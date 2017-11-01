Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus (2282 Views)

Chinese smartphone manufacture Gionee has unveiled over half a dozen smartphones during an event this past weekend in its home country. The list includes S11S, S11, S11 lite, M7 Plus, M7, M7 Power, M7 mini, and F205.



Let's begin with the Gionee S11, which the company says is its flagship product for overseas markets. The phone is powered by Mediatek's Helio P23 SoC with octa-core CPU and features a 5.99-inch, 18:9 FullView display with 2160x1080 pixel resolution.















Press release says RAM is 6GB (although the presentation slide above says 4GB), while internal memory is 64GB. The handset features dual-camera setup on both back and front - 16MP+5MP and 16MP+8MP, respectively. The device also features hardware-level real-time bokeh.



Measuring 159.5×77.7×7.8mm and weighing in at 170.5g, the S11 packs in a 3,410mAh battery and runs Android 7.1 based Amigo 5.0 UI. Color options include blue, gold, and rose gold.



Coming to the Gionee S11S, the device is currently aimed at the China market. It is powered by Mediatek's Helio P30 SoC, and features a 6.01-inch FullView display with 2160x1080 pixel resolution. It also comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.



The S11S also features dual camera setup both on the back and at the front - 16MP + 8MP and 20MP + 8MP, respectively - which Gionee says is best in its portfolio.



Among other features, the device includes customized photo processor DSP, provides enhanced HDR Effect and wider dynamic range as well as hardware-level bokeh. It also offers NFC payments capability and data security features such as Anti-theft 2.0 and Private Space.



Next up is the S11 lite, which like the S11 will also be available overseas. The device is powered by a Snapdragon SoC with octa-core, 1.4GHz processor, and sports a 5.7-inch, 18:9 FullView display with 1440x720 pixel resolution.



It comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, and features a dual camera setup (13MP+2MP) on the back. On the front is a 16MP selfie shooter. The handset runs Android 7.1-based Amigo 5.0 skin and packs in a 3,030mAh battery. Color options include gold, dark blue, and black.



As for pricing, the M7 Plus, S11S, S11, and S11 lite carry a price tag of CNY 4,399 ($665), CNY 3,299 ($500), CNY 1,799 ($272), and CNY 1,299 ($195), respectively. While the S11 and S11S will be available next month, availability for the other two is set for January 2018.







Among the remaining devices, while the M7 and M7 Power have already been officially unveiled by the Chinese company, the last two devices that have been made official are the M7 Mini and F205.





The phone - which is also aimed at the China market - lets you transfer amounts via Alipay IFAA2.0 standard. Other features include wireless charging and artificial intelligence (a first for a Chinese brand phone, Gionee claims) as well as Automatic Speech Recognition to cancel orders and fast payments with a single touch.

Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44









Gionee M7 Mini (Golden 3) specifications



5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

8MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dimensions: 144.7 x 69.8 x 8.5mm; Weight: 170g

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

4000mAh battery







Gionee F205 specifications



5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

Impressive... Gionee always come out with great designs for their phones 1 Like

JayKayMaybachz, when will M7 be available in Nigeria?

Pretty device.

This phone is beautiful. But there are some phones that will still continue to sell more than it. And example is the infinix hot 4 series. They are not too wonderful, they are just good and people are rushing them like wild fire.

NO DASHING OFFER

Gio nee.

Weldone

Nice

Hmm! They want to enjoy Christmas sales.

Make them hold on na. Them the vex o. I never buy the M2017. Meanwhile, my M5 is still working so strong and perfect even after a year plus, My battery is still strong like am just starting to use it. Gionee got to be one of the best android phones I've used. 4 Likes

NO DASHING OFFER dash for where? dash for where?

Dis gionee too cost jor

No joy with us product











If I no see money to buy car



At least I see money to buy phone



Glory be to God most high Ehen now I can peacefully go and buy m5plus and throw away this my P5wIf I no see money to buy carAt least I see money to buy phoneGlory be to God most high 1 Like

Nice. I like what I see

i love the m7, just that no cash to buy it

Nigerian Prices will now be between 69k to 233k! Hmmm!

Dis gionee too cost jor





I can bet you will get the value for your Money I can bet you will get the value for your Money

Expensive shiiit







What is my own? Lemme go eat my turkey danjumakolo:

RAM is in GB and not GHZ with chinco anything can happen, if they say it’s Joules you better believe How will a phone company release 8 phones at the same time. Only chinco phonesWhat is my own? Lemme go eat my turkeywith chinco anything can happen, if they say it’s Joules you better believe

Ehen now I can peacefully go and buy m5plus and throw away this my P5w









If I no see money to buy car



At least I see money to buy phone



Glory be to God most high Gee buy M5 and tanking muah lera....

M5 issa bae

6020AMPH Gee buy M5 and tanking muah lera....M5 issa bae6020AMPH

RAM is in GB and not GHZ

So true my brother..Been using my m5 for almost 2 years now, the battery is still superb and the phone still works well. Arguably the best Android phone i have ever used.



China saturating the Nigeria market with substandard phones since 24BC...

but all these phones these phone manufacturers keep churning out on a yearly basis ,

they all perform the same basic functions

and the designs doesn't seem to be any different from each other

The only meaningful device here is the S11S, but the price is bullsh!t Same amount will purchase the galaxy S8.





As for others, they're not to be called Smartphones. Resolution is just too poor.

I just need M2017!..... My Marathon M5 is still great even after a year+.....