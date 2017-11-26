Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? (4252 Views)

However, I've noticed that most Nigerians are guilty of disregarding this oral health tip and by so doing indicate caring less about oral hygiene.





This includes yours sincerely, because my last toothbrush lasted for six months or thereabouts







3 months.

One month, when I was still a teenager i could use a brush for 10 months. 1 Like



Got one on Monday and this was replaced by a 2week-old brush. It just happens.

There is a caveat to the 3 months duration. It is either at the end of 3 months or when the user feels the bristles have become weak due to use. 3 Likes 1 Share

What a very useless thread. 10 Likes

Until my mouth still smell after brushing vigorously 3 Likes

Been using this one since last year December 4 Likes

three months





mine na like 3yrs + ...and that na because i misplace am.

I am a microbiologist, so when it comes to hygiene I don't joke with it.



Sometimes one month, and sometimes not even close to that, because majority of the toothbrush they sell now, is nothing to write home about.



And the funniest part of it is that, I buy in bunch, thinking it would be better than what I have been using before, but still go ahead and buy nonsense.



I just pray most of the times to see visitors who would come visit me and need toothbrush to clean their teeth when they sleep over, so that it can finish quickly. 6 Likes 1 Share





I bought mine December last year along Christmas shopping will be going for another shopping this December and buy another one. Do the math



I don't use toothbrush , prefer chewing stick and charcoal 6 Likes

Have been using my electric brush now for years... Don't blame me o, I no see the mouth buy....

According to your question, " I use my toothbrush 7min Max everyday "



It should have been, how frequent do you change your toothbrush?? 2 Likes 1 Share

2 months

I know many people don't really know how long exactly 1 Like

Was told to replace it every 3 months

Most Nigerians have mouth odour because of poor hygiene practices, they can use a toothbrush for a whole year and even more without thinking it’s abnormal. That’s why the poor toothbrush would be frayed and overused and ineffective also. 1 Like

As long as they last?!?

Till it looks like this 3 Likes

once a year

some even stay up to a year...lol

three months is d best

As long as the toothbrush is capable of brushing my teeth na.

Abi ta lo raye faari? 2 Likes

Depending

Sometimes one month or 2 months 1 Like

I change it every 3 months including that of my husband and children.









