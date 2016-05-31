Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / The Killing Of Fulanis In Numan, Adamawa Would Not Go Unpunished - Sultan (4502 Views)

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Sunday condemned the killing of dozens of Fulanis in Numan area of Adamawa State. The sultan, foremost traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria, warned that the Fulani’s patience and silence over recent killings of their kinsmen in Adamawa should not be misconstrued for weakness.



He called for through investigation in to the recent killings in four Numan villages in Adamawa State by suspected persons of the Bachama ethnic group. No group has, however, claimed responsibility for the killings. Speaking in Yola on Sunday during the commissioning of Pulaaku FM, a radio station owned by the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo, Mr. Abubakar condemned the massacre of the dozens of women and children in Shaforon, Kikem and Kodemti villages in Numan.



PREMIUM TIMES reported the Numan killing on Monday with the police confirming the murder of 30 women and children by the attackers.



The sultan, who was represented by the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, stressed that government and other relevant security authorities should thoroughly investigate those involved for peace to reign.



“May I use this opportunity to sympathise with people of Adamawa State, on the recent incident in Numan; and to appeal to security services, to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.



“We have not forgotten what happened to Fulanis in Mambilla, Taraba State and we are still waiting for action from the security services.”.



The sultan then gave the warning agains misconstruing “patience for weakness.” “It is important to remember, that at many points in our history, we make mistakes of confusing patience for weakness.



“I hope, we would not make that mistake this time; what happened in Numan would not go unpunished,” he said.



The police are yet to prosecute anyone for the Numan killings.

www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/250648-adamawa-attack-sultan-talks-tough-warns-killing-fulanis.html

“Treat them as criminals”: Sultan denounces killer Fulani herdsmen"



http://www.thescoopng.com/2016/10/10/sultan-fulani-herdsmen/ For the uneducated fools below: 2 Likes

Very soon the Sultan and his crew will give the nod for their fulani murderers to start killing indiscriminately in the name of revenge and with the tacit support of the security agencies already under theur control. They should just limit their madness to their northern muslim brethren. Sane humans are already tired of sharing same geographical space with such a violent, bloodthirsty sect.



Meanwhile why isn't he bothered about the Agatu n Enugu massacres which have gone unpunished? Is it because his fulani henchmen were perpetrators? 25 Likes 2 Shares

The Emir has found his voice?



Where was he when his kinsmen were killing for fun across the country?



Now that the first class citizens Fulanis are the victims, he is blowing hot air.



Inasmuch as I condemn the killings, other crimes committed by the Fulanis should as well be condemned and justice served equally.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 17 Likes 2 Shares

No one would encourage killing of anybody, or any human, although fulani heads men are bunch of vipers and carnivorous in every holistic setting. Pls those responsible for this atrocity should be apprehended immediately

The fulanis in Numan were murdered by libyan herdsmen, shameless fools who decieved the world tht it was libyan herdsmen that were attacking farming communities , now their lies are bommeranging on them. Middle belt should get ready rfro any miscalulation by libyan herdsmen 20 Likes 1 Share

Doesn't this qualify as a hate speech. The man just gave support to the herds-men to launch a revenge mission 18 Likes 1 Share

I'm so disappointed at the Sultan.



I truly expected Sultan to say what happened in Agatu, Nimbo,Plateau and Numan will not go unpunished.



That would show you share the pain whenever any Nigerian is killed and not only when fulani is killed.



Truth is that unless Nigeria begins to have statesmen that condemn evil no matter who is involved, Nigerians will naturally revenge the killing of their people by the herdsmen and herdsmen can go ahead an borrow more debt by killing more villagers.



Numan will happen again in another place. That is just the type of leaderless and bigoted Nigeria we live in today. 23 Likes

sighhhhhhh.



The Sultan I must say is the key sponsor of Fulani militias. 10 Likes

[/b]"The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Sunday condemned the killing of dozens of Fulanis in Numan area of Adamawa State. The sultan, foremost traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria, warned that the Fulani’s patience and silence over recent killings of their kinsmen in Adamawa should not be misconstrued for weakness."[b] Just imagine this shitcrap the aboki spewed So a foolani revenge will be justifiable again .So the people foolanis have been killing don't also have patience? Just imagine this shitcrap the aboki spewed So a foolani revenge will be justifiable again.So the people foolanis have been killing don't also have patience? 11 Likes

Cjrane2:

I'm so disappointed at the Sultan.



I truly expected Sultan to say what happened in Agatu, Nimbo,Plateau and Numan will not go unpunished.



That would show you share the pain whenever any Nigerian is killed and not only when fulani is killed.



I'm telling you bro.poo people everywhere in the core north.

Cjrane2:

I'm so disappointed at the Sultan.



I truly expected Sultan to say what happened in Agatu, Nimbo,Plateau and Numan will not go unpunished.



That would show you share the pain whenever any Nigerian is killed and not only when fulani is killed.



Truth is that unless Nigeria begins to have statesmen that condemn evil no matter who is involved, Nigerian will naturally revenge the killing of their people by herdsmen and herdsmen can go ahead an borrow more debt by killing villagers. Numan will happen again in another place. That is the type of leaderless and bigoted Nigeria we live in today.

I no no say the emir knows about de killings at all, at all.

Sultan is very angry!!! He-talks-tough-warns-nigerians-for-killing-fulanis-in-the-ne.

Restructuring on or before 2019 is the answer to your anger your Majesty!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

NafeesaAA your sultan has spoken





I'm tempted to say " God bless the people of Nyman for standing up to the evil, blood thirsty demons" . . . There, I said it Suddenly, the emir / sultan are awake and have found their voice. They are all quite when their brothers in arms,(Fulani) goes on killing spree unchallenged in any part of the country.I'm tempted to say " God bless the people of Nyman for standing up to the evil, blood thirsty demons" . . . There, I said it 11 Likes 2 Shares

Where was he when the people of agatu were being murdered? Where was he when southern kaduna indigene were slained? This guy when dey wrap towel for head nor well at all. 10 Likes 1 Share

this is rubbish 7 Likes

When their own kill, the sugar cane of a president turns a blind eye, Adesina becomes a ghost and Lauretta Onochie suddenly runs out of data while the Emir/Sultan suddenly sleeps before 11am. Miyetti Allah immediately goes on vacation and no one says a thing.



But when the people of Numan or the Mambilla militia gets them, they then realise that we have security operatives in the country. Crazy set of wildlives. 10 Likes 1 Share

Rubbish talk from a bigot. 8 Likes

This man that calls himself Sultan must be very stupid. When Fulani were on rampage in southern Kaduna, plateau, Benue, Enugu. Taraba you said they are foreign Fulani, now that they're getting paid for all the pains they cause others you are complaining, the Fulani should expect worse from other communities. 9 Likes 1 Share

orisa37:

Sultan is very angry!!! He-talks-tough-warns-nigerians-for-killing-fulanis-in-the-ne.

Restructuring on or before 2019 is the answer to your anger your Majesty!!!

Restructuring that bubu promised six years ago but has FAILED to deliver despite having All Poverty Congress, APC majority in the NASS and the 36 state governors.

Even ATHIEFku has promised restructuring in order to fool southerners into making him president of naijeriya.

When will southerners wise up and reject in totality the sense of ownership of naijeriya by these born to rule almajiri-breeders











Atiku canvasses true federalism, says Nigeria’s structure “not working



May 31, 2016



Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday said the Federal Republic of Nigeria as currently constituted was not working, saying greater autonomy to states remained the panacea to the country’s multi-faceted internal crisis.

Mr. Atiku’s recommendations came when he spoke at the official launch of “We Are All Biafrans”, a new book by journalist and scholar, Chido Onumah, in Abuja.

Mr. Atiku, who was Nigeria’s vice-president between 1999-2007, said Nigerians had suffered for too long under a poorly-designed structure.

“Nigeria is not working, as well as it should,” Mr. Atiku said. “And part of the reason is the poor way we have structured our economy and governance especially since 1960.”

Mr. Atiku said the federal government’s powers dwindle those of states, consequently making it difficult for states to carry out customised initiatives for their individual residents, a situation he said “needs to change.”

“The federal government is too big and too powerful relative to the federating units,” Mr. Atiku said. “That situation needs to change and calling for that change is patriotic.”

Mr. Atiku also urged Nigerians to desist from labelling those clamouring for a weak centre in Nigeria’s political system.

“We must refrain from assuming that anyone calling for restructuring of our federation is working for the breakup of our country. Absolutely not. And I reject that notion.”



More from: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/204457-atiku-canvasses-true-federalism-says-nigerias-structure-not-working.html

bonechamberlain:

this is rubbish

That is how ALL their elites think, including El-Rufai despite his better noise making tactics.

They need these foolani herdsmen and Boko Haram plus almajiris to terrorise and hold southerners hostage to foster their born-to-rule mentality.

Unfortunately, southerners are too weak and fall for their gimmick every time hence we have sheepishly zoned 2019 to the north guaranteeing 12 years to them of looting, stealing and killing innocent civilians.





That is how ALL their elites think, including El-Rufai despite his better noise making tactics.

They need these foolani herdsmen and Boko Haram plus almajiris to terrorise and hold southerners hostage to foster their born-to-rule mentality.

Unfortunately, southerners are too weak and fall for their gimmick every time hence we have sheepishly zoned 2019 to the north guaranteeing 12 years to them of looting, stealing and killing innocent civilians.

This justifies the creation of BSS to stop Fulani herdsmen terrorism.



Kanu has once again being vindicated. 2 Likes

The fulanis are politically in control of Adamawa, but are a minority numerically. The Bachama are fearless and even more blood thirsty, in Taraba, the fulani cannot match the Jukun or Mambilla any day, in Borno the Fulani cannot match the Kanuri anywhere, and in these areas they are relatively calm and peaceloving. And the interesting part is that, these groups also have muslim adherents, sometimes up to 50%, but it doesn't cloud their judgement. Crises are not given a religious undertone.



But once they move downwards, people are more educated, exposed, docile and carry their aggression to the internet, thus allowing the fulbe race to pillage their lands and their women...



In all west african countries where fulani are found, they are minority including in their aboriginal areas.. the only exception is Nigeria - where we gave them power on the platter of religion.



The fulani are unable to match their neighbours in their own states, but southerners permit them to carry out head hunting in their lands...



It is sad that so many people lost their lives, particularly children, thus we must condemn the killings and its root causes, not calling for reprisals, especially by a paramount traditional and religious leader. The Sultan should see himself as a father of Nigeria, not just a father of the fulani. No father would see his sons fighting to the death, and would support one over the other.



But I assure you, there would be no reprisals. The Fulani do not have the wherewithal to carry out reprisals in Adamawa State. ...excpt they receive external corporate aid 4 Likes