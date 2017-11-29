₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Zanas: 9:32pm
Half Time
Chelsea 0 : 0 Swansea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by footprintD55(m): 9:35pm
Lexusgs430:how do I know the real mobdro app on play store??
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by perryy(m): 9:35pm
No wonder no English ref in world cup. Shame! Shame ! Shame !
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Zanas: 9:37pm
Meanwhile, In other News......
Everton 2:0 West Ham
Arsenal 1:0 Huddersfield
Stoke 0:1 Liverpool
Man City 0:0 Southampton
B' mouth 0:1 Burnley
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Halexgos3(m): 9:38pm
Up Chelsea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by OHCOMEON: 9:39pm
Unlimited22:Don't try it, you might be forced to abandon it at the stadium because of heartbreak.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Lexusgs430: 9:40pm
footprintD55:
Mobdro would never be in the playstore.....
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Unlimited22: 9:40pm
OHCOMEON:Who wan break the heart?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Zanas: 9:42pm
Renato Sanches had a disastrous first half for Swansea. Misplaced passes all over the pitch. Lost possession to Chelsea anytime he got the ball
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by prodiG(m): 9:46pm
Sanches out.That guy is a fowl
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by prodiG(m): 9:48pm
Sanches is an overated piece of poo.If i were Swansea,i'll ship him back to Bayern ASAP
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Zanas: 9:48pm
2nd half on the way
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Zanas: 9:50pm
Lovely pass by Alonso to Morata it's cleared by the Swansea defence. Corner to Chelsea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Zanas: 9:52pm
Swansea attacking for the first time in a long long time but the attack comes to nothing. Better from Swansea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by nickz(m): 9:52pm
sirvictor21:
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Zanas: 9:53pm
Substitution for Swansea
Sanches OUT
Fer IN
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:54pm
Lovely miss by Pedro
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Zanas: 9:54pm
What a miss by Pedro!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:56pm
Fluke goal
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Zanas: 9:56pm
Goal!!!!!!!!
Chelsea 1 : 0 Swansea
Rudiger Scores
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by xynerise(m): 9:57pm
Swansea deserves where they are on the table
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by oshe11(m): 9:57pm
FINALLY
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Zanas: 10:00pm
Chelsea deserve the lead. They have absolutely dominated this game. Chelsea have 65% of the possession. Chelsea have had 13 corners. Zero corners for Swansea.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Zanas: 10:00pm
Victor Moses about to come on
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by oshe11(m): 10:02pm
Haters comman sit on my mat
Optional1 we must send assnal to 4th n occupy our 1st by Feb
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Crownadex(m): 10:04pm
I don't think maybe I can get a room here
I'm waitn 4 the Swansea answr
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Zanas: 10:05pm
Brilliant save by fabianski to deny morata again
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Zanas: 10:07pm
Substitution Swansea:
Mc burnie IN
Mesa OUT
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Androidking: 10:07pm
AmoryBlacq:
First of all u can't judge players sometimes in pause mode .
Believe he likely to miss if he shoot immediately .
That's probably y he didn't pull d trigger
Secondly the distance between him and those two defenders are not much its matter of two seconds dey will sprint to him
Don't forget d tension .
80% of all starts are likely to miss on first hit ..
Ronaldo and messi has 70% of scoring from der let us stop rating lukaku like dem and believe with time he will improve (sorry for digressing )
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Zanas: 10:08pm
Man City 1:0 Southampton
Otamendi Scores
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by Zanas: 10:09pm
Another good save by fabianski. Obviously Swansea's best player today
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (1 - 0) On 29th November 2017 by footprintD55(m): 10:10pm
Lexusgs430:i just finish downloading it through thier website.do u have idea the number of megabite it consume for a match
