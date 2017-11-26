₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by DanseMacabre(m): 6:25pm
Different medical practioners, especially dentists, have always opined that your toothbrush should be changed every three months.
However, I've noticed that most Nigerians are guilty of disregarding this oral health tip and by so doing indicate caring less about oral hygiene.
This includes yours sincerely, because my last toothbrush lasted for six months or thereabouts
So let's be truthful: how often do you change your toothbrush?
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by Mynd44: 6:39pm
3 months.
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by Alwaysking: 6:45pm
One month, when I was still a teenager i could use a brush for 10 months.
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by AuroraB(f): 8:53pm
I found myself buying toothbrushes often. Not because a dentist recommends so but because of personal reasons.
Got one on Monday and this was replaced by a 2week-old brush. It just happens.
The older ones are still present though
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by tellmanny(m): 9:08pm
There is a caveat to the 3 months duration. It is either at the end of 3 months or when the user feels the bristles have become weak due to use.
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by Flashh: 10:21pm
What a very useless thread.
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by Primusinterpares(m): 10:21pm
As long as the tooth brush his still good...
no defined timeframe.
if you r with me hit like...
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by Meklex(m): 10:22pm
Until my mouth still smell after brushing vigorously
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by tosyne2much(m): 10:22pm
Been using this one since last year December
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by Sir03(m): 10:23pm
three months
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by OBku4(m): 10:23pm
Omo, 3months??
mine na like 3yrs + ...and that na because i misplace am.
Y I go change am if e never spoil
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by wunmi590(m): 10:23pm
I am a microbiologist, so when it comes to hygiene I don't joke with it.
Sometimes one month, and sometimes not even close to that, because majority of the toothbrush they sell now, is nothing to write home about.
And the funniest part of it is that, I buy in bunch, thinking it would be better than what I have been using before, but still go ahead and buy nonsense.
I just pray most of the times to see visitors who would come visit me and need toothbrush to clean their teeth when they sleep over, so that it can finish quickly.
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by selfmadeOLX(m): 10:23pm
See as everybody dey claim butter
I bought mine December last year along Christmas shopping will be going for another shopping this December and buy another one. Do the math
The man below me is a true Prof.
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by ProfEinstein: 10:23pm
I don't use toothbrush , prefer chewing stick and charcoal
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by opethom(m): 10:23pm
Have been using my electric brush now for years... Don't blame me o, I no see the mouth buy....
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by dkam: 10:23pm
According to your question, " I use my toothbrush 7min Max everyday "
It should have been, how frequent do you change your toothbrush??
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by MaryBenn(f): 10:24pm
2 months
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by eedrees(m): 10:25pm
I know many people don't really know how long exactly
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by ibkayee(f): 10:25pm
Was told to replace it every 3 months
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by LadyGoddiva(f): 10:25pm
Most Nigerians have mouth odour because of poor hygiene practices, they can use a toothbrush for a whole year and even more without thinking it’s abnormal. That’s why the poor toothbrush would be frayed and overused and ineffective also.
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by sKeetz(m): 10:25pm
As long as they last?!?
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by Coyotejack(m): 10:25pm
, I dunno sef
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by alexistaiwo: 10:26pm
Till it looks like this
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by favourmic(m): 10:26pm
once a year
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by Nyerhovwo101(m): 10:26pm
some even stay up to a year...lol
three months is d best
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:26pm
As long as the toothbrush is capable of brushing my teeth na.
Abi ta lo raye faari?
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by seunny4lif(m): 10:26pm
Depending
Sometimes one month or 2 months
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by Sharon6(f): 10:27pm
I change it every 3 months including that of my husband and children.
|Re: How Long Do You Use Your Toothbrush Before You Change It? by RotrEmmanuel: 10:28pm
Everything is now issue to talk about. upon d hunger in town
