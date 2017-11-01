₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,765 members, 3,937,895 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 07:53 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus (2282 Views)
Gionee Unveils Gionee A1 With 16mp And A1 Plus With 20mp Selfie Cameras / Pictures From The Itel S11 Trial Event In Lagos / Official Specifications And Price Of Itel S11 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by JayKayMaybachz(m): 8:05am On Nov 27
Chinese smartphone manufacture Gionee has unveiled over half a dozen smartphones during an event this past weekend in its home country. The list includes S11S, S11, S11 lite, M7 Plus, M7, M7 Power, M7 mini, and F205.
Let's begin with the Gionee S11, which the company says is its flagship product for overseas markets. The phone is powered by Mediatek's Helio P23 SoC with octa-core CPU and features a 5.99-inch, 18:9 FullView display with 2160x1080 pixel resolution.
Press release says RAM is 6GB (although the presentation slide above says 4GB), while internal memory is 64GB. The handset features dual-camera setup on both back and front - 16MP+5MP and 16MP+8MP, respectively. The device also features hardware-level real-time bokeh.
Measuring 159.5×77.7×7.8mm and weighing in at 170.5g, the S11 packs in a 3,410mAh battery and runs Android 7.1 based Amigo 5.0 UI. Color options include blue, gold, and rose gold.
Coming to the Gionee S11S, the device is currently aimed at the China market. It is powered by Mediatek's Helio P30 SoC, and features a 6.01-inch FullView display with 2160x1080 pixel resolution. It also comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.
The S11S also features dual camera setup both on the back and at the front - 16MP + 8MP and 20MP + 8MP, respectively - which Gionee says is best in its portfolio.
Among other features, the device includes customized photo processor DSP, provides enhanced HDR Effect and wider dynamic range as well as hardware-level bokeh. It also offers NFC payments capability and data security features such as Anti-theft 2.0 and Private Space.
Moving on to the M7 Plus, it's a security focused device that's powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC and sports a 6.43-inch, 18:9 FullView display. It also comes with 6GB RAM, and offers 128GB storage. A large, 5,000mAh battery is there to keep the lights on.
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by JayKayMaybachz(m): 8:08am On Nov 27
The phone - which is also aimed at the China market - lets you transfer amounts via Alipay IFAA2.0 standard. Other features include wireless charging and artificial intelligence (a first for a Chinese brand phone, Gionee claims) as well as Automatic Speech Recognition to cancel orders and fast payments with a single touch.
Next up is the S11 lite, which like the S11 will also be available overseas. The device is powered by a Snapdragon SoC with octa-core, 1.4GHz processor, and sports a 5.7-inch, 18:9 FullView display with 1440x720 pixel resolution.
It comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, and features a dual camera setup (13MP+2MP) on the back. On the front is a 16MP selfie shooter. The handset runs Android 7.1-based Amigo 5.0 skin and packs in a 3,030mAh battery. Color options include gold, dark blue, and black.
As for pricing, the M7 Plus, S11S, S11, and S11 lite carry a price tag of CNY 4,399 ($665), CNY 3,299 ($500), CNY 1,799 ($272), and CNY 1,299 ($195), respectively. While the S11 and S11S will be available next month, availability for the other two is set for January 2018.
Among the remaining devices, while the M7 and M7 Power have already been officially unveiled by the Chinese company, the last two devices that have been made official are the M7 Mini and F205.
S11 Lite
https://www.google.com/amp/s/m.gsmarena.com/gionee_launches_as_many_as_eight_smartphones_including_s11_and_m7_plus-amp-28431.php
https://www.google.com/amp/www.fonearena.com/blog/235977/gionee-m7-plus-m7-mini-s11s-s11-s11-lite-and-f205-with-fullview-display-announced.html/amp
Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by JayKayMaybachz(m): 8:26am On Nov 27
S11s
S11
M7 Plus
M7 Mini
Gionee M7 Mini (Golden 3) specifications
5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
8MP rear camera with LED flash
8MP front-facing camera
3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
Dimensions: 144.7 x 69.8 x 8.5mm; Weight: 170g
4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
4000mAh battery
Gionee F205 specifications
5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
Dual SIM
8MP rear camera with LED flash
5MP front-facing camera
3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
2670mAh battery
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by kizolo(m): 8:48am On Nov 27
Impressive... Gionee always come out with great designs for their phones
1 Like
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by Timbuktu14(m): 11:46pm On Nov 27
JayKayMaybachz, when will M7 be available in Nigeria?
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by henry007(m): 3:02am
Pretty device.
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by overhypedsteve(m): 7:28am
This phone is beautiful. But there are some phones that will still continue to sell more than it. And example is the infinix hot 4 series. They are not too wonderful, they are just good and people are rushing them like wild fire.
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by ladeb: 7:28am
NO DASHING OFFER
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by twilliamx: 7:29am
Gio nee.
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by seunlayi(m): 7:29am
Weldone
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by purem(m): 7:29am
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by Alwaysking: 7:29am
Nice
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by kay29000(m): 7:31am
Hmm! They want to enjoy Christmas sales.
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by benuejosh(m): 7:32am
Make them hold on na. Them the vex o. I never buy the M2017. Meanwhile, my M5 is still working so strong and perfect even after a year plus, My battery is still strong like am just starting to use it. Gionee got to be one of the best android phones I've used.
4 Likes
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by seunlayi(m): 7:32am
ladeb:dash for where?
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by purem(m): 7:32am
Dis gionee too cost jor
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by wilcox(m): 7:32am
No joy with us product
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by maxiuc(m): 7:33am
Ehen now I can peacefully go and buy m5plus and throw away this my P5w
If I no see money to buy car
At least I see money to buy phone
Glory be to God most high
1 Like
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by dljbd1(m): 7:33am
Nice. I like what I see
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by ehinorlive: 7:34am
i love the m7, just that no cash to buy it
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by Rashduct4luv(m): 7:36am
Nigerian Prices will now be between 69k to 233k! Hmmm!
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by Funjosh(m): 7:37am
purem:
I can bet you will get the value for your Money
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by bastien: 7:43am
Expensive shiiit
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by ipledge10(m): 7:46am
How will a phone company release 8 phones at the same time. Only chinco phones
What is my own? Lemme go eat my turkey
danjumakolo:with chinco anything can happen, if they say it’s Joules you better believe
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by fadaonyenna(m): 7:46am
maxiuc:Gee buy M5 and tanking muah lera....
M5 issa bae
6020AMPH
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by danjumakolo: 7:46am
RAM is in GB and not GHZ
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by chinexchiboy(m): 7:47am
So true my brother..Been using my m5 for almost 2 years now, the battery is still superb and the phone still works well. Arguably the best Android phone i have ever used.
[1quote author=benuejosh post=62780794]Make them hold on na. Them the vex o. I never buy the M2017. Meanwhile, my M5 is still working so strong and perfect even after a year plus, My battery is still strong like am just starting to use it. Gionee got to be one of the best android phones I've used. [/quote]
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by Agimor(m): 7:50am
China saturating the Nigeria market with substandard phones since 24BC...
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by onatisi(m): 7:51am
but all these phones these phone manufacturers keep churning out on a yearly basis ,
they all perform the same basic functions
and the designs doesn't seem to be any different from each other
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by Acidosis(m): 7:52am
The only meaningful device here is the S11S, but the price is bullsh!t Same amount will purchase the galaxy S8.
As for others, they're not to be called Smartphones. Resolution is just too poor.
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by Onyenna(m): 7:52am
I just need M2017!..... My Marathon M5 is still great even after a year+.....
|Re: Gionee Unveils Eight Smartphones, Including S11/S11S And M7 Plus by benuejosh(m): 7:53am
chinexchiboy:
Menh, i madly Love M5. Some of my friends have changed phones like twice within the space of one year due to the kind of things they do with their phone and then the battery doesn't last longer. But mine has been perfectly working and still looks very clean. Two of my friends have already gone to price the phone and to buy it any moment from today. M5 is the best. Cheers to you Bro, and all of us using the best Android phones.
(0) (Reply)
I Am Searching For The Cheapest Sms Site / I Cant Utilize Data(web,bbm,appsetc) On My Blackberry(mtnbis) / How To Browse Free On MTN Plus Airtel Gigabyte Cheat
Viewing this topic: icedfire(m), lavenderjade(m), najoe07(m), salamudeen(m), Acheron, 2Brains1(m), Alarib(m), zenith4biz(m), Ayostephen1(m), michelle5683(f), temi05, blackwood(m), Elsufyan(m), peternaz(m), ipledge10(m), xpizzy(m), Cpumping(m), Smarte724(m), uniqueboi(m), mercyp001(f), Vicargeneral(m), ChuksGab(m), DBlackCeazer(m), mojysiola(f), TheRector(m), Laycson(m), handsomeclouds(m), badttrader(m), ctec(m), Amanyanabo(m), kalu61(m), onatisi(m), coolebux(m), yolajo, opera1(m), BigBudi(m), guardian09(m), ludorum1(m), effoi, Cele2valen, tobscott, opeyemmmy(m), Ekun123, STOKLOSA, VictorAB, habdolleez, shankara7, 1N9a, Samelle(f), Acidosis(m), raffydon1, dogtails, bkool7(m), ProteusMaximus(m), Chikpat(m), Pishon0416(m), mummyson26(m), Cunnilingus(m), squino(m), presido2e(m), Kelly2713(m), Treyknowles(m), ritababe(f), eloyce(f), Onyenna(m), SMREXY(m), ayobami42, zeekeyboy, obamanuru(m), sowanbe, khristal87(m), ComradeShegs(m), oneda(m), thamarvelz(m), loabb2(m), CecyAdrian(f), Patented, pokipoki, Sirkolly82(m), Fresia01(f), nerodenero, pornstar(m), edo3(m), charlesklaus(m), phiriki, Fadelex(m), benuejosh(m), ELgordo(m), xxx40082 and 75 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12