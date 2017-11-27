Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? (15187 Views)

Please push this to front page for world recognition 4 Likes 3 Shares

Ritualist right now... 111 Likes 5 Shares

5 bags of rice is good to go with this pot. 1 Like

I wonder what they'll cook in those pots. Highly useless at the end. How do you stir the content? Dish the food or even see what you're cooking? Climb a stool? Your body must touch the hot pot if you try to do any of the things i listed above. 53 Likes 1 Share

Creativity by our afonja brothers, this should enter world record at least

It could serve as water reservoir or tank

This is good 9 Likes

is a wow

ScotFree:

Someone requested for it . He has his or her purpose.He or she gave the specifications of what he or she wants. Don't be wiser than the owner of his thing.

Mogé! 1 Like

This one is for boiling humans alive. May God forgive them. I know them. They know themselves 22 Likes 1 Share

Is wa o 1 Like

that looks like the post village people use in cooking destinies 7 Likes

The finishing is rough, them no try at all 3 Likes

The pot is very big oh

All because of Jollof Rice

Ok of what use is this pot now? To cook humans ba?

After that poor & rough job, the blacksmith still managed to imprint his phone number on the pot. The guy deserves to be shot. 10 Likes 1 Share

Waste of resources.

All them skull minners to like acquire one...for mass production 3 Likes 1 Share

earthsync:

that looks like the post village people use in cooking destinies Eleyi tun deep o Eleyi tun deep o 1 Like

Ok

e

was it made for Banky w's or Oritse Femi's wedding rice?

Yes

Ritualists spec, should come with a ladder 1 Like 1 Share

maybe

Ritualist pot..... I no wan talk too much this morning





Big enough to cook 3 adult chimps Big enough to cook 3 adult chimps

They want to take their trade to another level,human boiling. 1 Like

This is the type village people are searching for.



So they can cook people's destinies.

Pot of life







It represent APC n PDP