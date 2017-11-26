Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thief Caught In The Early Hours Of Sunday Stripped Totally Unclad & Tied Up (14844 Views)

The guy don chop serious beating This dude was caught this early morning trying to steal the battery of a sienna in my compound.The guy don chop serious beating 1 Like

Hope there is tyre close by. Coz tyre is the right judge for thieves. Whoever opposes the use of tyre is a thief who fears the TYRE FATE. 8 Likes

The master key and the saw blade He wants to use 1 Like

There are some threads I obviously don't know what to comment.

Hope there is tyre close by.

Coz tyre is the right judge for thieves.

Whoever opposes the use of tyre is a thief who fears the TYRE FATE. i oppose the use of a tyre, there is already a law in place for this criminal activity so why take matters into your own hands. And know this the person that burns a human being is murderer and is worse compared to the suspected thief. The bible says vengeance is of the Lord not of men. i oppose the use of a tyre, there is already a law in place for this criminal activity so why take matters into your own hands. And know this the person that burns a human being is murderer and is worse compared to the suspected thief. The bible says vengeance is of the Lord not of men. 22 Likes 1 Share

See his face like Uganda Owl...

This one neva chop beta beating that can deter him tomorrow. 1 Like

i oppose the use of a tyre, there is already a law in place for this criminal activity so why take matters into your own hands. And know this the person that burns a human being is murderer and is worse compared to the suspected thief. The bible says vengeance is of the Lord not of men.

When the fulani's kill ur person, come back nd tell us more about the bible. When the fulani's kill ur person, come back nd tell us more about the bible. 12 Likes

There are some threads I obviously don't know what to comment.

Then you yawn over it abi this Wan wey u do so nah commentary Then you yawn over it abi this Wan wey u do so nah commentary

Then you yawn over it abi this Wan wey u do so nah commentary



By their names you shall know them By their names you shall know them 1 Like

i oppose the use of a tyre, there is already a law in place for this criminal activity so why take matters into your own hands. And know this the person that burns a human being is murderer and is worse compared to the suspected thief. The bible says vengeance is of the Lord not of men.

That's NOT vengeance; it is called SANITISING.



Whoever comes to equity must come with clean hands. A thief has soiled hand. Therefore, a thief can't come to equity.



Meanwhile, stop quoting the Bible in DEFENSE OF THIEVES. That's NOT vengeance; it is called SANITISING.Whoever comes to equity must come with clean hands. A thief has soiled hand. Therefore, a thief can't come to equity.Meanwhile, stop quoting the Bible in DEFENSE OF THIEVES. 2 Likes

When the fulani's kill ur person, come back nd tell us more about the bible. i will cry and commit the person to the Lord. What about you what will you do? i will cry and commit the person to the Lord. What about you what will you do? 2 Likes

That's NOT vengeance; it is called SANITISING.



Whoever comes to equity must come with clean hands. A thief has soiled hand. Therefore, a thief can't come to equity.



Meanwhile, stop quoting the Bible in DEFENSE OF THIEVES. if you are hell bent on 'sanitising' why exercise your gra gra on thieves that stole 5K, 10K worth of stuffs. What about your politicians and leaders that steal millions on daily basis and even when they are caught they are only asked to refund the money and they go back to their normal lives without a scar. Oga stop being hypocritical. if you are hell bent on 'sanitising' why exercise your gra gra on thieves that stole 5K, 10K worth of stuffs. What about your politicians and leaders that steal millions on daily basis and even when they are caught they are only asked to refund the money and they go back to their normal lives without a scar. Oga stop being hypocritical. 4 Likes

op una gentle oh, this guy neva chop beta beating. But why una com remove e cloth.

if you are hell bent on 'sanitising' why exercise your gra gra on thieves that stole 5K, 10K worth of stuffs. What about your politicians and leaders that steal millions on daily basis and even when they are caught they are only asked to refund the money and they go back to their normal lives without a scar. Oga stop being hypocritical.

Political thieves steal what you've not directly worked for. They steal COLLECTIVE WEALTH - from the government. The government has a way of tackling that: THE ANTI-GRAFT AGENCIES.



A local thief, on the contrary, steals YOUR PERSONAL WEALTH - what you laboured to have - from you. You should have your way of tackling that, also: THE TYRE.



Where was the thief when you were labouring? Political thieves steal what you've not directly worked for. They steal COLLECTIVE WEALTH - from the government. The government has a way of tackling that: THE ANTI-GRAFT AGENCIES.A local thief, on the contrary, steals YOUR PERSONAL WEALTH - what you laboured to have - from you. You should have your way of tackling that, also: THE TYRE.Where was the thief when you were labouring? 8 Likes 1 Share

Good for him. He wants to steal battery of about 13 k come sale am 4 k or even less

is on Sunday, forgive him

Talk about jungle justice. If this guy can get a good lawyer ur in deep poo.

Talk about jungle justice. If this guy can get a good lawyer ur in deep poo. we didn't burn him oh



We just beat small sense enter Im head



We had to let him go after the Elder's in the compound said so. We wanted to take him to the police station when it was morning we didn't burn him ohWe just beat small sense enter Im headWe had to let him go after the Elder's in the compound said so. We wanted to take him to the police station when it was morning

Hope there is tyre close by.

Coz tyre is the right judge for thieves.

Whoever opposes the use of tyre is a thief who fears the TYRE FATE. I don't stand with this comment I don't stand with this comment

Thieves everywhere these days. Economy collapsing fast on our heads.

Who is your local government chairman? When was the last time you people tied him unclad and beat him up?



When are you people progressing to the House of Assemblies (both state and federal) and finally to your Governor and the President? If you people cannot round up the afore mentioned men, tie them and beat them for stealing you people blind, then I'd say y'all are cowards.



If you people hail the mentioned personalities whenever you see them, then I dare say you people are morons and incapable of reason.



While I condemn the criminal, I'd not forget those that sent him. Those in power that stole his today and future to the extent that he steals a battery not worth 5k. 3 Likes

Ontop ordinary battery see how una tie a "full grown" citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria like Guinea fowl...... 3 Likes

No be small tying b dis o....



Nah fisherman apply the ropes?

Then you yawn over it abi this Wan wey u do so nah commentary

And that matches I'm seeing is it for roasting of the suya

Good for him.



But why nakēd him?

Why is it that his chisel is not displayed.

U know what I mean

And one beautiful chic go get am as a BOYFRIEND 1 Like