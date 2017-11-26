Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back (3181 Views)

TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo defended superbly to force a 0-0 draw at SuperSport United of South Africa Saturday and retain the CAF Confederation Cup.



The Congolese club restricted the home team to just one shot on target in the second leg of the final in Pretoria, which saw each team have a player sent off late on, and won the secondary African club competition 2-1 on aggregate.



Mazembe became only the second club after 2006 winners Etoile Sahel of Tunisia to lift the trophy without losing a match.



The ‘Ravens’ won eight games and drew six after entering the Confederation Cup at the play-off stage having being demoted from the CAF Champions League.



Apart from two Confederation Cup titles, Mazembe have won the Champions League five times, the Super Cup three times and the now defunct African Cup Winners Cup once.



Those 11 trophies make them the second most successful club in CAF competitions after Al Ahly of Egypt, who have won 19 titles.



Congratulations to them.



The guy below me take a chill pill...



...and dab for Jesus



Congratulations to them. 4 Likes





guy above me why are you the way that you're damn....guy above me why are you the way that you're

Our team are no longer doing average at all in this competition





Our league is riddled with corruption, poor facilities, officials intimidation, unruly supporters, poor government funding, match fixing and I must win at home mentality. The list is endless. Our Nigerian local league needs to wake up. I can't remember the last time we won the CAF Confederation Cup

Congratulations

Congrats to them

Better team



Caf shld better make it a one day final on a neutral turf 1 Like

Arsenal to win Europa too

This is what happens when the mods can't sleep

kudos to dem...

The gods are wise.

TP Mazembe have proven to be the best football club in Africa so far, I'm highly proud of them!

Tajbol4splend:

Arsenal to win Europa too Dortmund and some interesting clubs dey come join una Dortmund and some interesting clubs dey come join una

Arian11:

damn....



guy above me why are you the way that you're

I guses you are a glo subscriber I guses you are a glo subscriber

drasob:

Our Nigerian local league needs to wake up. I can't remember the last time we won the CAF Confederation Cup



have they ever won it before Only Biafran team bring it back to Zoo twice

I last heard of this club, 19 years ago

Tajbol4splend:

Arsenal to win Europa too if arsenal win dat cup,,,i go trek frm PH city to Emirate stadium.... if arsenal win dat cup,,,i go trek frm PH city to Emirate stadium....

Not only Arsenal but Ass-Anal

Supersport United are players are just worst

AFONJACOW:

have they ever won it before Only Biafran team bring it back to Zoo twice no Nigerian team has won caf confederations cup before. no Nigerian team has won caf confederations cup before.

drasob:

Our Nigerian local league needs to wake up. I can't remember the last time we won the CAF Confederation Cup



Our league is riddled with corruption, poor facilities, officials intimidation, unruly supporters, poor government funding, match fixing and I must win at home mentality. The list is endless. you are wrong you are wrong

chiiraq802:

if arsenal win dat cup,,,i go trek frm PH city to Emirate stadium.... Lool, u go do am oooo, I'm a witness Lool, u go do am oooo, I'm a witness

Oh my nigeria league....it is time to face the world pls. You can do it!

AFONJACOW:

have they ever won it before Only Biafran team bring it back to Zoo twice you don't even know the difference between champions league and caf confederations cup.







You know nothing yet you want to talk about everything. you don't even know the difference between champions league and caf confederations cup.You know nothing yet you want to talk about everything.

Victornezzar:



Dortmund and some interesting clubs dey come join una which Dortmund d one with 2 point?

Wake up bro, Dortmund can not join with 2 point. which Dortmund d one with 2 point?Wake up bro, Dortmund can not join with 2 point.

drasob:

Our Nigerian local league needs to wake up. I can't remember the last time we won the CAF Confederation Cup



Our league is riddled with corruption, poor facilities, officials intimidation, unruly supporters, poor government funding, match fixing and I must win at home mentality. The list is endless. i'm telling you bro, that country isso backward in everything. Only God knows where we got it all wrong. E yaff tire me. Nothing good to be proud of in Naija. Nothing to boast about, except our population. i'm telling you bro, that country isso backward in everything. Only God knows where we got it all wrong. E yaff tire me. Nothing good to be proud of in Naija. Nothing to boast about, except our population.

Wow those boys are footballers.

Maybe Ifeanyi Ubah can learn a thing or two from Moise Katumbi,TP Mazembe's supremo since they are friends. Just saying.