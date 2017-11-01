Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Adamu Abubakar Rasheed Graduates From University Of Aberdeen UK. Nigerians React (8192 Views)

Outrage Sparked Online As Son Of NUC Boss Graduates From UK University. Photos



Congrats are in order for Adamu Abubakar Rasheed, the son of the current Executive Secretary National Universities Commission; Prof. Adamu Abubakar Rasheed, after bagging a Ph.D degree in Engineering at a university in Aberdeen, United Kingdom.



While others are congratulating the man for his achievement, others have been outraged and worried as to why the son of a former Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano and the boss of the National Universities Commission, would study abroad with the condition of universities in Nigeria.



Some are even calling for the immediate resignation of the NUC boss after flying to the UK to grace his son's graduation.



Nigerians dey vex shaa....But the guy fall hands.

Education is very elite and expensive. I would not join others in blaming the man, everyone wants the best for themselves and their kids, until we have a responsible government of the people that we tasked our Universities to see beyond their microscopic veil and become high flying like the Harvards of this world, this symptom would happen forever. 5 Likes

Leave the boy alone. If you have the money,travel out and study. If you don't, enjoy ur local universities. 4 Likes

Nigerians can complain. But for how long will we continue to complain when the solution is in our hand.

If we sold shares of 100 Naira each to 180 million Nigerians. We would raise enough funds to build a university 8 times better than oxford. That is the power of Crowdfunding. We wouldn't have to travel outside Nigeria for anything. In fact foreigners would want to school here.

If we could do this we could build factories and create jobs for the mass.

THESE factories will belong to the NIGERIAN people. We share the profits and loss from these factories and universities.



As for monetary aspect. The shareholders could elect board members to vote for them.

Stop complaints. The future is in your hands. Crowdfunding is the future 8 Likes 2 Shares

How did he fall hand?



Minister of health recieve treatment abroad.



Minister of transport drives foreign cars.



Education minister has children schooling abroad.



Governors, commissioners etc all have their children and themselves doing one thing or another abroad.



Nigerians can complain. But for how long will we continue to complain when the solution is in our hand.

If we sold shares of 100 Naira each to 180 million Nigerians. We would raise enough funds to build a university 8 times better than oxford. That is the power of Crowdfunding. We wouldn't have to travel outside Nigeria for anything. In fact foreigners would want to school here.

If we could do this we could build factories and create jobs for the mass.

THESE factories will belong to the NIGERIAN people. We share the profits and loss from these factories and universities.



As for monetary aspect. The shareholders could elect board members to vote for them.

Good thinking but how will the election hold remember,Nigeria is a large country? Why can't we have a few with the same idea and involve the bigwigs to contribute the lion share to reduce number of shareholders.



Good thinking but who will be the Directors?



Good thinking but how will the election hold remember,Nigeria is a large country? Why can't we have a few with the same idea and involve the bigwigs to contribute the lion share to reduce number of shareholders.



I subscribe to this idea but my fear is,Nigeria will always be Nigeria where stuffs like this will be hijacked.



it should involve small amount from large number of people.



Sometime ago, someone said, 'ban the importation of generators' and electricity will be fixed asap. Nobody yielded because these polithiefcians benefit from returns generated from importing generators. As I type this, I no get electricity for my house now.



Polytechnics are on strike and I am very sure Universities will join soon. It's a taboo for them not to go on strike. Now imagine all public officers like President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker, Chief Judge/Attorney General, Senators, Honourables, Ministers, Governors, Deputy Governors, Speaker of State houses of Assembly and colleagues , Commissioners and all polithiefcians have their children in our polytechnics or universities, can there be strikes? Will the standard of education be this bad? 3 Likes 3 Shares

The shares can be designed like jamb scratch card. Have agents like bet9ja to sell these shares.

They would be selling to make profits. It would be sold lesser to them and they sell more.



Or probably designed Like that Buhari campaign thing. We all bought that card used to raise money for him during his campaign.

you elect board of directors. To represent you. We start from the local level. Just like COCA-COLA has a board of director and an independent auditors employed. The highest share holders can become board of directors I wish it can work in out in this setting (Nigeria). Seems you studied Economics or Accounting? If yes,can you give the cost of a standard University? Trying to see if this idea can be polished and brainstorm with others.





you elect board of directors. To represent you. We start from the local level. Just like COCA-COLA has a board of director and an independent auditors employed. The highest share holders can become board of directors I wish it can work in out in this setting (Nigeria). Seems you studied Economics or Accounting? If yes,can you give the cost of a standard University? Trying to see if this idea can be polished and brainstorm with others.





I wish it can work in out in this setting (Nigeria). Seems you studied Economics or Accounting? If yes,can you give the cost of a standard University? Trying to see if this idea can be polished and brainstorm with others.





Though,I once had the idea of talking to telcoms to charge N10 on every card,deposit in a bank,select the few on the society with intergrity to monitor it and build good roads which will make all us responsible for any damage done. My answer was,that is a silent coup. I jettision rightaway.





Okay. 30M can still be raised among few learned Nigerians even on NL. Biscuit factory is already saturated. Why can't we revive one of the dead or under performing factories. Do we revive the papermills or you suggest a new factory aside biscuit ? Okay. 30M can still be raised among few learned Nigerians even on NL. Biscuit factory is already saturated. Why can't we revive one of the dead or under performing factories. Do we revive the papermills or you suggest a new factory aside biscuit ? 1 Like

nothing wrong here...

Okay. 30M can still be raised among few learned Nigerians even on NL. Biscuit factory is already saturated. Why can't we revive one of the dead or under performing factories. Do we revive the papermills or you suggest a new factory aside biscuit ?



the biscuit factories are not giving Nigerians what they want which is quantity. Few Nigerians want quality. Biscuits no be food but something to pass time with. It belongs to the citizens therefore it would be profitable OK. Let me seek your consent on this. Should a thread be created seeking for more views/input to actually understand where people will like to put their money.? It may not even be what we are thinking,we can have more ideas from folks around.



You never can say,the crowdfunding for the factory can be launched on NL.



OK. Let me seek your consent on this. Should a thread be created seeking for more views/input to actually understand where people will like to put their money.? It may not even be what we are thinking,we can have more ideas from folks around.



You never can say,the crowdfunding for the factory can be launched on NL.



I believe we have managers, economist,advisers and businessmen on NL.



#issanormalthing everybody wants the best for their children whether politician or not

Its not bad na.

lol...shey na NEPA spark

While those mumus fighting over politicians go lasu ,oou or abia state uni hahahaaha. Zoooo

No biggie there. He can afford it and has choosen to go for it. Poor angry people blaming there plight on the system.

And so what? What if his children were already schooling abroad before he got the appointment?



If your papa get money, you won't hesitate to do the same.

The fact that the man is in NUC doing his job does not prevent him from giving the best to his kids You are shouting outrage as it is all of us that are outraged. Me ayam not outraged.If your papa get money, you won't hesitate to do the same.The fact that the man is in NUC doing his job does not prevent him from giving the best to his kids