|Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by morereb10: 1:11pm
Oh my God, we were so engrossed with Banky W's and Oritsefemi's wedding yesterday and today that we forget that today is the birthday of the boss of all bosses, the Don himself.
Today is Don Jazzy's birthday and suffice to say, he just added another year to the already wonderful years he had so far. let me use this opportunity to congratulate you and wish you a lovely birthday and many more years ahead.
He was born on 26 November 1982 and he is now aged 35 and in case you don't know his full name, he is Michael Collins Ajereh. This is what he shared on his Instagram page..
Thank GOD for another year. Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, love and support always. GOD bless y’all. Happy birthday to my dad too @mavingrandpa. I wish us more years and abundant happiness.https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb9LCwRj-dM/?hl=en
Happy Birthday The Don
More @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/marvin-record-boss-don-jazzy-turns-year.html
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by xreal: 1:13pm
U just dey wake?
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by Zanas: 1:15pm
Happy Birthday to him
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by mikejj(m): 1:16pm
D-boss go marry abeg
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by mayweather145: 1:19pm
Hbd, i hope by this time next year we will celebrate ur 1 year annivasery of mariage.
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by Simplep(f): 1:20pm
35 ..i hear
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by chriskosherbal(m): 1:20pm
Happy birthday the Don.
WLLNP.
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by Khd95(m): 1:44pm
this clown no wan marry
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by DopeBoss(m): 1:54pm
...I'm only here to read comments of pple telling him to marry
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by 2dice01: 1:56pm
35 abi 45
So Dprince should be like 15years when mohits sang booty call
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by midolian(m): 1:57pm
mayweather145:Person never marry, you dey talk of 1yr wedding anniversary by this time next year.
You funny die
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by otusnora(f): 2:04pm
happy birthday Oga Don Jazzy
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by Threebear(m): 2:10pm
The way Nigerian celebs lie about their ages, can make a woman have an immaculate conception, it can wake Lazarus up and restore batimeus sight. Chai, if don jazzy is 35, then I'm richer than dangote.
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by geostrata(m): 4:41pm
can't he be creative and kneel up
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by Flashh: 4:41pm
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 4:41pm
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by pp802: 4:42pm
So i senior jazzy abi?
I hear
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by mejai(m): 4:42pm
Goan marry joor
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by YelloweWest: 4:43pm
Marriage solicitors will soon flood this thread.
I don't know why Nigerians think marriage is the ultimate achievement. Yet a lot of married people are miserable.
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by adeblow(m): 4:43pm
Social media age
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by sonnie10: 4:43pm
God give me a humble spirit like Don Baba J
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 4:43pm
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by ibbryte(m): 4:43pm
Nigga is pretty ugly.
Even without seeing his face and irrespective of his money.
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by Dizu(m): 4:43pm
Oga go and marry
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by ibkayee(f): 4:43pm
Must be 35 in hexadecimals
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by omoluabiguy: 4:43pm
mikejj:
Typical Nigerian Mentality
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by solpat(m): 4:43pm
Happy Birthday
35 years
Are you kidding me
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by Primusinterpares(m): 4:43pm
That's his football age...
35...
I nor believe
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by osemoses1234(m): 4:43pm
Ttttt
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by ychris: 4:43pm
Thank God for your life but goan marry
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by shadrach77: 4:43pm
35? It is well,!
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His 35th Birthday. Kneels Down To Thank God (Photo) by bokunrawo(m): 4:44pm
Lolz, don jazzy is 35, the thunder wey go fire this lie lie celebrities still dey gym
