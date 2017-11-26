₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by hassan4: 5:58am
Africa's version of the Europa League or Cup came to an end yesterday after SuperSports United was held to a barren draw at home.
TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo defended superbly to force a 0-0 draw at SuperSport United of South Africa Saturday and retain the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Congolese club restricted the home team to just one shot on target in the second leg of the final in Pretoria, which saw each team have a player sent off late on, and won the secondary African club competition 2-1 on aggregate.
Mazembe became only the second club after 2006 winners Etoile Sahel of Tunisia to lift the trophy without losing a match.
The ‘Ravens’ won eight games and drew six after entering the Confederation Cup at the play-off stage having being demoted from the CAF Champions League.
Apart from two Confederation Cup titles, Mazembe have won the Champions League five times, the Super Cup three times and the now defunct African Cup Winners Cup once.
Those 11 trophies make them the second most successful club in CAF competitions after Al Ahly of Egypt, who have won 19 titles.
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by BruncleZuma: 6:04am
Congratulations to them.
The guy below me take a chill pill...
...and dab for Jesus
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by Arian11(m): 6:04am
damn....
guy above me why are you the way that you're
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by Bonapart(m): 6:05am
Our team are no longer doing average at all in this competition
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by drasob: 6:05am
Our Nigerian local league needs to wake up. I can't remember the last time we won the CAF Confederation Cup
Our league is riddled with corruption, poor facilities, officials intimidation, unruly supporters, poor government funding, match fixing and I must win at home mentality. The list is endless.
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by YOUNGELDER1(m): 6:06am
Congratulations
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by bentlywills(m): 6:07am
Congrats to them
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by NigerDeltan(m): 6:07am
Better team
Caf shld better make it a one day final on a neutral turf
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:08am
Arsenal to win Europa too
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by IsaacBuchi(m): 6:11am
This is what happens when the mods can't sleep
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by negz1(m): 6:12am
kudos to dem...
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by abdulaz: 6:14am
The gods are wise.
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by krushdripper(m): 6:15am
TP Mazembe have proven to be the best football club in Africa so far, I'm highly proud of them!
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by Victornezzar: 6:15am
Tajbol4splend:Dortmund and some interesting clubs dey come join una
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by hebraheem20(m): 6:17am
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by darkenkach(m): 6:27am
Arian11:
I guses you are a glo subscriber
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by AFONJACOW(m): 6:29am
drasob:have they ever won it before Only Biafran team bring it back to Zoo twice
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by EVILFOREST: 6:33am
I last heard of this club, 19 years ago
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by chiiraq802(m): 6:33am
Tajbol4splend:if arsenal win dat cup,,,i go trek frm PH city to Emirate stadium....
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by hassan4: 6:35am
Not only Arsenal but Ass-Anal
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by censeakay(m): 6:38am
Supersport United are players are just worst
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by VIPERVENOM(m): 6:39am
AFONJACOW:no Nigerian team has won caf confederations cup before.
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by Myde4naija(m): 6:53am
drasob:you are wrong
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by Chiboyz40(m): 6:53am
chiiraq802:Lool, u go do am oooo, I'm a witness
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by Alexk2(m): 6:54am
Oh my nigeria league....it is time to face the world pls. You can do it!
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by Myde4naija(m): 6:56am
AFONJACOW:you don't even know the difference between champions league and caf confederations cup.
You know nothing yet you want to talk about everything.
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by sicobamty2(m): 6:59am
Victornezzar:which Dortmund d one with 2 point?
Wake up bro, Dortmund can not join with 2 point.
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by Luxuryconsult: 6:59am
drasob:i'm telling you bro, that country isso backward in everything. Only God knows where we got it all wrong. E yaff tire me. Nothing good to be proud of in Naija. Nothing to boast about, except our population.
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by overhypedsteve(m): 7:01am
Wow those boys are footballers.
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by mansakhalifa(m): 7:06am
Maybe Ifeanyi Ubah can learn a thing or two from Moise Katumbi,TP Mazembe's supremo since they are friends. Just saying.
|Re: TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back by mansakhalifa(m): 7:20am
drasob:I said this on day the last NPFL season ended and I was roundly rebuked by two guys who know NOTHING! The way things are right now,we need stability in the NPFL. Stability in the sense that we need just two or three solid teams that can be our standard bearers in the league with the necessary environment for them to thrive. Look at all the teams bossing the two CAF competitions and you will notice one thing: they are usually the top teams in their various leagues and they have maintained that dominance over the years and as such have amassed requisite experience.
