|Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by jimfarayola(m): 12:03am
Please push this to front page for world recognition
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by dyadeleye(m): 12:22am
Ritualist right now...
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by TRAPP(m): 12:26am
5 bags of rice is good to go with this pot.
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by ScotFree: 12:39am
I wonder what they'll cook in those pots. Highly useless at the end. How do you stir the content? Dish the food or even see what you're cooking? Climb a stool? Your body must touch the hot pot if you try to do any of the things i listed above.
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by Trippletriangle: 3:52am
Creativity by our afonja brothers, this should enter world record at least
It could serve as water reservoir or tank
This is good
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by boman2014: 4:51am
is a wow
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by supereagle(m): 5:01am
ScotFree:Someone requested for it . He has his or her purpose.He or she gave the specifications of what he or she wants. Don't be wiser than the owner of his thing.
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by caesaraba(m): 5:06am
Mogé!
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by Sebastine1994(m): 5:29am
This one is for boiling humans alive. May God forgive them. I know them. They know themselves
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by MilesLamar(m): 5:55am
Is wa o
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by earthsync(f): 6:09am
that looks like the post village people use in cooking destinies
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by femi4: 6:09am
The finishing is rough, them no try at all
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by Biggty(m): 6:36am
The pot is very big oh
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by Samusu(m): 6:49am
All because of Jollof Rice
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by columbus007(m): 7:03am
Ok of what use is this pot now? To cook humans ba?
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by Hozier: 7:26am
After that poor & rough job, the blacksmith still managed to imprint his phone number on the pot. The guy deserves to be shot.
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by darkenkach(m): 7:42am
Waste of resources.
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by Khd95(m): 7:43am
All them skull minners to like acquire one...for mass production
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by georgenuel(m): 7:44am
earthsync:Eleyi tun deep o
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by Bolustical: 7:48am
Ok
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by slapandfall(m): 7:48am
e
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by krisinfo: 7:49am
was it made for Banky w's or Oritse Femi's wedding rice?
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by money121(m): 7:50am
Yes
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by AK6464(m): 7:50am
Ritualists spec, should come with a ladder
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by Dutchey(m): 7:50am
maybe
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by bastien: 7:50am
Ritualist pot..... I no wan talk too much this morning
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by driand(m): 7:50am
Big enough to cook 3 adult chimps
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by lastempero: 7:50am
They want to take their trade to another level,human boiling.
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by VocalWalls: 7:52am
This is the type village people are searching for.
So they can cook people's destinies.
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by igbohausayoruba: 7:52am
Pot of life
It represent APC n PDP
|Re: Is This Aluminium Pot Made In Saki, Oyo State The Biggest In The World? by Desirewealth: 7:52am
This is wonderful, keep it up.
��
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOfHEtzJ0Gc
