIES.
A local thief, on the contrary, steals YOUR PERSONAL WEALTH - what you laboured to have - from you. You should have your way of tackling that, also: THE TYRE.
Where was the thief when you were labouring?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by Mrkumareze(m): 5:58am
Good for him. He wants to steal battery of about 13 k come sale am 4 k or even less
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by princeade86(m): 6:10am
is on Sunday, forgive him
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by Jbleenk: 6:15am
Talk about jungle justice. If this guy can get a good lawyer ur in deep poo.
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by akon4u: 10:26am
ok
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by ikombe: 3:00pm
Jbleenk:we didn't burn him oh
We just beat small sense enter Im head
We had to let him go after the Elder's in the compound said so. We wanted to take him to the police station when it was morning
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by ikombe: 3:02pm
KardinalZik:I don't stand with this comment
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by DIKEnaWAR: 3:14pm
Thieves everywhere these days. Economy collapsing fast on our heads.
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by DIKEnaWAR: 3:14pm
Who is your local government chairman? When was the last time you people tied him unclad and beat him up?
When are you people progressing to the House of Assemblies (both state and federal) and finally to your Governor and the President? If you people cannot round up the afore mentioned men, tie them and beat them for stealing you people blind, then I'd say y'all are cowards.
If you people hail the mentioned personalities whenever you see them, then I dare say you people are morons and incapable of reason.
While I condemn the criminal, I'd not forget those that sent him. Those in power that stole his today and future to the extent that he steals a battery not worth 5k.
3 Likes
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by soberdrunk(m): 3:14pm
Ontop ordinary battery see how una tie a "full grown" citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria like Guinea fowl......
3 Likes
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by Lexusgs430: 3:15pm
No be small tying b dis o....
Nah fisherman apply the ropes?
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by MACDONALDuzoma: 3:15pm
amunkita:
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by AFONJACOW(m): 3:15pm
And that matches I'm seeing is it for roasting of the suya
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by jonadaft: 3:16pm
Good for him.
But why nakēd him?
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by magiki(m): 3:17pm
Why is it that his chisel is not displayed.
U know what I mean
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by asdfjklhaha(f): 3:17pm
H
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by Daniel058(m): 3:17pm
And one beautiful chic go get am as a BOYFRIEND
1 Like
|Re: Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up by alignacademy(m): 3:17pm
ikombe:
Seems to be the racket now, stealing of batteries
Man Jailed For Life Over Drug Trafficking / Fresh Attack In Jol, Riyom LGA, Plateau: 2 Killed & 2 Injured (Pictures) / Photo: Man Arrested With 104 Bags Of Marijuana In Cross River
Viewing this topic: uboma(m), maiworld09(m), Richielol(m), dboy07, pTomz(m), akeensbussy(m), ofisa247(m), Hope141, asdfjklhaha(f), osifred(m), Nwodosis(m), SpecNg, Shafiiimran99, Ceasar24(m), zlyan(m), Kingsleydoler, kokotconcepts(m), Harvest601(m), goodnija, sunnykalu125, vincentcena22, Adekunle02, frankkingston(m), Omofvin, muskaila114um(m), Pause, fabem(m), Okonzy1(m), sirwilson(m), redcurry(f), muystoy(m), olayinka96, akejujoe(f), nomaison(m), vertueptime, Humbledtoexcel, wealthbee and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14