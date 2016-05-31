₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by FriendNG: 11:27pm On Nov 26
The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Sunday condemned the killing of dozens of Fulanis in Numan area of Adamawa State. The sultan, foremost traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria, warned that the Fulani’s patience and silence over recent killings of their kinsmen in Adamawa should not be misconstrued for weakness.
www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/250648-adamawa-attack-sultan-talks-tough-warns-killing-fulanis.html
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by princeade86(m): 11:32pm On Nov 26
ok
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by Isokowadoo: 11:34pm On Nov 26
Silly Enir
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by FriendNG: 11:36pm On Nov 26
For the uneducated fools below:
“Treat them as criminals”: Sultan denounces killer Fulani herdsmen"
http://www.thescoopng.com/2016/10/10/sultan-fulani-herdsmen/
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by freeze001(f): 11:40pm On Nov 26
Very soon the Sultan and his crew will give the nod for their fulani murderers to start killing indiscriminately in the name of revenge and with the tacit support of the security agencies already under theur control. They should just limit their madness to their northern muslim brethren. Sane humans are already tired of sharing same geographical space with such a violent, bloodthirsty sect.
Meanwhile why isn't he bothered about the Agatu n Enugu massacres which have gone unpunished? Is it because his fulani henchmen were perpetrators?
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by guterMann: 11:42pm On Nov 26
The Emir has found his voice?
Where was he when his kinsmen were killing for fun across the country?
Now that the
Inasmuch as I condemn the killings, other crimes committed by the Fulanis should as well be condemned and justice served equally.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by maxwell767(m): 11:43pm On Nov 26
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by Isokowadoo: 11:48pm On Nov 26
Wat evidence does Nigerian DSs needs to Summon dS stupid killer Amir ?
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by uzohrome(m): 11:52pm On Nov 26
No one would encourage killing of anybody, or any human, although fulani heads men are bunch of vipers and carnivorous in every holistic setting. Pls those responsible for this atrocity should be apprehended immediately
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by kettykin: 11:55pm On Nov 26
The fulanis in Numan were murdered by libyan herdsmen, shameless fools who decieved the world tht it was libyan herdsmen that were attacking farming communities , now their lies are bommeranging on them. Middle belt should get ready rfro any miscalulation by libyan herdsmen
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by Arysexy(m): 12:02am
Foolish sultan
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by TANTUMERGO007: 12:11am
Useless sultan
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by aolawale025: 12:13am
Doesn't this qualify as a hate speech. The man just gave support to the herds-men to launch a revenge mission
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by Otradearena: 12:17am
Good
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by Cjrane2: 2:49am
I'm so disappointed at the Sultan.
I truly expected Sultan to say what happened in Agatu, Nimbo,Plateau and Numan will not go unpunished.
That would show you share the pain whenever any Nigerian is killed and not only when fulani is killed.
Truth is that unless Nigeria begins to have statesmen that condemn evil no matter who is involved, Nigerians will naturally revenge the killing of their people by the herdsmen and herdsmen can go ahead an borrow more debt by killing more villagers.
Numan will happen again in another place. That is just the type of leaderless and bigoted Nigeria we live in today.
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by stonemasonn: 2:59am
sighhhhhhh.
The Sultan I must say is the key sponsor of Fulani militias.
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by Paperwhite(m): 3:18am
[/b]"The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Sunday condemned the killing of dozens of Fulanis in Numan area of Adamawa State. The sultan, foremost traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria, warned that the Fulani’s patience and silence over recent killings of their kinsmen in Adamawa should not be misconstrued for weakness."[b] Just imagine this shitcrap the aboki spewed So a foolani revenge will be justifiable again .So the people foolanis have been killing don't also have patience?
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by Paperwhite(m): 3:24am
Cjrane2:I'm telling you bro.poo people everywhere in the core north.
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by naijaking1: 3:25am
Cjrane2:
I no no say the emir knows about de killings at all, at all.
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by orisa37: 3:36am
Sultan is very angry!!! He-talks-tough-warns-nigerians-for-killing-fulanis-in-the-ne.
Restructuring on or before 2019 is the answer to your anger your Majesty!!!
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by Kingofrudy: 4:31am
NafeesaAA your sultan has spoken
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by ifyalways(f): 4:52am
Suddenly, the emir / sultan are awake and have found their voice. They are all quite when their brothers in arms,(Fulani) goes on killing spree unchallenged in any part of the country.
I'm tempted to say " God bless the people of Nyman for standing up to the evil, blood thirsty demons" . . . There, I said it
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by sanandreas(m): 5:09am
Where was he when the people of agatu were being murdered? Where was he when southern kaduna indigene were slained? This guy when dey wrap towel for head nor well at all.
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by bonechamberlain(m): 6:26am
this is rubbish
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by Sanchez01: 6:38am
When their own kill, the sugar cane of a president turns a blind eye, Adesina becomes a ghost and Lauretta Onochie suddenly runs out of data while the Emir/Sultan suddenly sleeps before 11am. Miyetti Allah immediately goes on vacation and no one says a thing.
But when the people of Numan or the Mambilla militia gets them, they then realise that we have security operatives in the country. Crazy set of wildlives.
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by OAUTemitayo: 6:49am
Rubbish talk from a bigot.
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by guru03(m): 6:49am
This man that calls himself Sultan must be very stupid. When Fulani were on rampage in southern Kaduna, plateau, Benue, Enugu. Taraba you said they are foreign Fulani, now that they're getting paid for all the pains they cause others you are complaining, the Fulani should expect worse from other communities.
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by anonimi: 6:56am
orisa37:
Restructuring that bubu promised six years ago but has FAILED to deliver despite having All Poverty Congress, APC majority in the NASS and the 36 state governors.
Even ATHIEFku has promised restructuring in order to fool southerners into making him president of naijeriya.
When will southerners wise up and reject in totality the sense of ownership of naijeriya by these born to rule almajiri-breeders
Atiku canvasses true federalism, says Nigeria’s structure “not working
May 31, 2016
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday said the Federal Republic of Nigeria as currently constituted was not working, saying greater autonomy to states remained the panacea to the country’s multi-faceted internal crisis.
Mr. Atiku’s recommendations came when he spoke at the official launch of “We Are All Biafrans”, a new book by journalist and scholar, Chido Onumah, in Abuja.
Mr. Atiku, who was Nigeria’s vice-president between 1999-2007, said Nigerians had suffered for too long under a poorly-designed structure.
“Nigeria is not working, as well as it should,” Mr. Atiku said. “And part of the reason is the poor way we have structured our economy and governance especially since 1960.”
Mr. Atiku said the federal government’s powers dwindle those of states, consequently making it difficult for states to carry out customised initiatives for their individual residents, a situation he said “needs to change.”
“The federal government is too big and too powerful relative to the federating units,” Mr. Atiku said. “That situation needs to change and calling for that change is patriotic.”
Mr. Atiku also urged Nigerians to desist from labelling those clamouring for a weak centre in Nigeria’s political system.
“We must refrain from assuming that anyone calling for restructuring of our federation is working for the breakup of our country. Absolutely not. And I reject that notion.”
More from: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/204457-atiku-canvasses-true-federalism-says-nigerias-structure-not-working.html
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by anonimi: 7:02am
bonechamberlain:
That is how ALL their elites think, including El-Rufai despite his better noise making tactics.
They need these foolani herdsmen and Boko Haram plus almajiris to terrorise and hold southerners hostage to foster their born-to-rule mentality.
Unfortunately, southerners are too weak and fall for their gimmick every time hence we have sheepishly zoned 2019 to the north guaranteeing 12 years to them of looting, stealing and killing innocent civilians.
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by HiddenShadow: 7:46am
This justifies the creation of BSS to stop Fulani herdsmen terrorism.
Kanu has once again being vindicated.
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by rexbuton: 7:53am
The fulanis are politically in control of Adamawa, but are a minority numerically. The Bachama are fearless and even more blood thirsty, in Taraba, the fulani cannot match the Jukun or Mambilla any day, in Borno the Fulani cannot match the Kanuri anywhere, and in these areas they are relatively calm and peaceloving. And the interesting part is that, these groups also have muslim adherents, sometimes up to 50%, but it doesn't cloud their judgement. Crises are not given a religious undertone.
But once they move downwards, people are more educated, exposed, docile and carry their aggression to the internet, thus allowing the fulbe race to pillage their lands and their women...
In all west african countries where fulani are found, they are minority including in their aboriginal areas.. the only exception is Nigeria - where we gave them power on the platter of religion.
The fulani are unable to match their neighbours in their own states, but southerners permit them to carry out head hunting in their lands...
It is sad that so many people lost their lives, particularly children, thus we must condemn the killings and its root causes, not calling for reprisals, especially by a paramount traditional and religious leader. The Sultan should see himself as a father of Nigeria, not just a father of the fulani. No father would see his sons fighting to the death, and would support one over the other.
But I assure you, there would be no reprisals. The Fulani do not have the wherewithal to carry out reprisals in Adamawa State. ...excpt they receive external corporate aid
|Re: The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan by Sapiosexuality(m): 8:29am
Symbols people. Why do you think he can say that and nothing will happen? Why do you even think he was able to say it? Symbols. The symbolisms in this country have projected a tribe to be first class and this has been evident everywhere.
Some say they don't care about the symbols in the Naira, the structure of the National Assembly and the letters in the Nigerian Army logo as long as it doesn't affect them. But it does affect them. You don't have to believe in any religion for it to affect you.
As long as their are people who identify and buy these symbols, your life will never be at peace. As long as a tribe is promoted above all others in a secular society, the impact of the ego of that promoted tribe must affect you. That was how we got here. Sokoto's motto was once 'Born To Rule'.
Read. Think. Reason. Protect yourself. You must start caring about those symbols in the Nigerian army logo. Even the special treatment given to three out over hundred tribes in the Naira, in the 50 Naira note, must be discarded if fairness will live here.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/arabic-symbols-nigerian-army-naira/
